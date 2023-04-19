When you have a top-100 Major League Baseball prospect on your high school roster, you begin to expect things like what happened Tuesday.

Waterford senior pitcher Dylan Questad pitched five no-hit innings and junior Ricky Maerzke completed the combined no-hitter over the final two innings as the Wolverines beat Westosha Central 2-0 in a Southern Lakes Conference pitchers’ duel at Waterford.

Questad, listed as the No. 96 pro baseball prospect by mlb.com, struck out 11 Falcons batters and walked one in his five innings for Waterford (6-1, 3-1 SLC), facing just two batters over the minimum. Maerzke finished the job with two perfect innings, striking out two.

“Dylan was dominant on the mound today,” Wolverines coach Matt Read said. “He commanded the game from pitch one and mixed his pitches very well. That had to be one of the best performances I've seen. Then Ricky stayed in attack mode and closed the door. Both guys made our two runs feel like a lot more than that today.”

Westosha starting pitcher Adam Switalski matched Questad over the first three innings, allowing no hits, facing the minimum and striking out three, but Waterford got to reliever Brody Schulte in the bottom of the fourth with the only runs of the game on clutch hits by a pair of sophomores.

Senior leadoff hitter Garrett Kay walked and Connor Harvie followed with an RBI double down the left field line. Three batters later, with two outs, Zach Flater hit a double down the right field line to drive in Harvie.

“Central's pitchers threw fantastic as well,” Read said. “We were swinging hot bats and they kept us off balance all day.

“That's a quality win against a quality opponent. Our defense played their best game of the year and came up big in the last innings when we needed them the most.”

Waterford is ranked 10th in the maxpreps.com all-division Wisconsin poll.

UNION GROVE 18, BURLINGTON 4: Fresh off his junior hockey season, senior Nathan Williams made his season debut for the Broncos Tuesday and had a career day in their five-inning Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Demons at Union Grove.

Williams was perfect at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two home runs, including a grand slam. He finished with seven RBIs and three runs scored for Union Grove (6-2, 3-1 SLC), ranked seventh in the www.maxpreps.com all-division Wisconsin poll.

After Burlington (5-5, 3-2) scored three runs in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 4-4, Williams hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the third and his teammates with scoring seven more runs to give the Broncos a 12-4 lead.

In the fourth inning, Williams hit his grand slam to highlight a six-run inning that make it 18-4.

“He’s such a good athlete that he can come back today and be able to do that,” Union Grove coach Nathan Meyer said.

Williams wasn’t the only one with a big day. Senior Brady Clark went 3 for 3 with a double, home run, two RBIs and three runs scored; Leo Weist went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored; Braxton Hinds went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs; and senior Owen Nowak went 0 for 2, but scored three times.

“We’ve been focusing on being more patient at the plate and swinging at pitches in the (strike) zone,” Meyer said.

Junior Bobby Barrera went the first 4⅔ innings for the Broncos, allowing five hits, four runs, walking five and striking out seven. Junior Jack Wolf got the last out, striking out the only batter he faced on three pitches.

Junior Aben Beinlich had a good day for the Demons, going 2 for 3 with a triple, home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The teams meet again Friday at Beaumont Field in Burlington. Union Grove has won five of its last six games, while Burlington has lost five of its last six.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 7, CASE 6 (8 INNINGS): The Eagles let an early lead slip away and lost a Southeast Conference game in extra innings Tuesday afternoon in Kenosha.

Case (2-5, 0-4 SEC) scored three runs in both the first and third innings to take a 6-1 lead, but the Red Devils (2-1, 2-1 SEC) tied the game with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

After two scoreless innings, Bradford won via a walk-off with two outs in the eighth inning.

Joe Bline had two doubles and one RBI to lead the Eagles. Dean Moore finished with three hits and Anthony Bull and Cameron Calverley each had two hits. Mateo Fuentes had a two-run double.

Senior Austin Sigrist pitched 4⅔ innings, struck out nine and allowed five unearned runs. Each team committed three errors.

OAK CREEK 8, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were shut out in a Southeast Conference game on Tuesday at Horlick Field.

The Rebels (0-6, 0-4 SEC) were limited to two hits against the Knights (3-2, 2-1 SEC). Gavin Gain was responsible for both of those hits from the lead-off spot, going 2 for 3.

Gain started on the mound for the Rebels and pitched 4⅓ innings, allowing eight runs (three earned) off seven hits and three walks while striking out one. Ben Dineen pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings in relief while striking out one and allowing two hits.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 9, ST. CATHERINE'S 8: The Hilltoppers (2-2 overall and Metro Classic Conference) edged the Angels (1-3, 1-3) Tuesday in an MCC game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 15, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 12 (9 INNINGS): The LPs lost a wild Metro Classic Conference contest in extra innings Tuesday at Horlick Field.

The LPs (2-5, 0-2 MCC) scored four runs in the first inning and led 5-3 through five innings. The sixth inning saw a combined 15 runs scored with the Pacers (2-2, 2-1 MCC) recording eight runs in the top of the frame and another run in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.

David Ripke opened the ninth inning with a triple for the Pacers. Hits by Jackson Sadowski, Jon Zirbel and Slayton Smith capped off a three-run ninth inning that sealed the win.

Eli Gasau led the LPs, going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jason Schmierer went 3 for 5 with a walk, RBI and run scored and Noah Neau went 1 for 3 with three walks, an RBI and two runs scored.

"This was a tough loss," Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. "We gave them too many chances with errors and walks, but I love the way we fought back when we were down big late in the game."

FRANKLIN 10, PARK 0 (5 INNINGS): The Panthers were shut out in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Franklin.

The Panthers (1-6, 0-4 SEC) trailed 4-0 after two innings. The Sabers (6-0, 4-0), ranked No. 1 in the www.maxpreps.com all-division Wisconsin poll, added three runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings and kept the Panthers off the scoreboard in the fifth inning to end the game.

The Panthers were limited to three hits with Branden Roushia, Elliot Bednar and Carter Eschmann all hitting singles.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET: Union Grove senior Jacob Brown opened the Southern Lakes Conference season in style for the Broncos Tuesday, carding a 1-under-71 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville to earn medalist honors in the first conference major meet of the season.

Playing on the White and Blue courses at Ives Grove, Brown began his round on the fifth hole and started with 12 straight pars. He birdied his 13th hole, then had three more pars before a bogey on his 17th hole. He came right back with a birdie on his final hole to cap his 71.

“Jacob was outstanding today,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “He has really been hitting the ball well lately, so I'm glad to see it all come together in our first conference major.”

The rest of the Broncos struggled, Swanson said. Next best for Union Grove was senior Nathan Beutel, who shot an 87 to tie for 13th. Sophomore Caden Eichner and freshman Cody Nelson each shot a 90.

The Broncos finished second with 338, 13 shots behind champion Westosha Central (325).

Waterford tied for third with Lake Geneva Badger at 346, but the Wolverines took third place on the WIAA tiebreaker. Senior Mason Roanhouse finished fifth overall at 82 and junior Adam Chart was ninth at 84. Junior Brogan Finnegan and sophomore Jackson Heath each had a 90.

Burlington finished fifth (365), led by junior Benjamin Graham with an 86 and senior Brett Foulke with a 91.

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Will Schaefer shot a 42 and Jack Regner added a 44 Tuesday at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington to help Prairie finished fourth in the first Metro Classic Conference mini-meet of the season.

Schaefer finished third and Regner tied for sixth in the individual standings. Danny Brooks of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More was the medalist with a 37 and Bryce Pfeilstifter of Shoreland Lutheran was second with a 38.

The Hawks totaled 203. Whitefish Bay Dominican was the top team at 179 and Thomas More was second at 191.

Catholic Central had an incomplete team, but Nick Delimat tied Regner with a 44.

Boys tennis

WATERFORD 4, UNION GROVE 3: The Wolverines swept three doubles flights to win a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday afternoon at Waterford.

The Broncos had several impressive showings in the singles flights, with Nolan Shaub winning his No. 1 singles match over Andrew Vescio 6-3, 6-0. Domenic McDougal also won his match at No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-0 over Noah Leshok.

At No. 4 singles, Union Grove’s Henry Barrera came back to beat Jack Canright 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Waterford’s No. 1 doubles team of Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke defeated Sam Grimes and Chris Swanson 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 and the No. 2 doubles team of Derek Splitgerber and Sawyer Kastenson swept Nolan Framberg and Jackson Woods 6-0, 6-0.

“It was a tough match,” Union Grove coach Turner Albrecht said. “The kids played well, but there's a lot to work on.”

In the decisive No. 3 doubles match, Owen Hoffman and Gavin Obermeyer gave Waterford a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Quinn Mork and Samuel Moore.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5, BURLINGTON 2: The Demons tried a different lineup, but lost a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

Burlington won one singles flight and one doubles flight. Evan Deans won the No. 4 singles match for the Demons, defeating Karn Toor 6-1, 6-4.

“Westosha is too tough at the top of their lineup for us,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said. “Evan Deans has really turned it on for us. We noticed it in practice and now he finds himself at No. 4 singles and winning matches.”

Porter Tiedt and Kade Boyd picked up Burlington’s other victory, winning their No. 3 doubles match 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

PRAIRIE 7, DOMINICAN 0: The Hawks rolled past the Knights Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Whitefish Bay.

Prairie won all six contested matches and received a forfeit win at No. 3 doubles.

Taej Desai, competing at No. 1 singles, defeated Ethan Grassl 6-2, 6-0. Calvin Sharpe (No. 2 singles) defeated Jack Vopal 6-1, 6-0; Benjamin Menzhuber (No. 3 singles) beat Owen Lara 6-1, 6-0; and Alex Waite (No 4 singles) beat Erich Ternes 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 1 doubles, Jonathan Orth and Mauricio Garduno defeated Tristan Rouse and Morris Steinberg 6-0, 6-1 and at No. 2 doubles, Musa Rahman and Giuliano Ferrentino beat Samuel Mitchell and Desing Vincent 6-2, 6-4.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 6, ST. CATHERINE'S/RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Fernando Mozo and Isiah Mata, at No. 1 doubles, had the best result for the Angels Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Lockwood Park.

Mozo and Mata lost to Jose Pineda and Asier Merino of the Spartans 7-5, 6-0.

St. Catherine’s/Lutheran won just two games in the three contested singles matches.