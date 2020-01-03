High school boys: St. Catherine's keeps on rolling; Case's Thompson reaches milestone

The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team found itself in an usual spot early in its nonconference game against Beloit Turner Friday — behind on the scoreboard.

The Angels trailed early against the much taller Trojans, but once their defense got up to speed, it was all St. Catherine’s in a 71-31 victory at St. Catherine’s.

Turner (5-3), which features three players at 6-feet-7 or taller, took an 8-4 lead early as the Angels (7-0) got caught a little by surprise, coach Nick Bennett said.

It didn’t take long for the defense to assert itself, however, turning the deficit into a 34-17 lead at halftime.

“We came out slow in the first three to four minutes,” Bennett said. “After that, the defense was in good sync. We got our hands in the passing lanes, had a few deflections, were there on the catch and did a good job of keeping their size and quickness out of the paint.”

The defense was even better in the second half, holding the Trojans to just 14 points.