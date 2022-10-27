High school boys soccer: Union Grove sees spectacular season end

A postseason tiebreaker in soccer can create the most exciting of finishes and the cruelest of endings.

Hayden McDougal, Union Grove’s senior goalkeeper who shattered the single-season shutout record in his first season playing the position, had his high school career end with his team halfway across the field, his face in the turf and the ball laying outside the net it had found the back of moments earlier.

It didn’t take long for his teammates to reach him, help him up and walk across the field together one final time.

It was a historic, program-changing season for the Broncos. But also one that ended in heartbreaking fashion with a 5-3 shootout loss to Monona Grove in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal Thursday night at Monona.

The teams were tied at 2-2 after 80 minutes of regulation play and two 10-minute overtime periods.

“I just keep using the word proud,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said after the loss. “I told them you can only be proud, you can’t be disappointed and you can’t hang your head.”

Union Grove (18-2-2) defeated Westosha Central 4-2 in a shootout on Saturday, after tying at 1-1 after 100 minutes, to advance to the sectional round for just the second time in program history. The team’s first appearance in 2018 also ended with a loss in extra time to New Berlin Eisenhower.

After the Broncos missed four shots in the first 25 minutes of the match, the Silver Eagles (17-2-1) struck first in the 28th minute. Monona Grove played a ball deep into the left corner, where a forward attempted to cross the ball towards the middle. The forward shanked the cross, but it drifted far enough left that it went over McDougal’s head and into the back corner of the goal.

Union Grove responded three minutes later when a play created an opportunity for senior midfielder Matt Lee near the net. Junior forward Owen Zikowski was credited with an assist on a cross from the left side of the field. Lee finished the play to tie the match at 1-1.

It appeared that the two teams would be heading into halftime tied, but the Broncos shocked the Silver Eagles in the final seconds of the half.

Freshman forward Niall Hagen played a corner kick to senior forward Jackson Barber, who tried to pass the ball. Instead, the pass ricocheted off of a defender directly to sophomore midfielder Tyler Hagen, who was wide open in front of the net for the go-ahead goal 12 seconds before halftime.

After the break, it was a game of survival and attrition. The Broncos have had an extensive injury report in recent weeks that continues to grow ever game. Zikowski played through a broken toe, sophomore midfielder Jackson Zimmerman was battling a calf injury and senior midfielder Tobin Van de Water had to leave the game late after hyperextending his knee.

In total, six of Union Grove’s 11 starters were dealing with injuries by the time its season ended. Playing two 100-minute matches in one week also did not help matters.

“Some of those kids really tried to tough it out and play through pain and sacrificed just to give us a chance,” Jung said. “There’s some character there that just a lot of young men don’t have nowadays. The way the world is trending, you just don’t see kids like that.”

As Union Grove’s energy started to fade in the second half, Jung moved the team into a more defensive tactic to try and hang on to the lead. The Broncos were able to do just that for the first 30 minutes of the half, but Monona Grove broke through with the equalizer on a set piece off of a corner kick with just eight minutes remaining.

Jung and Union Grove decided to play for another shootout after the goal. Both teams had opportunities to score in the 20 minutes of extra time but neither team was able to capitalize. For the second consecutive game, Union Grove’s season was down to a shootout.

The Silver Eagles, seeded one spot higher at No. 2, converted on their first shot to the bottom right corner. To add more pressure, Barber’s opening shot for the Broncos was deflected away with a diving save.

Monona Grove’s second shot went just out of the reach of McDougal into the top right corner for a 2-0 lead in the shootout, but Niall Hagen responded by converting on his chance. The third round of the shootout was Union Grove’s best chance to regain momentum, as McDougal was able to get a hand on the next shot and deflect it. Unfortunately, the deflection went directly towards the right post and ricocheted into the goal to give the Silver Eagles a 3-1 lead.

Tyler Hagen then converted his shot to make it 3-2, but Monona Grove sent a slow roller to the left corner of the net to regain a two shot lead. Zimmerman made his kick to keep the Broncos alive, but the Silver Eagles ended the match when their next kick went over McDougal’s head into the top middle part of the goal.

McDougal finished the match with five saves.

“I thanked Hayden for making incredible improvements and doing something that nobody else could have done,” Jung said. “I was proud of him more than anything.”

The loss was a disappointing end to a historic season for Union Grove. The Broncos won a share of the Southern Lakes Conference Championship and defeated conference foe Elkhorn earlier in the month, both of which were program firsts.

The team had been ranked in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 2 state poll before, but never for the entirety of a season. Union Grove also finished the season ranked fourth in the final poll, a program best.

“I think the boys deserve respect,” Jung said. “They’ve earned it. If people don’t respect us now I don’t know when they would.”

As the Broncos look to build off of a year filled with progress and new levels of success, they will have five returning starters.

Jung wasn’t sure exactly how good this team could have been when practice started back in the summer. In fact, he didn’t even know if he had a goalkeeper on the team until McDougal volunteered to switch positions from his spot at forward. Several months later, a team that routinely would lose 20 games per season 10 years ago has proved that it is now capable of playing with, and beating, the best teams in the state.

It was a season over too soon for Union Grove, but one that should be remembered for years to come.