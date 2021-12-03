High school boys: Skalecki helps rally Union Grove past Greenfield

The Union Grove High School boys basketball team found itself down by 12 points at halftime to Greenfield Thursday, mostly because of self-inflicted problems.

But what a second half it was for the Broncos — and for Tyson Skalecki.

The 6-foot-6 senior forward scored 22 of his career-high 30 points in the second half as Union Grove outscored the Hustlin’ Hawks 46-28 for a 63-57 nonconference victory at Union Grove.

The Broncos (3-0), who opened this season with a pair of overtime victories, committed 10 turnovers in the first half, helping Greenfield (0-2) go on a 23-5 run in the final seven minutes of the half for a 29-17 lead. Union Grove was held scoreless for just over five minutes during the run.

“Our goal is to have under 10 turnovers for the game, not a half,” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “We talked about that (at halftime). We were getting the shots we wanted, but we had trouble with ball security.

“In the second half, we regrouped, came out and got some and-ones, and got our confidence back.”

Skalecki was a big reason for that. He had 12 points in the first seven minutes of the second half, including a 3-point basket that put the Broncos ahead 36-34 with 10:58 left in regulation.

Greenfield came back and took a 42-39 lead with 7:15 to go, then Skalecki and Jack Waters made back-to-back baskets for a 43-42 Broncos lead. After a Hawks’ free throw, Union Grove took the lead for good at 46-43 on a three-point play by Owen Nowak with 6:15 left.

Skalecki scored eight points in the final 3:30. In the game, he went 11 of 23 from the field, including 8 of 13 inside the arc.

Pettit said as much as Skalecki was on his game, so was Nowak. The 6-0 small forward scored all of his 14 points in the second half.

“Owen Nowak hit some big shots for us,” Pettit said. “I love the way we played in the second half — if we can put two halves together like that, we’ll be in good shape.”

Skalecki and Nowak also grabbed eight rebounds each.

Omar Surveyor-Juarez and Hakeem Salem each had 15 points to lead Greenfield.

Wrestling

WATERFORD 48, BADGER 30: The Wolverines trailed 30-27 with four matches left, but won all four and opened their season by beating Lake Geneva Badger in a Southern Lakes Conference meet at Waterford.

“This meet came down to heart,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “Our junior class rose to the occasion and took care of business. We had great heart and we pulled it out.”

Juniors winning key matches were Jeremy Cherba, who pinned Logan Meinel of Badger in 3:36 at 170 pounds; Nicholas Shaw, who edged Taylor O’Laughlin 7-5 at 220; Seth Bjorge, who pinned Jackson Braden in 3:45; Brady Johnson, who beat Joey Bortolus 6-4 at 120; and Jason Keeler, who pinned Andrew Kha in 2:51 at 132 to close out the match.

“It was the day of the junior,” Fitzpatrick said.

Other winners by pin for the Wolverines were Hunter Rudzinski (152) in 47 seconds; Evan Danowski (182) in 1:27; and Evan Gill (113) in 1:07.

BURLINGTON 46, WILMOT 30: The Demons’ new wrestlers mixed in well with the veterans to open the season as Burlington won a Southern Lakes Conference meet at Wilmot.

Burlington led 40-9 after the first nine matches, thanks to four pins, a major decision and two forfeits.

Juniors Nolan Myszkewicz, at 138 pounds, and Austin Skrundz, at 152, helped set the tone for the Demons. Myszkewicz pinned Jason Patterson of Wilmot in 5:13 and Skrundz won a major decision (9-1) over Ashton Leahy. Seniors Oliver Traxinger (160) and Andrew Karnes (171) continued Burlington’s roll with pins in 3:33 and 1:36, respectively.

Demons coach Jade Gribble said Traxinger’s victory over Toby Patterson was “a huge win.” The match was within one or two points before Traxinger got the pin.

“It was a toss-up match and we knew it was going to be a good one,” Gribble said.

The other pin was by junior Grant Otter (285) in 1:13.

Gribble said even an 8-5 loss by Austin Reeseman at 145 helped establish the early momentum.

“He came back and forced (his opponent) into some tough positions early,” Gribble said.

UNION GROVE 51, ELKHORN 18: The Broncos led 33-0 after the first eight matches and rolled past the undermanned Elks to open their season in a Southern Lakes Conference meet at Union Grove.

Eight of the 14 matches were forfeits by Elkhorn or double forfeits. Of the six matches that were contested, the teams split those and two of the three victories by Union Grove were on pins.

Travis Moore, a state qualifier last year, started the meet at 170 pounds with a pin of Douglas Woyak in 2:53. Two weight classes later, at 195, Gianni Scacco won an 8-3 decision over Braden Zoellner. The second pin for the Broncos was by Noah Petrick in 1:15 at 152.

Scacco, a senior, was wrestling for the first since the early part of last season. He broke an ankle during a practice and missed the rest of the season.

“It was a good first match for him,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “He had some nerves going into the match. He was working hard and did pretty well.

“We wrestled well and it was fun to see.”

CASE TRIPLE DUAL: The Eagles wrestled against city rivals Horlick and Park Thursday and dominated both teams in season-opening Southeast Conference action at Case.

Case beat Park 60-12 and Horlick 60-6. The Horlick-Park score was not available.

Six Eagles had pins against Park, including an eight-second pin by Andrew Jutrzonka against Park’s Ryan Pardo at 285 pounds. Gavin Gutman also had a quick pin at 195, in 34 seconds against Nico Dobbs.

Other Case pins were by Armani Davis (138) against Austyn Schoening in 3:31, Cody Diener (152) against Carl Rogers in 1:09, Hugo Gomez-Miranda (160) against Royce Shabazz in 1:19 and Mateo Fuentes (170) against Gavin Leo in 2:42.

Both of Park’s victories came on forfeits.

Against Horlick, which had only two wrestlers, the Eagles' Joey Rothen (182) pinned Alex Jordan in 3:16 in the only contested match. Dan Feest won by forfeit for Horlick at 220.

“I’m happy with the way we started the year and I’m happy how the new guys wrestled,” Eagles coach Dave Edwards said.

Edwards added Case used its new wrestling mats for a meet for the first time. They were purchased two years ago but were not able to be used last year because of the pandemic.

ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 36, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 25: All five of the Angels’ victories in contested matches came on pins Wednesday as they opened their season with a Metro Classic Conference victory at Kenosha.

The meet was tied after the first seven weight classes after two pins and two forfeits by each team and a double forfeit, then St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central won three straight matches on pins to lock up the win.

Angels’ wrestlers winning on pins were Sam Haeuser at 220 pounds (3:15), Abel Mulder at 285 (1:55), Angel Aranda at 138 (2:48), Wyatt Riehle at 145 (1:02) and Mason Maile at 152 (1:25).

