Grant Wininger golfed his way to Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year on Tuesday at Ives Grove Golf Links, and in convincing fashion.
The senior at St. Catherine’s High School shot a 1-over-par 73, three strokes better than runner-up Austin Ramos of Greendale Martin Luther, and had an average nine-hole score of 38.17 this season in six conference meets.
Wininger made three birdies and hit 15 greens in regulation en route to his victory. St. Catherine’s finished seventh at 387 strokes.
“Grant was hitting the ball better than I’ve seen him hit it all season and the conditions were ideal today,” St. Catherine’s coach Dave Arkenberg said. “You don’t often see Ives Grove without wind and I think Grant took advantage of that.”
Racine Lutheran and Prairie were first and second respectively at 348 strokes and 353 strokes. Prairie won the conference title for the first time since 2017 at 109 points, five ahead of Lutheran.
“We shot well enough to get it done today,” Prairie coach Kevin Will said. “Three guys carried the load for us.”
Scooter Molbeck shot a team-best 81 for Lutheran, while Thomas Bates led Prairie with an 83. Molbeck earned first team all-MCC honors, along with Wininger. Cooper Siudak, Jake Reynolds and Bates each earned second team honors for Prairie.
“I’m extremely proud of the boys and how they handled themselves this year,” Racine Lutheran coach Bob Harris said. “They are a pleasure to coach.”
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Waterford’s Josh Koszarek carried the Wolverines with his third-place finish at Brighton Dale Links.
Koszarek shot a 4-over-par 77 and Waterford finished in fifth place at 350 strokes.
Union Grove’s Connor Brown was right behind Koszarek at 79 and the Broncos placed fourth at 348 strokes. Brown’s 79 was a team-best and he placed sixth overall.
Burlington was seventh at 431 strokes and Noah McFarland shot a team-best 97.
Lake Geneva won with 322 strokes and Blake Wisdom was the individual medalist at 1-over-par 73.
Baseball
UNION GROVE 10, WATERFORD 4: The Broncos tallied 12 hits in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.
Union Grove (19-3, 11-2 SLC), ranked seventh in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, started the game with a three-run first inning and added another in the third.
The Wolverines (10-12, 6-7) responded with four runs in the bottom half of the third to tie the game at 4-4, but the Broncos took over from there and scored six unanswered runs.
Jake Zimmermann pitched all seven innings for the Broncos, allowed four runs, four hits, two walks and struck out three. T.J. Manteufel went 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Nick Williams went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
“Jake has been absolutely electric for us,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “He lowered his earned run average to 0.39 with his start today and he just brings it every time he’s on the mound.”
Boyd Biggs went 1 for 3 for the Wolverines with a double and two RBIs. Quentin Jehn went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
WILMOT 6, BURLINGTON 5: Trent Turzenski allowed six runs on 10 hits and the Demons lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.
The Demons trailed 6-2 entering the seventh inning and scored three runs. Jason Adams went 4 for 4 with a run scored for Burlington (16-4, 11-2 SLC).
Tennis
OAK CREEK 6, HORLICK 1: Aaron Antreassian, at No. 1 singles, won the Rebels’ only match, defeating Matt Rick 6-1, 6-2 in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Horlick.
JANESVILLE PARKER 5, BURLINGTON 2: The Demons won a pair of singles matches in a nonconference dual meet at Janesville.
Max Meier, at No. 1 singles for the Demons, defeated Jake Turner 6-4, 6-2. Quentin Holle, at No. 3 singles, defeated Owen Henry 6-0, 6-2.
“(Max) moved up tonight to No. 1 singles and played a great match,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said. “I am looking at getting him ready for next year.”
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 5, PRAIRIE 2: The Hawks won a pair of singles matches that went three sets in a nonconference dual meet at Prairie.
Nick Ruffo, at No. 2 singles, defeated Danny Gridley 7-5, 6-7 (3), 10-8. Kethan Bajaj, at No. 3 singles, defeated Conner Gourlay 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.
WHITEWATER 7, PARK 0: The Panthers lost a nonconference dual meet at Case High School.
Jephrey Valliere, at No. 4 singles, provided the Panthers best opportunity at winning a set but lost to Whippets senior Weston Lema 6-4, 6-0. Ben Granger, at No. 1 singles, lost to Slate Spear 6-1, 6-0.
