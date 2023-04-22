The Union Grove High School baseball team is starting to show some dominance in the Southern Lakes Conference.

The Broncos made it two straight against intracounty rival Burlington Friday, rallying for a 10-6 victory over the Demons in an SLC game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

Union Grove (7-2, 4-1 SLC), ranked seventh in the all-division Maxpreps.com Wisconsin rankings, led 4-1 after three innings, but Burlington (5-6, 3-3) tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, then scored twice in the bottom of the fifth for a 6-4 lead.

The Broncos, who beat Burlington 18-4 Tuesday at Union Grove, finally got to the Demons’ pitchers and scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning off starter Carter Baumeister, who went the first five innings, and losing pitcher Weston Kairis, who didn’t get an out, allowed three runs on one hit and threw four wild pitches.

Union Grove’s Owen Nowak, who entered the game in the fifth inning in relief of starting pitcher Landon Dessart, allowed just one hit and one walk over the final three innings to get the victory.

Marshall Loch, the No. 8 batter in the lineup, went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored for Union Grove, and Braxton Hinds (double) and Brady Clark each went 2 for 4.

Kaleb Zabielski, Wren Dietz and Baumeister (double) each had two hits for Burlington and Murphy Diggins had two RBIs.

The Broncos’ only SLC loss was 5-4 in their conference opener against Waterford, which lost to Burlington for its only SLC loss.

Union Grove’s other game against Waterford was rained out and they will play that game on May 24, a game that could determine the SLC title.

ST. CATHERINE'S 17, SAINT ANTHONY 0 (5 INNINGS): John Perugini and the Angels had the offense rolling in a nonconference game Friday at Horlick Field.

The Angels (2-4) followed a scoreless first inning with four runs in the second, six runs in the third and a seven in the fourth against the Trojans (0-1). The Angels outhit Saint Anthony 12-1 and took advantage of the team's six errors.

Perugini led the Angels, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Travion Thompson went 1 for 2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Devlyn Kellog pitched a complete-game shutout for the Angels and struck out 10 while allowing one hit and three walks.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 10, CASE 0 (6 INNINGS): Red Devils’ pitcher Colin Freitag allowed just one hit to the Eagles in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Kenosha.

Senior leadoff hitter Ryan Passehl had the only hit for Case (2-7, 0-6 SEC) off Freitag, who threw just 59 pitches in six innings, striking out four and walking one.

OAK CREEK 14, HORLICK 2 (5 INNINGS): The Rebels were limited to three hits during Friday's Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.

The Knights (5-2, 4-1 SEC) led 3-0 after the first inning and extended their advantage to 6-0 before the Rebels (0-8, 0-6) plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. Gavin Gain went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Kaleb Steinmetz went 0 for 1 with a walk and an RBI.

FRANKLIN 13, PARK 0: The Panthers dropped at third consecutive Southeast Conference game to the Sabers Friday at Franklin.

Franklin (8-0, 6-0 SEC), which defeated Park (1-8, 0-6) 37-0 Wednesday, is ranked eighth in the all-division Maxpreps.com Wisconsin rankings. The Sabers scored five runs in the first inning, two runs in the third inning and six runs in the fourth.

Senior Elliot Bednar had one hit to lead the Panthers in the five-inning game. Kai Jensen pitched a complete game with 11 hits, three walks and five earned runs.

Golf

WATERFORD: The Wolverines’ Adam Chart and Jackson Heath combined for a 120 Friday at the Greenfield Hustlin’ Hawks Double 2-Man Scramble at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva.

Playing on the par-3 Barn Hollow course, Chart and Heath each shot 6-over-par 60.

Milwaukee Saint Thomas More won the scramble with a 109, led by medalist Daniel Brooks with an even-par 54 and runner-up Justin Kaczynski (55). New Berlin West was second with 119 and the Wolverines tied with Greendale at 120.

Tennis

PRAIRIE: The Hawks got off to a rough start at the Brown Deer Invitational Friday, losing 5-2 to Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy 5-2 and to Waukesha Catholic Memorial 7-0.

The only winners for Prairie were in doubles. The No. 1 team of Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth beta Santiago Guerrero and Jose Pablos 6-1, 6-0 and the No. 3 team of Sonny Wilton and Nick Peterson beat Leam MacDonald and George Park 6-0, 6-0.

Against Catholic Memorial, Sharpe and Orth battled against Nate Carson and Finn Milleman in a 6-1, 7-5 loss.

In singles, No. 2 player Mauricio Garduno battled well, Prairie coach Nich Schafer said, and lost two three-set supertiebreakers. He won the first set against Ramiro Perez of St. John’s in a 5-7, 6-3, 10-5 loss, then won a first-set tiebreaker against Finn Fox of Catholic Memorial before losing 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-3.

“Mauricio played his heart out in both his matches,” Schafer said. “He has been working on using his amazingly fast swing speed to his advantage and will only get better.

“One doubles is learning to play their game no matter their opponents’ game, strokes and demeanor.”

Track and field

CASE: The Eagles boys finished seventh at the Spartan Invitational Friday at West Bend West.

Case was third in the 4x100-meter relay (45.14) with Latrell Herrington, Michael King, Benjamin Kortendick and Lincoln Myer. Kortendick also took fourth in the triple jump (38-2).

Philip Weiglein was fourth in the 800 (2:09.13) ahead of teammate John Merrill (2:10.76) in sixth. Larencio Muhammad was fourth in the 200 meters (23.64).

Eli Anderson took fifth in the 110 high hurdles (17.53). Beckett Pawlak was fifth in the 1,600 (4:56.50) and Carson Buckli was fifth in the 3,200 (10:33.41).

Menomonee Falls won the boys team title with 128 points, ahead of runner-up West Bend West (101). Case (46.5) finished seventh.