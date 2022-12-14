High school boys roundup: Waterford boys basketball team kicks into gear

The Waterford High School boys basketball team couldn’t keep Union Grove off the offensive boards in the first half of their Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday.

The Wolverines took care of that in the second half.

The Broncos led 23-22 at halftime, scoring eight of their points following offensive rebounds, but their second-chance points were limited and Waterford got hot in the second half for a 71-60 victory at Waterford.

The Wolverines (4-3, 2-0 SLC), who won their third straight game, trailed 23-22 at halftime, thanks to the board work of Union Grove (3-2, 1-1).

“Union Grove really had a nice first half with 16 offensive rebounds and a lot of second-chance points,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “We held them to three offensive rebounds in the second half.

“We had a different attitude — we created defensive havoc.”

The Wolverines scored the first seven points of the first half and went on a 14-4 run in the first four minutes of the second half. The Broncos missed three shots during that stretch.

“The energy built by the defense led to that run,” Roeglin said. “It’s amazing what happens when you work on defense — it makes the offense click better.”

Union Grove, playing with just eight players because of injuries, battled back and got within two points at 41-39 with 9:17 left on a basket by Zac Montgomery, but Waterford had a 16-8 run over the next four minutes to push the lead to 57-47, and the lead remained around 10 points the rest of the way.

Broncos coach Dave Pettit said having a smaller roster helped lead to fatigue by the latter stages of the game.

“They did a nice job defending us tonight,” Pettit said. “We were chasing them the whole second half and I think their physicalness got to us in the first half and by the second half, we were out of gas, which is unlike us.”

Brogan Finnegan led the Wolverines with 23 points (four 3-point baskets), making 5 of 7 free throws in the second half, and Owen Martinson had 15 points, 10 in the second half. Adam Chart had all 13 of his points in the second half.

Roeglin was happy with his team’s 21 assists — Finnegan and Martinson had five each, Jamison Beesley had four and Chart and Teegan Spence had three each. Waterford also had just eight turnovers.

“When they went to a press, we handled it well,” Roeglin said. “Our boys were really disciplined and got good looks against the press.”

Owen Nowak had 12 points, Montgomery had 11 and Jack Lee had 10 for Union Grove, and Erling Berg, playing more recently because of injuries, had a team-high 10 rebounds and five points.

BURLINGTON 82, WILMOT 35: The Demons exploded for 47 points in the first half Tuesday and cruised to an easy Southern Lakes Conference victory at Wilmot.

Burlington (4-0, 2-0 SLC), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, actually struggled to score until midway through the first half, Demons coach Steve Berezowitz said, then took it to the Panthers (2-4, 0-2) and built a 47-21 lead at halftime.

“Our defense played well and we finally started to hit some shots around the eight-minute mark,” Berezowitz said. “We got hot and were able to get our shots and it was contagious.

“We had a really good effort from a lot of guys.”

The main guys, however, were Connor Roffers and JR Lukenbill, who combined for 26 points in the first half and outscored Wilmot in the game by themselves.

Roffers played a complete game with a game-high 21 points along with six rebounds and six assists. Lukenbill scored in a variety of ways — he made three 3-point baskets — and finished with 20 points (14 in the first half) and four rebounds. Karsen Skiles added 10 points.

“The guys were getting the ball in good spots and sharing the ball in transition. I loved to see our teamwork and togetherness tonight.”

Cooper Zimmerman led the Panthers with 11 points, five under his average.

ST. CATHERINE’S 57, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 40: After a slow first half, the Angels rolled after halftime for a Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday at Somers.

Senior forward Domonic Pitts scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to help St. Catherine’s (3-0 overall and MCC) pull away from the Pacers (3-2, 0-2).

“We made some offensive adjustments along with defensive adjustments and it served us well in the second half of this game,” Angels coach Ryan Thompson said. “We went inside on offense a bit more deliberately in the second half and had success.”

The Pacers jumped out to a 22-19 halftime lead behind nine points from Brayden Van De Water. After the break, Thompson’s adjustment had immediate results. Along with Pitts finding success inside, the extra attention he required led to more open looks outside for the Angels, who made six 3-point baskets in the second half.

Four of those 3-pointers came from senior Davion Thomas, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half. Thomas finished with five 3s.

“Give Shoreland Lutheran a lot of credit,” Thompson added. “They played harder than we did in the first half and took it to us. It’s early in the season and we are learning a lot about ourselves and how we handle success and adversity.”

Senior guard Evan Moherek added 15 points for the Angels.

Kamare Evans led Shoreland Lutheran with 17 points.

PRAIRIE 73, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 48: After two tough back-to-back losses to state-ranked St. Catherine’s and reigning Metro Classic Conference champion Saint Thomas More, the Hawks were able to get each of their starters involved offensively and beat the Hilltoppers in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Prairie.

“Playing two games last week against state-ranked teams really highlighted some things on film we needed to work on,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “We made some adjustments offensively and had two solid practices on Saturday and Monday.”

Each of starters for Prairie (4-3, 1-2 MCC) scored in double figures against Catholic Central (1-3, 0-3), with sophomore guard Carsen Eeg leading the way with 20 points and six assists. Sophomore forward LaTrevion Fenderson had a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds, and junior guard Caden Roehl-Landrum had 13 points, five assists, two blocks and two steals.

Junior guard Ben Fiegel, who Atanasoff said played his best overall game as a varsity player, added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals and junior guard Nick Peterson had 10 points and two steals.

“We shared the ball well tonight, highlighted by 21 assists,” Atanasoff said. “That number has been in single digits most of our games. Caden and Nick’s energy was awesome tonight, and it was nice to see Carsen get it going.”

Senior guard Evan Krien led the Hilltoppers with 21 points and seven rebounds and senior forward Riley Sullivan scored 10 points and had four rebounds.

Swimming

BURLINGTON CO-OP 113, WHITEWATER 49: The Demons won nine of 11 events in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Whitewater.

Sophomore Trey Smith and senior Hopking Uyenbat each won two individual events to lead Burlington Co-op. Both swimmers were also part of winning relay teams for the Demons in the 200-yard medley relay (1:50.75) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.16). Caleb Weis and Franklin Mayer were also on the two relay teams.

Smith also won the 200 individual medley (2:09.55) and the 100 backstroke (55.94). Uyenbat won the 100 freestyle (54.06) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.67).

Junior Christian Venegas won the 50 freestyle (25.74) and was a part of the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:51.97) along with Ryan Currier, Nathan Schmidt and Ethan Pedersen. Weis also won the 100 butterfly (59.43) for the Demons, who went 1-2-3 in three events.

FRANKLIN 118, RACINE UNIFIED 62: Jacob Hendricks was the only individual event winner for Racine Unified in its Southeast Conference dual meet against the Sabers Tuesday at the Unified Aquatic Center.

Hendricks had two victories, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 24.56 seconds and swimming on Unified Co-op’s winning 400 freestyle relay (3:43.08) that also included Adam Ries, Nathaniel Foster and Brayden Moore.

Unified had seven second-place finishes.