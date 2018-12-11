As rebounders, the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team came up big on Tuesday night.
After a tough, 3-point loss to state-ranked Martin Luther on Saturday, the Angels bounced back to dominate St. Joseph 88-48 in a Metro Classic Conference game at St. Catherine’s.
The Angels (2-1, 1-1 MCC) got points from many players and used tough defense to put away the Lancers (2-3, 0-2 MCC). St. Catherine’s had four players score in double figures, which is what coach Nick Bennett wanted to see from his team.
“We had a very nice balanced scoring attack and we also passed the ball very well the entire game,” Bennett said.
St. Catherine’s led 59-24 lead at the half.
The Angels’ defense wasn’t too bad either as they had 15 steals that led to some easy transition baskets.
Tyrese Hunter led the Angels with 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Quinn Cafferty added 15 points, Kamari McGee added 13 and Jermaine Tomlin had 10.
INDIAN TRAIL 67, CASE 63: The Eagles battled, but came up short against the Hawks in a Southeast Conference game in Kenosha.
The Eagles (3-1, 1-1 SEC) stayed close the whole game, but a late rally by Indian Trail and some poor shooting put the win just out of reach.
“It was back and forth most the game, but give credit to Indian Trail. They made some big shots down the stretch,” Case coach Jacob Berce said.
JaKobe Thompson scored 14 points and JayVian Farr added 13 for the Eagles. Berce praised the defense of Farr and Terryon Brumby.
PRAIRIE 69, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 63: The Hawks led 41-27 at halftime and withstood a late Hilltoppers rally to win a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
Antuan Nesbitt scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Jacob Fallico added 14 and Kody Krekling scored 10. Isaiah Hoyt had eight assists and only one turnover for the Hawks (2-2, 1-1 MCC).
Catholic Central (3-2, 3-1 MCC) hit back-to-back 3-pointers with under a minute left to cut lead to six and made the last 30 seconds a bit tense, said Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff.
“Our win at Random Lake feels like months ago,” he said. “I’m just happy for the boys to get a conference win against a good, quality team that is very well coached.”
For the Hilltoppers, David Doerflinger scored 18 and had eight rebounds, while Bennet Wright added 12.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 72, RACINE LUTHERAN 65: The Crusaders ran out of gas at the end and fell to the undefeated Lightning in a nonconference game at Racine Lutheran.
“We had major foul trouble,” Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. “We’re trying to find depth. The last few minutes of the game we got tired. It was a tough loss.”
The Crusaders (2-1) led 32-28 at the end of the first half. Foul trouble allowed the Lightning to go 17 of 18 from the free throw line.
Brady Wilks had a team-high 24 points for the Crusaders, going 8 of 17 from the field.
Boys swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP 99, WHITEWATER 71: Edmund Wright and Ethan Branne each won three events as the Demons won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Whitewater.
Wright won the 100-yard freestyle in 54.47 seconds and swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Brannen also swam on two relays and won the 100 breaststroke (1:06.99).
TREMPER 122, HORLICK 57: Frank Christensen won the diving, but the Rebels lost a Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.
Christensen finished with 164.75 points. Also for the Rebels (1-1, 1-1 SEC), Austin Lentz placed second in the 500 freestyle with a season-best 6:01:28, while Scott Palmer was second in the 200 individual medley (2:21:91).
INDIAN TRAIL 129, PARK 38: Josh Abel finished second in two events and swam on two second-place relays as the Panthers lost a Southeast Conference meet at Park.
Abel placed second in the 100-yard butterfly in a season-best 59.45 seconds and the 100 backstroke (1:03.85). He also swam legs on the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
Matt Creuziger placed second in 100 freestyle (59.15) and on the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays for Park (0-2 SEC).
“We had a swimmers in some different events,” said Panthers coach Pete Leslie. “We’re trying to keep things fresh.”
