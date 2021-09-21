High school boys soccer: Union Grove loses physical battle against Delavan-Darien

“He was all over the field, offensively and defensively,” Modesti said. “He’s starting to get in a groove.”

Modesti said that this match showed Horlick is beginning to get its act together.

“We have three more games this week and we’ve been building chemistry,” Modesti said. “It felt good to put the ball in the net and it boosted our confidence — the guys looked like they were having fun out there.”

Park coach Cameron Pope, whose team is 0-8-1 overall and 0-4 in the SEC, commended the play of midfielder Julian Zertuche.

“He controlled the midfield and mitigated Horlick’s potent offensive midfielders,” Pope said.

TREMPER 5, CASE 0: The shorthanded Eagles held the Trojans to just one goal in the first half, but ran out of steam in the second half of a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Case.

“We played a very disciplined game,” said Case coach Gregg Anderle, whose team is 3-6-1 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. “We played with a lot of energy.

“It got away from us in the second half, but we were in the match for good chunks of it. I’m proud of how they played — the guys left their best on the field.”