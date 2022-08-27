High school boys sports roundup: Case gets the best of Waterford soccer at Case Quad

The Case High School boys soccer team played host to the Case Quadrangular on Saturday.

The Eagles soared through Shoreland Lutheran and Waterford to keep their perfect start to the season rolling.

Case (3-0) played Shoreland Lutheran (1-3) in the opening match of the tournament and won 2-1. Freshman midfielder Peyton Hoard scored for Case in the 52nd minute assisted by Tommy Fannin. Shoreland leveled the match on a penalty kick but the Eagles restored their lead with a goal from Gio Gonzalez.

Waterford (1-3) competed against Big Foot (1-2) and earned a 4-3 victory to advance to the championship match against Case.

The Wolverines did much of their damage early against the Chiefs. Ayden Krumnow scored the opening goal in the fourth minute. Owen Lewandowski followed with a goal 10 minutes later and Caden Gustafson struck in the 22nd minute to give the Wolverines three rapid fire goals from three different goal scorers.

Yet, those goals were needed as Big Foot scored on two separate penalty kicks in the 16th and 26th minute and added a third goal in the 31st minute to make it a 3-3 game.

“It was a very wild and undisciplined first half,” Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. “I’m glad our scoring abilities kicked in during this game because we needed them.

“Defensively, we got caught out a few too many times and didn’t stay disciplined – causing us to give a couple penalty kicks that made the game closer than it should have been.”

Freshman Colin Lepisto scored the Wolverines’ final goal in the 43rd minute.

“I was very happy with the second half as we executed the game plan very well and got the only goal we needed for our efforts,” Cresswell said. “We did a nice job making sure we were the ones to score early in each half instead of our opponents.”

Case continued to power through on both sides of the ball and defeated Waterford 5-0 in the championship match.

Laurencio Muhammad scored the Eagles’ first goal of the match in the 22nd minute, and then assisted on Tomas Sanchez’s goal in the 31st minute. Henry Stone then scored on an 18-yard volley that gave Case a three score advantage before the half. Junior forward Carter Lieber opened the second half with an unassisted goal and Ogi Rasic, assisted by Lieber, scored the final goal of the match in the 70th minute.

Case goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim made seven saves and Waterford goalkeeper Jay Clarksen made 11.

Eagles coach Gregg Anderle said that Nattan Degefa and Fannin each had strong defensive performances against the Wolverines.

“We ran out of steam for the second game,” Cresswell explained. “A lot of this was up to the fact that we were playing four games in five days. We had a lot of tired legs and had a heavy rotation of players.”

Waterford had opportunities to score but was unable to capitalize. Krumnow nearly scored on a header, but a save by Meisterheim kept the scoreboard blank.

Though the second match might not have gone exactly to plan, Cresswell had praise for Eli Brink.

“We’ve been on the back foot several times now and Eli’s recovery speed has been great to cover ground when the attacker has a step on him,” Cresswell said. “He’s been an integral part of all the games so far and today was no exception. We owe several saves to him and his work ethic this week.”

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, WILLIAMS BAY FAITH CHRISTIAN 3: The Crusaders fought back in the second half to earn a draw in a nonconference game at Williams Bay on Saturday.

Logan Rasch scored an unassisted goal in the fifth minute of the match which allowed Lutheran (1-0-1) to open strong, but the team was unable to get much going offensively throughout the remainder of the first half. Faith Christian (0-1-1) scored its goals in the 16th, 17th and 39th minutes.

“We came out playing great and then turned it off for 40 minutes,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda explained.

Assistant coach Ty Monty made positioning adjustments at the half and helped turned the game around for the Crusaders.

Vinny Marini scored a goal in the 46th minute assisted by Jackson Contreras. Steele Falaschi scored the equalizer in the 71st minute unassisted.

“I give credit to him (Monty) on this result along with the work the boys put in,” LaBoda said. “We battled back to get this result. I’m proud of the effort in getting back to even up the game.”

Boys volleyball

BURLINGTON: The Demons earned one win in four matches at the 24-team Kettle Moraine Invitational on Saturday in Wales.

Burlington lost both matches in pool play. They fell to Kaukauna (25-10, 25-14) and Wauwatosa East (25-13, 25-17).

The Demons earned their first win of the season by defeating Kenosha Tremper (25-10, 25-22) in the bronze bracket but would get eliminated in a very close contest against Muskego (26-24, 27-26).

"We struggled with serving and blocking to start the day," Burlington coach Mike Jones said. "But as the day went on we got better and better at all aspects of the game.

Jackson Phillips led the Demons with 24 digs and eight aces. Braedon Tomczyk led the team with 18 kills. The Demons were led in assists by Chris Naber with 42 and blocks by Brett Foulke with three.

"We have a lot to work on but we have a solid base," Jones said. "I'm looking forward to a great season as we continue to work to improve."

Cross country

THE PRAIRIE SCHOOL: Carly Lopez carried the flag for the Hawks at the Kenosha Tremper Dog Days Invitational on Saturday at Lincoln Park in Kenosha.

Lopez won the sophomore girls category with a time of 22:41.1. The next closest to her was South Milwaukee's June Lesinski (24.00.4).

Nolan Boerner finished third in the senior boys category (18:39.0). He trailed only the Kenosha Bradford duo of Owen Erickson (18:31.5) and Eli Fredrickson (18:35.8).

Nolan Gasser finished ninth in the sophomore boys category (22:16.9) and Susannah Ulrich finished ninth in the junior girls category (33:00.6).