High school boys roundup: Union Grove freshman tennis player Shaub heading to state

Nolan Shaub may be just a freshman, but he’s definitely going places in tennis.

Namely, to Madison.

The Union Grove High School freshman won his first match at No. 1 singles Thursday in the WIAA Division 1 Brookfield Central Sectional to automatically qualify for next week’s WIAA State Individual Tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Shaub, who lost his second match but ended up finishing third in his flight, improved to 18-2.

Waterford sophomore Andrew Vescio got snakebit for the second straight year at the sectional, losing to a player he beat just over a week ago, and did not automatically qualify,

In Division 2, Prairie did not earn any automatic berths, but also have players who have good chances to be special qualifiers.

Shaub ended a five-year state boys tennis drought for Union Grove, becoming the first Broncos’ qualifier since the doubles team of seniors CJ Maurer and Nico Zellinger in 2017. The last Broncos singles player to qualify for state was sophomore Alec Dam in 2016.

Shaub was dominant in his first match, beating Ryan Roob of Waukesha South 6-0, 6-0. Next up was Brookfield Central sophomore Surya Arvind (23-6), a state qualifier last year, and Arvind won 6-4, 6-1 to hand Shaub just his second loss of the year.

Shaub recovered to beat Nikita Gladkov (9-11) of Muskego 6-0, 6-0 in the third-place match.

“Nolan played well today,” Union Grove coach Turner Albrecht said. “He is going to do great (next) weekend. Having this under his belt as a freshman will be huge in the future.

“Nolan’s adapted really well into high school (tennis). His teammates and coaches around him are constantly pushing him.”

Shaub’s only other loss this season was 5-7, 6-4, 11-9 early in the season to Max Botey of Kenosha Tremper, who finished third at the Tremper Sectional.

Vescio, who lost in the first round of last year’s sectional, beat Gladkov 6-1, 6-0 on May 18 in a dual meet, but Thursday’s result was a complete turnaround.

Vescio took an early lead in the first set, Waterford coach Mike Schuster said, then Gladkov rallied before Vescio won the 12th game of the set to force a tiebreaker, which he won 7-4.

Vescio started to take control of the second set as well, leading 5-2, but this time, Gladkov won five straight games to take the second set, then won the third-set superbreaker to finish off a 6-7 (4), 7-5, 10-5 victory.

“It was a really good match, with a drastically different result,” Schuster said. “It was a whole match of runs. Andrew would get up a few games, but (Gladkov) battled back. The second set was a complete momentum swing.

"This was a tough one.”

Schuster feels that Vescio has a good chance to be a special qualifier. All four of Vescio’s losses have come to players who qualified for state this year — Shaub (twice), Gladkov and East Troy senior Dayne Lindow (21-1), who finished fourth at state in Division 2 last year and won his sectional title Thursday.

Earlier this season, Vescio beat Joey Leipnitz of Menomonie, who finished second in his sectional, and Kallin Davies of Mukwonago, who lost to Arvind in the first round of the sectional Thursday.

Union Grove junior twins Domenic and Hayden McDougal (10-8) saw their season end Thursday in a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen of Brookfield East (26-5), last year’s Division 1 doubles champion.

DIVISION 2 BROOKFIELD ACADEMY/USM SECTIONAL: Prairie coach Nich Schafer feels good about the chances of junior No. 1 singles player Taej Desai and the No. 1 doubles team of junior Calvin Sharpe and freshman Jonathan Orth earning berths to the WIAA State Individual Tournament despite losing their opening-round matches at the sectional at Pleasant Valley Tennis Club in Jackson.

Both entries lost to Brookfield Academy players — Desai lost 6-1, 6-0 to Adrian Yin and Sharpe and Orth lost 6-3, 6-4 to Pranav Gogineni and Vibhu Guda — but still expects his players to be special qualifiers.

Gogineni and Guda took second and Yin was third Thursday.

“They are the next best players (in their respective flights) out of this sectional,” Hawks coach Nich Schafer said.

Among the teams Sharpe and Orth have beaten this year are Layton Carls and Payton Adams of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, who finished third at this sectional, and Trent Adamson and Nate Carson of Waukesha Catholic Memorial, who won the No. 1 doubles title at the East Troy Sectional.

Sharpe went to state last year with Joseph Morales, who graduated.

Freshmen Carson Emery (13-8 at No. 3 singles) and Benjamin Menzhuber (6-12 at No. 4 singles) picked up experience despite going 0-2 in their respective flights.

“This was an experience builder for them,” Schafer said.

Baseball

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 14, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The LPs scored 11 runs in the first three innings and surged to victory Thursday in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game at Horlick Field.

Lutheran-Prairie (13-9) scored five runs in both the first and third innings for an 11-0 lead and ended the game after five innings on the 10-run rule with a three-run fourth.

LPs coach Jeff Wilson said his team capitalized on five errors, five hit batters and several walks by the Angels (1-17). Lutheran-Prairie had nine hits.

Jayden Jaramillo went 2 for 3 with a double, walk and three RBIs to lead the LPs. Logan Beaudet went 2 for 3 with a RBI and scored two runs, Ben Tietyen had a hit, was hit by a pitch, hit two sacrifice flies, drove in three runs and scored three runs, and Matthew Hoeft scored three runs.

Jason Schmierer pitched three innings for the LPs with one earned run, seven strikeouts and four walks.

Isaac Cantu went 1 for 3 with a run scored to lead St. Catherine’s, which scored single runs in the second and third innings. AJ Ruiz was walked twice and had three stolen bases.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 11, RIO 0: The Hilltoppers scored all of their runs in the first four innings to beat Rio in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal game Thursday at Big Foot High School in Walworth.

Catholic Central (8-9), which will play Johnson Creek in a regional semifinal game Tuesday, scored multiple runs in the first, third and fourth innings, and the game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

Rio (2-21) had just three hits.

No further details were available Thursday night.

BURLINGTON 10, KETTLE MORAINE 5 (10 INNINGS): The Demons used a big 10th inning to win a nonconference game Thursday at Wales in their regular-season finale.

After letting a four-run lead slip away in the bottom of the seventh inning, Burlington (14-10) regrouped and held Kettle Moraine (11-9) scoreless in two extra innings before scoring five runs in the top of the 10th.

The Demons had jumped out to an early 2-1 lead in the first inning and added one run in the second and two in the seventh before the Lasers rallied.

Gage Taylor, Ty Sagedal, Kaleb Zabielski and Murphy Diggins each had two hits to lead Burlington. Gage Peterson drew three walks and did not record a hit, but the senior drove in a game-high two runs.

Wren Dietz pitched the final four innings for the Demons, allowing two earned runs and striking out four.

Burlington will host Wilmot (7-14) in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday.

