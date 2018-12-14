Sloppy basketball usually means losing basketball.
On Friday night, the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team knew it had to be better with the ball if it wanted to win at Metro Classic Conference game against Catholic Central at Burlington.
The Angels came out in the second half, stayed calm with the ball and dominated the Hilltoppers to win 76-43.
"The game was a lot closer than the score indicated," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "We had a lot of unforced turnovers, and we were being careless with the ball."
The Angels (3-1, 2-1 MCC) led 33-22 at the end of the first half and the message going into the locker room was to stay composed.
"We wore them down in the second half with our speed and athleticism," Bennett said. "We pressured the ball well and I thought we played better basketball."
Tyrese Hunter led the Angels with 18 points and had three assists, six rebounds and three steals. Quinn Cafferty added 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. St. Catherine's outscored Catholic Central 43-21 in the second half.
"I thought Tyrese had a really good game for us tonight," Bennett said. "Quinn stepped up his game in the second half an came up big for us."
Catholic Central (3-3, 3-2 MCC) was led by David Doerflinger, who scored 14 points.
RACINE LUTHERAN 74, MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 56: Elijah Solis scored a game-high 20 points and the Crusaders earned a Metro Classic Conference win at Racine Lutheran.
“The game started like a track meet,” Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. “But our whole team was unselfish tonight. That was the key to the game.”
After the Crusaders held a 40-29 first half lead, the Cavaliers cut the lead to 55-52 in the second half before Lutheran pulled away.
Solis was a perfect 9 of 9 on 2-point field goals. He also had team-best eight rebounds.
The Crusaders (3-2, 2-1 MCC) had three additional players score in double figures: Brady Wilks had 16 points, Colton Kraus 12 points, and Jackson Woodward 10 points. Wilks and Woodward accounted for 13 of Lutheran's 18 assists.
UNION GROVE 49, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41: Maguire Delagrave produced eight points, three rebounds, a block and a steal as the Broncos earned their first Southern Lakes Conference win of the season at Delavan-Darien.
“It was a next man up mentality for us tonight,” Union Grove coach David Pettit said. “Delegrave stepped up and earned his minutes.”
The Broncos (2-4, 1-1 SLC) also got eight points and 16 rebounds from Nate Koch, and 16 points and nine rebounds from Collin Long.
Delavan-Darien dropped to 0-5 and 0-2 in the SLC.
BURLINGTON 66, BADGER 41: Trey Krause had a game-high 20 points in the Demons' Southern Lakes Conference victory at Burlington.
Krause made six 3-pointers and went 2 of 5 from the free throw line for the Demons (4-2, 2-0 SLC). Joey Berezowitz and Ethan Safar each added 12 points. Grant DuMez and Spencer Bishop had a team-best nine points for Badger (1-4, 1-1 SLC).
ELKHORN 81, WATERFORD 57: Three Wolverines' players scored in double-figures, but it wasn't enough in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Elkhorn.
Willie Ketterhagen scored a team-high 16 points for Waterford (1-5, 0-2 SLC) and he made three 3-pointers. Hunter Karpinski and Brayden Chart added 12 and 10 points respectively.
Elkhorn (4-1, 1-1 SLC) was led by Luke Umnus, who scored 18 points and made all three of his free throws.
Wrestling
MARTIN LUTHER 36, ST. CATHERINE’S 30: The Angels got three pins but lost a Metro Classic Conference dual meet against the Spartans at Greendale.
“We’re still learning,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Loomis said. “And we are getting there.”
Lee Schatzman (285 pounds), Angela Aranada (126) and Trenten Payne (152) each earned a pin for the Angels (2-1, 2-1 MCC). Daniel Sanchez won due to a forfeit at 132.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.