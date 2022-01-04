High school boys sports roundup: Martinson, Waterford upset Shoreland Lutheran

The Waterford High School boys basketball team has had its struggles this season.

Following a split of their first two games, the Wolverines lost six straight, four of them by 23 points or more, before ending the losing streak with a victory over Greendale Dec. 29.

On Tuesday, Waterford began January the way December ended, breaking open a close game with a big second-half run for a 64-42 victory over Shoreland Lutheran in a nonconference game at Somers.

The Wolverines (3-7) led 24-21 at halftime and were not playing particularly well, coach Nick Roeglin said.

“In the first half, our execution was not good and our defensive intensity was not good,” Roeglin said. “In the second half, we buckled down on defense and the guys bought into what we wanted to do. We made it tough for them to get good looks and we executed our quick sets.

“We play good transition when things get going for us. We can get hot and score a little bit. We were up 32 with eight minutes left and cleared the bench.”

Junior guard Owen Martinson did most of the heavy lifting in the first half, scoring 14 of his game-high 24 points, including three 3-point baskets, to help give Waterford the halftime lead over the Pacers (5-2).

“Owen drew their best defender and he did a good job getting loose for opportunities to score,” Roeglin said. “He was letting the game come to him and he handled the pressure well. He did what he was supposed to do.”

In the second half, Martinson scored 10 (two 3s) and he got some help from sophomore reserve forward Teegan Spence, the second post player off the bench, Roeglin said. Spence made all five of his shot attempts and had all 10 of his points in the second half. Senior guard Liam Cockrell added eight points and sophomore wing Brogan Finnegan had all seven of his points (two 3s) in the second half.

“We made a point to get ball inside a bit and (Spence) finished really well around the rim,” Roeglin said. “He did a nice job not forcing shots.”

The defense was definitely on its game, holding Shoreland to 31 percent shooting from the field (13 of 42). Two of the Pacers’ top scorers, Anthony Moyoa (11.0 average) and Brayden Van De Water (8.6) were held to a combined seven points. Ryan Strutz led the Pacers with 12 points.

Roeglin was happy with his team’s turnaround after a sluggish first half.

“Their defense gave us problems in the first half and forced us off our spots,” Roeglin said. “They made us work in the first half.

“I’m very proud of how we responded — this team hasn’t had a lot of success in wins and losses, so to play like that very impressive.”

UNION GROVE 80, BADGER 41: The Broncos blitzed the Badgers to close out the first half with a 30-0 run and coasted to a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Lake Geneva.

Union Grove (8-3, 3-1 SLC) trailed 5-0 two minutes into the game and 13-6 with 12:29 left in the first half, the only points coming from 6-foot-6 senior forward Tyson Skalecki.

After that, the fun began — at least for the Broncos.

Badger (3-6, 1-3) didn’t score again before halftime and Union Grove went to town, with Skalecki scoring 12 points in the half and 6-foot-4 junior forward Zac Montgomery, a first-year varsity player, scoring 11 in the run.

Union Grove led 36-13 at halftime and coach Dave Pettit was able to empty his bench. Everyone who played scored at least two points.

“We got off to a rough start and it was not looking so good,” Pettit said. “But we turned it on — our defense got better, we did some trapping and got some energy and it snowballed into the half.”

Montgomery finished with 24 points, double his previous high output this season, and he went 11 of 12 from the field, including a 3-point basket.

Montgomery’s breakout game may have been a surprise for some, but not for Pettit.

“We’ve been waiting for a performance like that from him,” Pettit said. “He’s our third big guy and he played lights out. He played with more confidence and more explosion. He made some great moves inside and it’s nice having another scorer on the floor. He was fun to watch.”

Montgomery also helped the Broncos to a 46-22 rebounding advantage with nine, matching Skalecki, and junior guard Tobin Van De Water and junior center Jack Waters each had seven rebounds. Union Grove also had 11 blocked shots.

Skalecki finished with 22 points.

CASE 86, KENOSHA TREMPER 73: The Eagles returned to Southeast Conference play with an emphatic win Tuesday night at Case, bolstered by a pair of runs to start each half.

Case (6-3, 4-0 SEC) jumped out to a 15-1 lead to start the game and started the second half with a 17-0 run to go up 56-23 on the Trojans (4-5, 2-2 SEC).

Despite the large runs, Eagles coach Jake Berce was not pleased with how his team finished the game. Tremper made seven 3-point baskets in the second half and outscored the Eagles 50-47 in the half.

“We proceeded to get complacent and satisfied,” Berce said. “We started the second half really well and Tremper kept fighting.”

Senior guard Adrian Bryant scored 28 points to lead all scorers and also had three steals and four assists. Fellow senior guard Terryon Brumby finished with 16 points, four steals and five assists, and junior 6-foot-8 forward Cameron Werner had eight points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks.

“His shot-blocking ability is uncanny,” Berce said of Werner, who is averaging four blocks per game. “His anticipation and timing on blocks is incredible. He doesn’t bite on pump fakes and is very disciplined.”

Sophomore guard Termarion Brumby scored 15 points to go with three steals and four assists.

The Eagles have won four straight games and have outscored their four SEC opponents by an average of 27 points. It is the first 4-0 start to conference play for the Eagles since the 2014-15 season. Case has not started 5-0 in SEC play since the 2013-14 season.

Will Starks and Dejuan Graise each scored 17 points to lead Tremper.

FORT ATKINSON 46, BURLINGTON 34: The Demons led by two points in a low-scoring first half, but couldn’t keep up with the Blackhawks in the second half in a nonconference loss at Burlington.

Burlington (6-3), which had a four-game winning streak snapped, scored just 15 points in the second half.

Sophomore guard Tommy Teberg led the Demons with 14 points and junior guard JR Lukenbill had 11 points. Just four players scored for Burlington.

Each team had 14 baskets, but Fort Atkinson (5-5) had a 16-4 advantage at the free-throw line, going 16 of 20 to Burlington’s 4 of 7.

Drew Evans led the Blackhawks with 12 points and Cade Cosson had 11.

MARTIN LUTHER 64, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 39: The Hilltoppers fell behind late in the first half and were not able to catch up in a Metro Classic Conference loss Tuesday night at Catholic Central in Burlington.

Catholic Central (0-7, 0-6 MCC) jumped out to a 19-18 lead in the first half but leading scorer Evan Krien rolled his ankle with seven minutes left and had to miss the rest of the game. The Spartans (1-9, 1-3) responded with a 17-0 run to end the half.

“We struggled handling the ball against their pressure,” Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said. “Offensively, we had a lot of points in the paint early.”

Once Krien left the game, the Spartans increased the pressure on Catholic Central’s guards and scored 16 points off turnovers in the first half. Martin Luther led 35-19 at halftime.

Seniors Mitchell Dietzel and Calahan Miles each scored 12 points to lead the Hilltoppers.

“Mitchell probably played his best game of the year,” Smith said.

Jaylen Haynes led the Spartans with 21 points.

Boys swimming

CASE 111, TREMPER 71: Senior diver Azaan McCray continued to rewrite the Eagles record book Tuesday, breaking the 300-point barrier for six dives for the first time in Case’s Southeast Conference victory at Park.

McCray scored 316.70 points, breaking his own school record of 295.00 set on Dec. 14, and he also led off the Eagles’ winning 200-yard freestyle relay that also included sophomore John Merrill and juniors Jayden Haigh and Yash Patil.

Sophomore Hugo Arteaga and freshman Brayden Moore each won four events for Case (4-0 SEC). Arteaga won the 100 butterfly (56.08) and 100 backstroke (1:02.47), Moore won the 200 individual medley (2:16.47) and 100 freestyle (52.78) and both swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:51.01) and 400 freestyle relay (3:39.72).

PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINES: Junior Tim Peterson and Sophomore Jerome Mattic were the only two PSC Aquatics swimmers in action Tuesday, but they did well in a Southern Lakes Conference triple dual meet at Jefferson.

Junior Tim Peterson finished second in the 100-yard butterfly in a personal-best time of 1:16.35. Peterson also was third in the 50 freestyle.

Mattic was fourth in the 50 freestyle (31.18) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:10.97, both personal bests.

