High school boys roundup: Waterford wins SLC Golf Tournament; Union Grove's Brown is medalist

The Waterford High School boys golf team surprised the rest of the field in the Southern Lakes Conference Championships Tuesday.

After finishing no better than fourth in any of the SLC’s four weekly Major Meets this season, the Wolverines put it all together on their home course as their top four players each broke 90 and totaled 341 at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford.

Waterford edged runner-up Union Grove, which finished five strokes back at 346, and overall conference leader Westosha Central was third at 358. Burlington was fifth at 373.

In the overall SLC point standings, Westosha had 9 points to just beat out Union Grove (10). The Wolverines were fourth (20) and Burlington was sixth (29).

Jacob Brown of Union Grove was the medalist with a 78 on the tight, tree-lined par-70 Rivermoor layout.

Waterford’s top four — junior Mason Roanhouse, sophomore Adam Chart and freshmen Robbie Meyers and Jackson Heath — all finished in the top 10.

Roanhouse, who missed a few events during the season, shot an 82 to tie for third and finished fourth after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied. Chart and Meyers tied for fifth at 85 and Chart, who started on the back nine and opened his round with a birdie and three straight pars, won the tiebreaker. Heath was part of a four-way tie for 10th and won the tiebreaker.

“Mason is nearly back to the form that he finished last season with,” Waterford coach Joe Rydzewski said. “Another team member nearly back to form after struggling for a big part of the season is Chart. He got us off to a nice lead early.”

Rydzewski credited Meyers with giving the Wolverines their final push at the end.

“Meyers struggled early on, but came up clutch down the stretch playing the No. 1 spot for us and finishing (in the last group),” Rydzewski said. “The other teams’ No. 1s struggled down the stretch.”

Waterford was fourth in the first two major meets, then finished sixth and fifth, respectively, in the last two majors. Last week, the Wolverines shot 340 and finished fifth.

Brown shot a 2-over-par 37 on the front nine that included two birdies after a double bogey-par-bogey start, then shot 41 on the back nine with six bogeys. He finished three shots ahead of runner-up RJ Jordan of Delavan-Darien (81).

Brown’s play in the tournament capped his selection as the SLC Player of the Year and he's a frontrunner for All-Racine County Player of the Year. Brown’s older brother, Connor, a two-time County Player of the Year, was first-team All-SLC twice, but never won Player of the Year honors.

“Jacob fought through some struggles to finish first,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “He earned conference Player of the Year honors and that's a tremendous accomplishment.”

Senior Simon Graham shot an 82 for Union Grove, one shot behind Jordan, and won the tiebreaker against Roanhouse. Graham had four pars on his first four holes and finished with three straight pars, but also had four double bogeys on his card.

Union Grove senior Will Klaus shot an 89 (40 on the back nine) and was 13th in the tiebreaker for 10th.

“Simon struggled at the end, but still managed to finish third on the day and second overall,” Swanson said. “I was also very pleased with Will, as he rebounded from a rough first nine.”

Senior Oliver Traxinger led Burlington with a 90 to finish alone in 14th place. Sophomore Jonathan Cowan shot a 93 (21st) and senior Ryan Gonzalez had a 94 (25th).

Baseball

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 13, ST. CATHERINE’S 3: In the annual Silver Spikes Game Tuesday, the LPs started fast with seven runs in the first inning and won a Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field.

Lutheran-Prairie (8-9, 4-8 MCC) won the Silver Spikes trophy for the third straight time — there was no game in 2020 because of the pandemic — and fourth time in the last five meetings. Before that, the Angels (1-15, 0-13) won it from 2011 to 2015.

The LPs batted around in the first inning, starting with a pair of leadoff walks and an RBI double by senior Camdin Jansen. Another two walks, the second to senior Seth Hultman, brought in the second run, and junior Jason Schmierer hit an RBI single to make it 3-0. One of six errors by the Angels allowed two more runs to score, then sophomore Matthew Hoeft, who walked to lead off the game, hit a two-run single to left field.

Lutheran/Prairie, which had lost four of its last five games, stretched the lead to 11-0 in the third.

St. Catherine’s freshman Devlyn Kellogg hit a two-run double to left field in the top of the fifth to get the Angels on the scoreboard and avert the shutout, and freshman Nathanyel Callis grounded into a fielder’s choice to drive in the third run to make it 11-3.

The Crusaders scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, the second scoring when senior Julian Morales came home on Hultman’s RBI single to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Hoeft led the way offensively, going 1 for 1, walking three times, scoring three runs and stealing three bases. Junior Logan Beaudet went 1 for 2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, Schmierer went 2 for 2 and Morales went 1 for 2 with a double, two walks, two RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base.

“It was nice to see several guys get hits, and with injuries, it was nice to see a couple of guys step up,” LPs coach Jeff Wilson said. “(Sophomore) Easton Charpentier played nice defense at second base in his first varsity start.”

Morales had a strong outing on the mound as well, pitching four shutout innings, allowing just two hits, walking one and striking out nine. Hultman had one strikeout in his one inning of work.

“Julian pitched a beautiful game,” LPs coach Jeff Wilson said.

Freshman Isaac Cantu went 2 for 2, Kellogg went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Callis had an RBI for St. Catherine’s. Kellogg also pitched the first three innings, allowing five hits, seven earned runs, walking seven and striking out three.

UNION GROVE 3, ELKHORN 2: The Broncos tied the Elks in the bottom of the seventh inning, then won on a sacrifice fly in the eighth for a Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Union Grove.

Union Grove (14-5, 8-2 SLC) trailed 2-0 after the top of the fifth inning, then got a run back in the bottom of the fifth on wild pitch that scored Ty Geschke.

With senior Eric Williamson on third in the bottom of the seventh, Geschke reached on an error and Williamson scored to tie the game at 2-2 and send it to extra innings.

In the top of the eighth inning, leadoff batter Owen Nowak reached on an error to lead off the seventh and Nathan Williams singled to right field and allowed Nowak to reach third base. Beau Bloxdorf followed with a fly ball to right field that was deep enough to bring Nowak home with the game-winner.

Nowak went 1 for 4 with a double, Williamson went 1 for 3 and Bloxdorf had the only RBI for the Broncos (only one run was earned as the Elks committed two errors).

AJ Hansche started on the mound for the Broncos and went the first five innings, allowing five hits, two runs, seven walks and striking out three. Broncos reliever Bobby Barrera blanked Elkhorn (11-12, 6-7) in the top of the seventh and eighth innings.

The victory allowed the Broncos to keep pace with SLC leader Westosha Central (10-2 SLC), which scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Lake Geneva Badger 6-5 Tuesday.

BURLINGTON 14, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2: The Demons cruised to victory over the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Veteran’s Park in Delavan.

Burlington (10-9, 8-4 SLC) scored four runs each in the second, fourth and seventh innings.

Wren Dietz went 2 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs to lead Burlington and Ty Sagedal went 4 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored.

Zayne Koehnke had two hits and scored three runs, and Ryan Dummer, David Krause and Jack Tully each hit a double.

Dietz pitched three innings for the Demons with three strikeouts and a walk, David Krause pitched two innings with four strikeouts and zero walks, and Carter Behling pitched two innings with one strikeout.

HORLICK 9, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 4: Junior Kaleb Steinmetz pitched 6 2/3 innings of eight-hit ball and his Rebels teammates continued to hit the baseball well Tuesday in a Southeast Conference victory over the Hawks at Horlick Field.

Steinmetz, the No. 2 pitcher behind ace Adan Martinez-Ponce, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. He gave up four earned runs, but the Horlick (9-10, 9-7 SEC) offense gave him plenty of run support.

After Indian Trail (4-15, 3-13) got within 3-2 in the third inning, Horlick scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth for an 8-2 lead. Steinmetz allowed two runs in the sixth, but that was all. He reached his pitch limit with two outs in the top of the seventh, then Martinez-Ponce came in, threw three pitches and got the final out.

TJ Williams, who is doing double duty this spring by being one of the best track sprinters in the state, continues to terrorize opposing pitchers in the leadoff spot. He had just one hit, but walked three times, stole three bases and scored four runs.

Tanner Isaacson went 1 for 4, but hit a triple and drove in four runs. Steinmetz hit a double and drove in two runs, Gavin Gain had two RBIs and Dom Lacanne had two hits, including a double.

“Kaleb was amazing on the mound again,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “He continues to be great on the hill.

“This was our best overall team game. We continue to grow as a team and couldn’t be more proud of our guys. We had big two-out hits and did the little things we talk about right.”

OAK CREEK 5, CASE 0: Carlos Cervantes pitched well for the Eagles against a tough Knights lineup, but Case could manage just two hits in a Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Case.

Cervantes, a junior, allowed just five hits and one earned run in his six innings for Case (3-15, 2-13), allowing two runs in the top of the first, but nothing else. He walked two and struck out three.

“Carlos Cervantes was in prime form tonight against a very strong Oak Creek line-up,” Eagles coach Frankie Jaramillo said. “He kept us in the game, but we weren’t able to help him out tonight.”

Sophomore Joe Bline had both hits for the Eagles, going 2 for 3. He also pitched the top of the seventh and allowed three runs.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 11, PARK 1: The Panthers were limited to three hits in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Bradford.

The Panthers (2-16, 0-15 SEC) trailed the Red Devils (7-13, 7-9 SEC) 4-0 after three innings and finally pushed across a run in the sixth inning.

All three of the hits by the Panthers were doubles, by Matt Kirchoff, Carter Eschmann and Isaiah Harris.

“It was just not our night tonight,” Park coach Tim Glidden said. “Our bats really struggled, we had a hard time adjusting at the plate and we couldn't get out of innings with two outs.”

