The Case High School baseball team have had a tough start to their season.

The Eagles played and lost three times against Franklin in the Southeast Conference. Tuesday's nonconference game against an unbeaten and white hot Burlington team at Horlick Field looked set to be another tough hill to climb.

It proved to be a walk in the park as senior pitcher Austin Sigrist guided the Eagles to a 12-2 win.

"I thought Austin did a great job in tonight's start," Case coach Frank Jaramillo said. "He kept their hitters off-balanced."

Sigrist pitched all five innings for the Eagles (1-3), striking out seven, walking one and allowing three hits and one earned run. Case scored six runs in the first two innings then added six more in the fifth to force a run-rule ending against the Demons (4-1).

Anthony Bull had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Eagles. Joe Bline and Bryce Rybarik also drove in two runs each. Gavin Vela had Case's lone extra base hit of the game with a double.

"It was a good win for the boys and our program especially against a tough, well coached Burlington team,” Jaramillo said.

Aben Beinlich had an RBI double to lead the Demons. Murphy Diggins also added a double and Ty Sagedal threw two scoreless innings in relief.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4: The Hilltoppers were rewarded for a patient approach at the plate during a Metro Classic Conference game on Tuesday at Beaumont Field.

The Hilltoppers (1-1, 1-1 MCC) trailed 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. They were able to plate two-runs in the inning and followed with a two-run sixth inning to lead 5-4.

The key to the Hilltoppers success was waiting for the right pitches against the Pacers (0-2, 0-1 MCC). The Hilltoppers were limited to four hits but walked 10 times. Catcher Tai Loughrin went 1 for 1 with a double, three walks and one RBI.

Alex Vogt started for the Hilltoppers and pitched 4⅓ innings allowing three earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four. Vogt also went 2 for 4 with a triple, stolen base and a run scored. The Hilltoppers recorded eight stolen bases in the game with Will Leiting accounting for three of them.

Austin Schwenn pitched in relief of Vogt and earned the win by throwing 2⅔ scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out two.

MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 14, ST. CATHERINE'S 0 (5 INNINGS): The Angels limited to two-hits in a Metro Classic Conference game on Tuesday at Horlick Field.

The Cavaliers (5-0, 2-0 MCC) lineup produced at the plate, leading 7-0 after two innings. They finished with 14 hits, only one of which was an extra base hit — a double by Alex Alicea who finished 4 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

John Perugini went 1 for 1 with a walk for the Angels (1-1, 1-1 MCC). Perugini also pitched two innings allowing six earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three.

Terrion Glass-Barnes accounted for the Angels other base hit with a double.

Boys tennis

PRAIRIE 7, ST. CATHERINE'S/LUTHERAN 0: The Hawks were dominant during Tuesday's Metro Classic Conference meet at Wind Point.

Taej Desai, competing at No. 1 singles for Prairie, defeated Emliano Leal, 6-0 , 6-0. Benjamin Menzhuber, at No. 2 singles, defeated Jacob Murray, 6-0 , 6-1. Alex Waite, at No. 3 singles, defeated Henry Randolph, 6-2 , 6-1.

Prairie's reigning All-Racine County Doubles Team of the Year of senior Calvin Sharpe and sophomore Jonathan Orth was changed. Sharpe did not feature at the meet and Orth paired with Mauricio Garduno for the No. 1 doubles team. The duo defeated Isiah Mata and Fernando Mozo, 6-0 , 6-0.

At No. 2 doubles, Giuliano Ferrenrtino and Musa Rahman defeated Ivan Salcedo and Jesus Pacheco, 6-1 , 6-1.

Track & field

PRAIRIE: Nolan Gasser led the Hawks at the Mike Gain Spartan Invitational on Tuesday at Brookfield East High School.

The Prairie sophomore placed 21st in the 800 meter run (2:28.17) ahead of teammates William Schaefer (2:47.97) and William Black (3:01.53), who finished 22nd and 23rd respectively. Gasser also placed 27th in the 1600 run (6:00.08).

Rishon Singh placed 23rd in the 400 dash (1:01.03) ahead of his teammates William Schaefer (1:01.69) in 24th and William Black (1:08.11) in 26th.

Brookfield East won the team competition with 120 points ahead of Germantown (91). Prairie did not score a point at the invite.