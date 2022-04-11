High school boys sports roundup: Case boys golf making strides

Wisconsin enjoyed some relief on Monday with beautiful weather conditions. And the same could be said at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford the Southeast Conference mini-meet.

Case High School boys golf finished third at the conference meet with seniors Sam Nolan and Jack Boscher finishing with a four-way tie for first by shooting 39s on the front nine.

"(Sam) is really consistent," Case coach Jerry Kupper said. "That's back-to-back 39s for him."

Nolan, playing at No. 1 for Case, had two birdies and three pars on the front nine. Boscher, playing at No. 2, had a steady afternoon and hit for par six times.

"(Boscher) made putts and better contact today," Kupper said. "The work on the range, for all of us, makes a difference."

Kupper noted that as nice as the weather had improved that playing conditions still offered a challenge — both for relative dampness of the ground and length of the greens.

"Rivermoor isn't really one of our courses," Kupper said. "There are more trees there. And right now we're not getting a true roll with the fields."

Nolan and Boscher shared 39s on the front nine with Franklin's No. 2 Zachary Koch and Oak Creek's No. 3 Kyle Peck.

Park fielded a team of four golfers at the conference mini-meet. Their No. 1 Alex Hutchinsen finished with a team-best 47, picking up a par on the sixth green.

Mike Cerney led Horlick to their best result of the meet. Cerney, playing at No. 1, shot a 42 with five pars on the day. Horlick, along with Kenosha Bradford, played with a team of three golfers at the event.

Oak Creek's team won the conference mini-meet with a 164. And Franklin finished second (169) ahead of Case (180) in third.

"Our conference has some real good golfers," Kupper said. "We have potential. I saw improvement. We're close to No. 2. A lot depends on what happened in the off-season. But we'll get there."

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE: Jacob Brown and Nathan Beutel led the way for Union Grove on Monday at the Falcon Invitational at the Strawberry Creek Golf Course in Kenosha.

Brown and Beutel led the meet's scramble format with a 68. Four other pairings finished with rounds of 71 — including Union Grove's Simon Graham and Will Klaus and Waterford's pairing of Robbie Meyers and Jackson Heath.

Waterford finished second at the meet with Mason Roanhouse and Justin Harvie's 76. Adam Chart and Matt Catapano finished with a 79.

Burlington finished fifth with a top result of 73 coming from Ryan Gonzalez and Oliver Traxinger. Benjamin Graham and Jon Cowan shot for a 78.

The event was won by the hosts, Westosha Central, who finished with 217. Waterford finished second (226) ahead of Union Grove (229) in third. Burlington (244) narrowly missed out on a fourth place finish — losing out to Lake Geneva Badger (242).

METRO CLASSIC CONFERNCE: Consistency pushed Prairie to win the Metro Classic Conference mini-meet on Monday at Hawk's View Golf Club in Lake Geneva.

Cam McPhee provided Prairie its top result by firing a 42 on the front nine to finish fifth. But the collective effort for Prairie proved huge in the team standings. The highest placed finisher for Prairie at the nine team meet was 13th: Ben Reynolds finished seventh (45), Will Schaefer finished eighth (46), Adam Langendorf finished 10th (48) and Andrew Schaefer finished 13th (50).

Catholic Central finished sixth at the meet. Nicholas Delimat, Catholic Central's No. 1, finished third with a 40 on the front nine. Two others on the Hilltoppers shot under 70 with Omri Moynihan finishing 28th (65) and Drew Groell finishing 31st (67).

St. Catherine's did not feature enough players to factor into the team results. But those that participated still provided good outings: Eli Friesema finished 18 (55) and Olivia Schmierer finished 20th (57).

Prairie finished with 181 to win the conference mini-meet. Whitefish Bay Dominican, backed by Tom Sukprasert's meet best 36, finished second (182). Catholic Central finished sixth (251).

Baseball

WATERFORD 5, BURLINGTON 4: A late surge gave the Wolverines a walk-off over the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.

The Demons (2-1, 2-1 SLC) scored two runs in the first and third inning to lead 4-0. Ty Sagedal went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Sagedal also started on the mound for the Demons — allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out six and walking two in 4 2/3 innings.

The Wolverines (2-1, 2-1 SLC) didn't get on the scoreboard until the bottom of the fifth inning when they scored twice. It wouldn't be until the bottom of the seventh inning when they tacked on three runs against Demons' pitcher Gage Peterson to get the walk-off win.

Calvin Hancock and Max Northrop powered the Wolverines in the win. Hancock went 1 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs. Northrop went 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs, one stolen base and a walk.

Center fielder and lead-off man Garret Kay also went 1 for 4 with a solo home run for the Wolverines in the win.

Waterford starting pitcher Tyler Lusic allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out seven and walking three. Brock Malecki entered in relief to pitch the seventh inning allowing one hit, picking up one strikeout and — with the drama that followed in the bottom frame — earned the win.

UNION GROVE 5, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 4: Perseverance was the key as the Broncos came alive late to win a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.

Badger (0-4, 0-4 SLC) held a 4-2 lead after five innings. But Union Grove (4-1, 4-1 SLC) scored in the sixth, seventh and eighth to claw all the way back for the win.

Broncos starting pitcher Eric Williamson allowed four runs (one earned) while walking six and striking out five in 4 2/3 innings. Landon Dessart entered in relief and picked up the win allowing two hits, two walks and striking out four in 3 1/3 innings.

Owen Nowak, playing left field, led-off the batting lineup and went 1 for 3 with a double, two walks, an RBI, a stolen base and run scored. Remmi Sweet went 2 for 4 with a walk and an RBI. And Beau Bloxdorf had a walk and two RBIs while going 0 for 2 on the night.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 14, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 8: Early damage cost the Hilltoppers in a Metro Classic Conference game on Monday at Somers.

The Hilltoppers (0-2, 0-2 MCC) trailed 13-2 after four innings of play against the Pacers (1-1, 1-1 MCC). A five-run fifth inning from the Hilltoppers looked to be a needed spark for the team. But the early hole sank the Hilltoppers.

Austin Schwenn went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs in the loss. And Max Robson's relief appearance saw him allow six hits, seven runs (none earned) while striking out five and walking one in 3 2/3 innings.

ST. CATHERINE'S 17, MILWAUKEE RIVERSIDE 10: The Angels recorded 27 stolen bases during a nonconference game Monday at Horlick Field in Racine.

St. Catherine's (1-1) allowed runs in each of the first four innings to Milwaukee Riverside (0-1). But the St. Catherine's offense kept them within striking distance as they trailed 10-7 after four innings.

The Angels broke the game open with a second run fifth inning and capped the game off with three runs in the sixth to take a 17-10 win. But the story was baserunning.

“Stealing 27 bags is going to be a record in some book," St. Catherine's coach Brian Dillon said.

The Angels' 27 stolen bases against the Tigers went as follows: Andres Ruiz 7, Phillip Peterson 6, Santino Garcia 3, Isaac Contu 3, Elijah Wray 3, Isaiah Wray 2, Nathanyell Callis 2, and Mariano Talamantez 1.

The Angels scored their 17 runs in the game with 9 hits and seven walks. Milwaukee Riverside committed 9 errors in the game.

"It feels really good getting my first varsity win under my belt," Dillon said. "And I have no one to thank but the guys who played the game today and my son assistant head coach Kian Dillon.

"I’m just really really happy for our guys. It has been a rough couple weeks but we came together and put a stamp on this early season."

Boys tennis

WATERFORD 7, CASE 0: The Wolverines only dropped three games during a nonconference meet against the Eagles on Monday at Waterford.

Andrew Vescio continued his strong start to the season at No. 1 singles for Waterford. Vescio defeated Case's Tommaso Chieregato 6-0, 6-0. Spencer Gross defeated Francesco Punzo (6-0, 6-1) at No. 2 singles. And Gus Frost defeated Andre Cartagena Jr. (6-0, 6-0) at No. 3 singles.

Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke won at No. 1 doubles for Waterford with a 6-0, 6-1 defeat of Cameron Werner and Joshua Herness. And Derek Splitgerber and Noah Leshok defeated Dante Lewis and Yash Patil (6-0, 6-1) at No. 2 doubles.

KENOSHA TREMPER 7, UNION GROVE 0: Nolan Shaub lost in a thriller as the Broncos endured a tough day in a nonconference meet at Kenosha.

Shaub, competing at No. 1 singles for Union Grove, pushed Kenosha Tremper's Max Botey to his limits. The two were closely matched but Shaub was unable to close out after winning the opening set. Botey won 5-7, 6-4, 11-9.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0