High school boys roundup: Union Grove baseball team beats Burlington, keeps pace with Westosha in SLC

The Union Grove and Burlington High School baseball teams needed an extra inning to decide their Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday.

The Broncos and the Demons each had a five-run inning and the game was tied after seven innings, but Union Grove scored three runs in the top of the eighth and held on for a 9-6 victory at Union Grove.

The victory keeps the Broncos (15-5, 9-2 SLC) in a virtual tie for first place in the conference with Westosha Central (10-2 SLC), ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll.

Union Grove opened the game with five runs in the top of the first inning off Burlington starter Ty Sagedal, but Burlington (10-10, 8-5), which is third in the SLC, tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with its own five-run inning against Broncos starter Landon Dessart.

The teams traded off single runs in the bottom of the fifth and top of the sixth innings, but neither team could score in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.

The Broncos struck quickly in the top of the eighth with three runs off Demons reliever Wren Dietz, but a Burlington error resulted in two unearned runs.

In the bottom of the eighth, Union Grove reliever Brady Clark, who pitched the last two innings in relief of Dessart (he reached his pitch limit), allowed just two hits, walked two, struck out three and didn’t allow a run.

Third baseman Nathan Williams led the Broncos by going 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. Owen Nowak hit a double and was 1 for 4 with two runs scored, and left fielder Jack Wolf (three) and right fielder Ty Geschke combined to walk five times.

Dessart allowed six hits, struck out six batters and walked three in six innings.

For Burlington, Connor O’Reilly went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Ty Sagedal went 2 for 4 with a triple and Dietz had a double and an RBI.

Sagedal pitched the first six innings for the Demons and allowed just three hits and struck out two, but he walked five and gave up six runs (three earned).

HORLICK 7, PARK 2: The Rebels broke open a close game with a four-run sixth inning to beat the Panthers Thursday in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.

Horlick (11-10, 11-7 SEC) held a 3-1 lead after four innings, then Park (2-18, 0-17) tightened the game up with a run in the bottom of the fifth to get within 3-2.

The Rebels then put the game out of reach with their big inning.

Kaleb Steinmetz led Horlick offensively, going 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Tanner Isaacson had one hit, but walked twice and drove in three runs, and Dom LaCanne had one hit with a RBI.

Jonathon Hills pitched 4⅓ innings of one-hit ball for Horlick and had three strikeouts, but walked four, hit a batter and threw three wild pitches. Blake Fletcher went the final 2⅔ innings, allowing no hits, walking two and striking out six.

Leadoff hitter Braden Roushia had the only hit for Park and Gavin Thordson walked three times and stole two bases. Jacob Pederson pitched the first six innings, allowing six hits, walking five, hitting two batters and striking out four. Carter Eschmann pitched the final inning, striking out two.

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 13, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The LPs jumped out to an early lead and won a Metro Classic Conference game in convincing fashion Thursday at Horlick Field.

Lutheran-Prairie (8-9, 4-8 MCC) scored three runs in the first inning and five in the second, then added three runs in the fifth inning to end the game on the 10-run rule.

St. Catherine’s (1-15, 0-13 MCC) had two of its three hits in the first inning to score its lone run of the game after Isaac Contu led off with a triple and Nathanyel Callis drove him in with a single. The Angels had the bases loaded after the run came in, but Lutheran-Prairie pitcher Jason Schmierer got out of the jam.

Schmierer threw all five innings for the LPs, striking out 12 and walking two.

“Jason threw an excellent game,” Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “(After the first inning), he settled down for the rest of the game.”

Matthew Hoeft remained on his recent hot streak, Wilson said, going 4 for 5 with three RBIs, scoring two runs and stealing four bases. Schmierer also went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Seth Hultman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, three runs and two steals.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: The top two players for Case, seniors Sam Nolan and Jack Boscher, each shot a 79 Thursday to lead the Eagles to third place in the Southeast Conference Tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant.

Boscher, Nolan, Kenosha Indian Trail senior Alex Martin and Franklin junior Victor Ignatowski all tied for third in the individual standings with 79s, and Boscher (41-38) was officially third after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied. Martin (39-40), who had a hole in one on the 183-yard, par-3 second hole, was fourth after the tiebreaker, Nolan (38-41) was fifth and Ignatowski (37-42) was sixth.

Franklin junior Zach Koch was the medalist with a 5-over-par 76, shooting even-par 35 on the front nine, and his senior teammate, Coleman Niederstadt, was second with a 78 (tournament-best 37 on the back nine).

Franklin won the tournament with 315 and Oak Creek was second with 341, two shots ahead of Case (343). Park was sixth (400) and Horlick was seventh (409).

Senior Dalton Gain shot a 90 and senior Parker Zigas shot a 95 to round out Case’s top four players.

Horlick senior Mike Cerny, one of the more consistent players in SEC play this year, was the third-best Racine County player with an 87. He had a rough front nine with a 48 that included two triple bogeys and two double bogeys, but came back on the back nine to shoot 3-over 39 with bookend birdies, including one of just two birdies on the day on the 429-yard, par-4 18th hole.

Senior Eli Allison led Park with a 94 and freshman teammate Cameron Betker (95) and senior Alex Hutchinson (96) were close behind.

• In the overall conference standings, Oak Creek was the champion, winning six of the eight SEC nine-hole mini-meets and totaling 66 points. Franklin, which won the other two mini-meets, was just behind with 64 points. Case was third (48), Park was sixth (22) and Horlick was seventh (2).

Boscher earned SEC Player of the Year honors, averaging 39.78 in conference play, and Nolan was right behind him at 39.89. The top six players in the conference were within four strokes of each other overall following dual-meet competition.

“It was pretty intense,” Case coach Jerry Kupper said.

Cerny entered the tournament with the fifth-best average in SEC play (40.29), but his 87 dropped him back into a tie for fifth overall at 41.0 with Ignatowski, who won a tiebreaker for the final first-team spot. Cerny topped the second team.

The three city schools, along with Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford and the St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran co-op, will play Tuesday in a WIAA Division 1 regional at Ives Grove, starting on the White course.

“Dalton Gain is starting play better,” Kupper said. “If all four (Nolan, Boscher, Gain, Zigas) play well, we have a chance to go pretty far,” Kupper said. “We’ll start from square one and remember the good things we did and forget the bad.”

Boys tennis

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: All three of Case’s doubles teams finished fifth, as did two singles players, as the Eagles finished fifth in the eight-team Southeast Conference Tournament Thursday at Case.

All three doubles teams played Kenosha Bradford/Reuther in their respective fifth-place matches.

The Eagles’ No. 1 duo of Josh Herness and Srikar Munagavalasa had the easiest time earning their finish, beating Oskar Kritzler and Lucas Metallo 6-1, 6-1.

Case’s No. 2 and No. 3 teams both lost their respective first sets, then rallied and won on third-set supertiebreakers.

At No. 2, Cam Werner and Yash Patil beat Leander Rainshagen and Salinger Siemion 3-6, 6-3, 10-7, and at No. 3, Dante Lewis and Jaipreet Singh beat Jacob Ortiz and Christopher Portillo 2-6, 6-4, 10-4.

Tomasso Chieregato was fifth at No. 2 singles for Case, playing a pair of third-set tiebreakers, including a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 14-12 victory over Bradford/Reuther’s Alejandro Ortuno in the consolation semifinals. In the fifth-place match, Chieregato beat William Longsine of Horlick 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 3 singles, Andre Cartagena beat Harrison Polack of Horlick 6-2, 6-3 in the consolation semifinals and James Roiniotis of Bradford/Reuther 6-0, 6-0 for fifth place.

Park, which was seventh in the meet, was led by Kyle Ketterhagen in fifth place. After losing in the first round, he beat Oscar Fernandez of Horlick 6-3, 6-1 in the consolation semifinals and Tony Ferraro of Bradford/Reuther 7-5, 6-2 for fifth.

Horlick’s best finish was sixth by Longsine at No. 2 singles.

Kenosha Indian Trail won all four singles titles and added a championship at No. 3 doubles and won the tournament with 34 points. Franklin, with titles at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, was second with 28.

Case totaled 5.25 points, Park was seventh (1.25) and Horlick was eighth (0.5).

