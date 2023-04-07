The Waterford and Union Grove high school baseball teams kicked off Southern Lakes Conference play Thursday in a hard-fought battle at Waterford.

The Broncos built an early 2-0 lead over the Wolverines, but a fourth-inning double by Waterford senior Tyler Lusic swung the game’s momentum and paved the way for a 5-4 Waterford victory.

Union Grove (1-1, 0-1 SLC) scored runs in the first and fourth innings, but Waterford (1-0, 1-0 SLC) broke a 2-2 tie with Lusic’s two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Broncos had a run in the fifth to make it 4-3, then the Wolverines manufactured a run in the bottom of the sixth to regain a two-run advantage.

In the top of the seventh, Union Grove had three straight hits and scored a run off Lusic, who moved from center field to the mound in relief to begin the inning, but he got out of the jam with some help from his defense.

“This is absolutely what we expected from a Southern Lakes matchup,” Wolverines coach Matt Read said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how we competed all game. The game came down to the last out, as you would expect from a really good Union Grove team.

“We overcame adversity multiple times, battled really well against a good pitcher and staff and made big plays when it mattered most.”

Senior pitcher Garrett Kay, called “dominant” by Read, started and pitched the first four innings for Waterford with nine strikeouts, five hits, one walk and one earned run. Senior Ricky Maerzke pitched two innings with one hit and two walks and Lusic finished up.

Leading the way for the Union Grove offense was senior left fielder Owen Nowak, who went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a RBI and a run. First baseman Landon Dessart had a double and two RBIs, and Matthew Gruber hit a double and stole a base.

Pitching most of the game for the Broncos was junior Bobby Barrera, who struck out six batters in three innings while allowing three hits, three earned runs and three walks. Marshall Loch pitched two innings with five strikeouts, one hit, two earned runs and three walks, and Jack Wolf pitched one inning.

BURLINGTON 4, WILMOT 2: The Demons received a solid performance from Carter Baumeister on the mound during Thursday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Beaumont Field.

The Demons (2-0, 2-0 SLC), fresh from defeating the Panthers (0-2, 0-2 SLC) on the road 6-4 on Monday, were in the driver's seat after the fourth inning. The Panthers scored a run in the top of the frame only for the Demons to answer back with three runs and followed with another run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Baumeister did his part. The starter pitched five innings allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Donovan Appleby pitched the final two innings in relief and allowed one unearned run on no hits and two walks with one strike out.

The two sides were limited at the plate. The Demons had three hits to the Panthers' one. Fielding errors played a factor as Burlington had five to Wilmot's four. Kaleb Zabielski went 2 for 3 for the Demons with a double, one RBI and a run scored. Drew Weis went 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.

FRANKLIN 8-7, CASE 1-1: The Eagles were swept in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Franklin.

Carlos Cervantes started game one for the Eagles (0-3, 0-3 SEC). The senior pitcher threw four innings allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Tyler Mielcarek went 1 for 2 with an RBI. Ryan Passehl went 2 for 3 with a run scored and Anthony Bull went 1 for 2.

Game two saw Austin Sigrist take to the mound. The senior pitcher stuck out five and allowed six earned runs on six hits and four walks in four innings.

The Eagles saw quality work from their relief pitching in the second game. Nico Meltzer allowed no earned runs and one hit in 2⅓ innings and Aiden Sepanski pitched one inning allowing a hit and striking out two.

The sweep of the doubleheader by the Sabers (3-0, 3-0) comes on the heels of Wednesday's 4-3 win.

"The way we’re looking after three games right now is these guys need to continue to improve and get better mentally," Case coach Frank Jaramillo said. "We need to continue to have better at-bats in offensive situations.

"Our pitching was strong this week, but we just needed to give them support offensively and defensively."

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 15-16, PARK 4-3: The Panthers (0-3, 0-3 SEC) were swept by the Hawks (3-0, 3-0 SEC) in a Southeast Conference doubleheader Thursday at Horlick Field.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 12, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 2 (6 INNINGS): Wednesday, junior catcher Jayden Jaramillo homered in the first inning, but the LPs struggled down the stretch in their season-opening Metro Classic Conference game at Kapco Park in Mequon.

Jaramillo started the LPs' season with a bang, clearing the right-field fence for a solo home run. The Knights (1-0, 1-0 MCC) took control after that, however, going ahead 3-1 after three innings and adding five runs in the fourth inning.

Lutheran-Prairie managed two more hits in the game and struck out 15 times. Junior third baseman Easton Charpentier went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. The LPs also had a tough time in the field and on the mound with four errors, nine walks and a combination of wild pitches and passed balls.

"It was a sloppy game in miserable conditions," Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. "We'll have a lot to work on at practice, but we'll bounce back and get better."

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: In the first Southeast Conference mini-meet of the season Thursday, Case finished fifth in the seven-team meet played at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

The Eagles, with a totally new lineup from last year, totaled 217 and were led by junior Tyler Kubiak with a 52, junior Cole Lutterman with a 54, senior Daniel Fish with a 55 and senior Noah Ferguson with a 56.

Horlick/Park, in its first meet as a co-op team, had just two players and did not post a team score. Sophomore Cam Betker had a 49 and senior Isaac Eisenman had a 51.

Franklin totaled 163 to edge runner-up Oak Creek (167). Senior Zach Koch of Franklin was the medalist with a 37 and junior Owen DeRousse of Kenosha Tremper and senior Joe Warpecowski of Oak Creek tied for second at 39.

Boys tennis

FRANKLIN 7, CASE 0: The Eagles were swept in a Southeast Conference dual meet Thursday at Case.

At No. 1 singles, Franklin's Alex Dziubek defeated Case's Dante Lewis 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles were somewhat better for the Eagles, but all three teams lost in straight sets. At No. 1 doubles, Joshua Herness and Srikar Munagavalasa lost to Franklin's Julian Beckmann and Aidan Irish 6-2, 6-3.