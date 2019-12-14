High school boys: St. Catherine's rolls past defending champion Martin Luther WITH VIDEO

RACINE — Isaiah Dodd just had to catch this train before it pulled out of the station.
He couldn't be happier that he did because this is a train that could be going places.
Two years ago, Dodd started as a sophomore for the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team. But after helping lead the Angels' football team win a state championship in 2018 as a standout running back, he decided to pass on basketball his junior season for personal reasons.
And now he's back, having swapped his No. 5 jersey two years ago for No. 10. Dodd logged extensive minutes during the Angels' 71-43 Metro Classic Conference victory over defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Greendale Martin Luther Friday night in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium and made a strong impact in his own way.
Even though his numbers Friday night — five points, five assists and two steals — were modest, St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett knows he can count on something whenever he calls on Dodd. And that largely explains why Dodd is no longer a starter.
"He's got a toughness to him," Bennett said. "He's a defensive-minded young man, which really helps. He's not the biggest guy around, but he plays bigger than his size.
"He's a kid I trust is going to give effort and I like him coming off the bench because I know if we're in a rut, I can throw a guy like him in there and he's at least going to play tough."
Just as he did Nov. 9, 2018, when this little guy pounded for 221 yards and two touchdowns on an incredible 37 carries in a 30-28 semifinal victory over Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran.
And now Dodd intends to do his part to help this program, ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association poll, win its first state championship since 2010. As someone who knows how to win state championships, Dodd knows it's not easy.
"We have a lot of potential," the 5-foot-8 guard said. "But we also have a lot of work to do. We've got to keep working hard on the defensive end, moving the ball and play together as a team."
Bennett underscored that team message Thursday when he introduced gray "Family" T-shirts to his players. He even wore one on the bench as he directed the Angels to their third victory in three games.
"I guess I kind of stole it from colleges," said Bennett, whose first cousin, Tony, coached Virginia to the NCAA championship last March. "I know Duke wears a similar shirt.
"You do start to become a family with kids. You do start to care about them a whole lot more than just are they making shots or are they good basketball players?"
Let's just say that these kids having been growing up fast. Tyrese Hunter and Jameer Barker led a balanced scoring effort with 13 points each for the Angels (3-0, 2-0 MCC), who jumped out to a 12-4 lead and were never seriously challenged.
Yes, Martin Luther (3-1, 1-1 MCC) is rebuilding after graduating four starters from last year's 25-3 championship team. But this St. Catherine's team is shaping up as one that could be special in the storied history of this program.
The Angels are exceptional athletically. Furthermore, they're playing as a team and willingly accepting their roles.
Hunter, who is already receiving major Division I offers as a junior, is the floor leader. Elijah Lambert is the defensive stopper who routinely matches up against the opponent's best player. The 6-1 Elijah Sabala is developing into an undersized force, as evidenced by his 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Kamari McGee is a veteran presence in the backcourt with Hunter. And then there's Dodd, bringing his toughness.
Yes, there's a lot to like about these Angels.
"They have guys who have been playing together two or three years already," said Martin Luther coach Paul Wollersheim, whose team defeated St. Catherine's 78-69 in a sectional semifinal last March. "And they've had adversity, which is a big thing that motivates and drives teams.
"I know that loss last year in the sectional semis to us is embedded with them and they don't want to let that happen again. And they've got the talent, they've got the coaching ... their movement on offense is great and their defense is phenomenal. They've got all the pieces."
What's more, they're living up to that message on the shirts Bennett handed out Thursday.
"We're all family," Lambert said. "We've been around each other since middle school and we just created that bond that makes us family."