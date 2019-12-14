High school boys: St. Catherine's rolls past defending champion Martin Luther WITH VIDEO

Just as he did Nov. 9, 2018, when this little guy pounded for 221 yards and two touchdowns on an incredible 37 carries in a 30-28 semifinal victory over Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran.

And now Dodd intends to do his part to help this program, ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association poll, win its first state championship since 2010. As someone who knows how to win state championships, Dodd knows it's not easy.

"We have a lot of potential," the 5-foot-8 guard said. "But we also have a lot of work to do. We've got to keep working hard on the defensive end, moving the ball and play together as a team."

Bennett underscored that team message Thursday when he introduced gray "Family" T-shirts to his players. He even wore one on the bench as he directed the Angels to their third victory in three games.

"I guess I kind of stole it from colleges," said Bennett, whose first cousin, Tony, coached Virginia to the NCAA championship last March. "I know Duke wears a similar shirt.

"You do start to become a family with kids. You do start to care about them a whole lot more than just are they making shots or are they good basketball players?"