High school boys soccer: Moreno, St. Catherine's finish regular season with a flourish

This season, the St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer team scored no more than five goals in any match.

Friday, Victor Moreno matched that total himself for the Angels.

St. Catherine’s concluded its regular season with its highest offensive output of the season, beating Kenosha Indian Trail 7-2 Friday in a nonconference match at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.

Moreno, a senior forward, scored five goals, four of them unassisted. His fourth goal, which came in the second half, was assisted by senior goalkeeper Pedro Serratos, whose punt set up the goal.

Sophomore midfielder Angel Guereca and senior forward Daniel Gonzales also scored for the Angels (5-11-3), who led the Hawks (7-7-1) 3-2 at the half.

“This was our most complete game of the year,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “We picked up the defensive pressure in the second half.

“With all the injuries and things we’ve gone through this season, this was a great win for the kids.”

This was the third Southeast Conference team the Angels have beaten or tied this year. On Sept. 10, they beat Oak Creek 3-2 and on Oct. 1, they tied Kenosha Tremper 3-3.