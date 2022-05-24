High school boys roundup: Union Grove golfers scratch 36-year itch with WIAA regional title

In the gymnasium at Union Grove High School, there are banners for every sport, listing that sport’s conference, regional and sectional championships, along with state appearances or championships.

The boys’ golf banner is nearly devoid of any such honors, but the Broncos added a big honor to that banner Tuesday as they won their first regional championship since 1986.

Union Grove’s top three players shot 80 or better and the Broncos totaled 327 to win the St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran Regional at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

Union Grove edged runner-up Muskego (329) by two shots and third-place Waterford (332) by five. Case was the fourth qualifying team (339). Park and Horlick had incomplete teams and St. Catherine’s/Lutheran did not field a team.

The top four teams, and the top four players not on those teams, qualify for the Division 1 Brookfield Central next Tuesday at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls.

Waterford freshman Robbie Meyers was the medalist with a 2-over-par 74, one shot ahead of Union Grove senior Simon Graham (75) on the White and Blue courses at Ives Grove.

Seniors Sam Nolan and Jack Boscher of Case tied for third with senior Joseph Drana of Muskego, and Boscher needed the third tiebreaker to earn the third-place medal. Nolan was fourth and Drana fifth on the tiebreaker.

All four individual players to advance were from Racine County schools — Horlick senior Mike Cerny, Park senior Alex Hutchinson, and senior Ryan Gonzalez and sophomore Benjamin Graham of Burlington.

After Graham, junior Jacob Brown shot a 78 (sixth place) and fellow junior Nathan Beutel shot an 80 (seventh) for the Broncos. Freshman No. 5 player Caden Eichner rounded out their top four scorers with a lifetime-best 94 as Union Grove celebrated adding to that banner after 36 years.

“At the beginning of the year, I sent a picture of the nearly empty boys’ golf board to the boys and said that our goal needs to be to add a number to that board,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “We didn't play well enough to win the conference, but today we did just enough to win our regional and earn a number on that board.”

Swanson said a few players had some difficulties off the tee, but made good shots to recover for good scores. He cited an adventure for Graham on the final hole, the 515-yard, par-5 ninth hole of the Blue course.

Simon hooked his drive into a hazard area, hit a poor second shot, then left himself 60 yards to the flag after his third shot, Swanson said.

Simon was up to the challenge, sticking a wedge to within six feet of the pin and making the par putt to secure the team victory.

“It wasn't pretty at times today,” Swanson said. “Simon and Jacob struggled at times off of the tee, but they managed to scramble pretty well and put up respectable scores.

“Jacob came up big down the stretch, playing the last five holes even par, and Nathan played a solid round, overcoming some mishits to shoot an 80.”

Swanson said next week’s Brookfield Central Sectional will be a tough test as the Broncos try to earn their first state boys team berth in school history.

“I'm very happy for this team as they have worked really hard over the past year on their games,” Swanson said. “Beating a very good Muskego team and a much improved Waterford team is big for us.”

Meyers’ 74 was his best high school round and it helped the Wolverines shoot their best team score of the season as just the right time. He shot 1-over 37 on each nine and finished with four birdies and six birdies.

“Robbie came out very strong with two birdies in the first four holes and continued to make great shots all day,” Waterford coach Joe Rydzewski said. “He showed great poise under pressure after making the turn in first place was able to finish off the round strong.”

Junior Mason Roanhouse continues to play well, Rydzewski said. Roanhouse shot a 1-over 37 on the White course, including back-to-back birdies on the seventh and eighth holes, then struggled on the Blue course for a 45 to finish with an 82.

Freshman Jackson Heath had a steady round of 84, shooting 42 on both nines, and sophomore Adam Chart shot a 92.

“The boys have been working very hard all season at practice and putting in a lot of extra work and the results of that hard work are starting to show up,” Rydzewski said.

Nolan and Boscher shot nearly identical rounds in their 76s. In fact, they had the same scores on the first seven holes before Boscher finished 3-5 and Nolan finished 4-4. On the back nine (Blue), each had a birdie, a bogey and seven pars for 36s.

In the tiebreaker, the two were tied on the first two tiebreakers, score on the last nine holes and last six holes, and the third tiebreaker, score on the last three holes, decided their places. Boscher finished 2-4-5 and Nolan finished 3-4-5.

Senior Dalton Gain had an 87 and senior Parker Zigas had a 100 to round out the Eagles’ scoring.

Benjamin Graham shot an 81 and Gonzalez shot an 85 for Burlington to qualify for the sectional. Cerny shot an 86, which included two birdies, and Hutchinson had a 93.

Burlington senior Reid Rainer also shot a 93 and he and Hutchinson needed a playoff for the final sectional berth. After both made 7s on the first playoff hole, Hutchinson made a par on the second playoff hole and Rainer missed his par putt.

DIVISION 3 WILLIAMS BAY REGIONAL: Prairie didn’t have its best day Tuesday at the Division 3 Williams Bay Sectional at Delbrook Golf Club in Delavan, but the Hawks comfortably advanced to next week’s Abundant Life Christian Sectional in Cottage Grove.

Prairie totaled 345 strokes to finish third behind champion Cambridge (309) and Abundant Life Christian Co-op (328). Williams Bay was fourth (371).

Senior No. 1 player Ben Reynolds had one of his best scores of the season, shooting an 80 despite carding an 8 on the 13th hole. He had only one other hole with a score higher than 5 and shot all 4s and 5s on the front nine for a 39.

Reynolds tied for fourth with four other players, including Nick Delimat of Catholic Central, who qualified for the sectional as an individual.

Senior No. 3 player Andrew Schaefer also had one of his best rounds of the season, an 84, to finish alone in 13th place. Freshman No. 5 player William Schaefer shot a 90 and senior No. 2 Cam McPhee had a 91 to round out the four scoring players for the Hawks.

Delimat, a junior, shot 38 on the front nine and 42 on the back for his 80.

Cambridge junior Nick Buckman was the medalist with a 73 and freshman teammate Kiani Bystol-Flores was second with a 74.

The sectional is Wednesday, June 1, at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

Baseball

UNION GROVE 11, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 2: The Broncos clinched the outright Southern Lakes Conference title in emphatic fashion Tuesday night.

Westosha Central (18-4, 10-4 SLC) entered the game one game back of Union Grove (18-5, 12-2 SLC) with the matchup being the final SLC game for both teams. Thirteen days earlier, the Falcons handed the Broncos a 15-14 loss.

On Tuesday night, the outcome was hardly ever in doubt. Union Grove struck first with three runs in the bottom of the first, then added four more in the bottom of the second after Westosha Central scored one run in the top of the second. The Broncos added two more runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Sophomore Hayden Jamison went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Union Grove. Juniors Owen Nowak and Nathan Williams also went 2 for 3 with one RBI each, with Nowak hitting two doubles and Williams hitting a triple. Senior Josh DeGroot went 2 for 2 and reached base in all four at-bats.

Landon Dessart pitched 4⅔ innings and gave up two earned runs and struck out three. Nowak pitched the final 2⅓ inning and allowed one hit while striking out two.

The Broncos have won at least a share of the SLC baseball title for the third consecutive season and have won the conference outright two years in a row. Union Grove will host Kenosha Indian Trail (4-18) next Tuesday in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals.

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 8, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: Riley Gavigan threw a complete game shutout for the LPs in a Metro Classic Conference game at Carthage College on Tuesday.

The LPs (12-9, 6-8 MCC) scored six of their eight runs in the opening three innings. That was more than enough run support for Gavigan on the mound. The sophomore pitched seven scoreless innings while scattering seven hits, walking one and striking out two against the Pacers (7-12, 7-7 MCC).

Matthew Hoeft led the LPs at the plate going 3 for 4 with a double, a walk, one stolen base and a run scored. Ben Tietyen went 2 for 3 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Camdin Jansen went 2 for 5 with one RBI and one stolen base. Seth Hultman went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 2, HORLICK 1 (11 INNINGS): Despite a strong pitching effort, the Rebels lost a Southeast Conference game in heartbreaking fashion Tuesday at Kenosha.

Horlick (11-12, 11-8 SEC) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the ninth inning with an RBI from Caden Burbey, but Bradford/Reuther (10-14, 10-9 SEC) tied the game up with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. In the bottom of the 11th, the Red Devils ended the game with a walk-off squeeze bunt with one out.

JJ Bardega pitched nine innings and allowed four hits and one unearned run while walking one.

“JJ yet again pitched a gem tonight,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “He definitely didn’t deserve a no-decision tonight. They just made one more play to get the walk-off.”

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Rebels. Horlick has won nine of its last 12 games after losing seven in a row prior.

TJ Williams, Dom LaCanne and Bardega had Horlick’s only three hits in the game, all singles. There were no extra-base hits from either team in the game.

