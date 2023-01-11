High school boys roundup: Roehl-Landrum's career night leads Prairie basketball over Lutheran

The Prairie School boys basketball team took full advantage of home-court advantage Tuesday night.

The Hawks had five players score in double figures, led by a career night by Caden Roehl-Landrum, and beat Racine Lutheran 71-59 in a Metro Classic Conference game in the Johnson Athletic Center at Prairie.

Roehl-Landrum, a junior guard, had his best high school game with 19 points, which included a career-best five 3-point baskets. His previous highs were 13 points and three 3-pointers on Dec. 13 against Catholic Central.

Roehl-Landrum, who also had three steals, entered the game averaging 5.9 points per game for Prairie (8-4, 3-3 MCC).

Sophomore guard LaTrevion Fenderson, after sitting most of the first half with foul trouble, came back with a strong second half for the Hawks and finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.

Sophomore guard Carsen Eeg also had 12 points, along with three assists and two steals; Elijah Gordon came off the bench and scored 11 points; and senior guard Kaleb Shannon added 10 points and four assists.

The Hawks led by just two points (28-26) at halftime, but broke the game open in the second half.

“It was a good high school basketball game,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “It was not always the prettiest, but I thought both teams really competed hard and it was a fun atmosphere.

“It was nice to see the scoring spread out and Gordon and (junior guard Nick) Peterson were both really good off the bench for us tonight.”

Lutheran (2-8, 1-4) was led by junior center Alexander Loomis with 11 points and 10 rebounds, sophomore guard Justin Jones with 11 points and three steals, and freshman guard Sam Pitrof with 10 points and five rebounds.

OAK CREEK 51, PARK 43: A strong defensive effort was not enough for the Panthers to win their Southeast Conference game Tuesday night at Oak Creek.

Park (3-4, 2-10 SEC) rallied to within two points with 30 seconds left and had the ball, but Oak Creek (6-6, 4-2 SEC) got a defensive stop and made six free throws to seal the win.

“Defensively, we played well tonight,” Park coach Casey Robbins said. “I’m super proud of our guys effort on defense; we just didn’t shoot well tonight.”

The Panthers made 16 of 48 shot attempts and made 5 of 15 3-point attempts. They also missed eight free throws.

Kmareon Mayweather and Daeyzjuan Williams led Park with eight points each. Junior forward Brayden Burgher added six points and seven rebounds.

Drew Braam led the Knights with 21 points.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE 64, UNION GROVE 49: The Broncos were unable to overcome a five-minute scoring drought early in the second half of a nonconference game Tuesday night at Union Grove.

Union Grove (7-5) led 30-29 over South Milwaukee (4-7) with 17 minutes remaining, but the Rockets took control of the game with a 27-10 run over the next 12 minutes.

“We struggled putting the ball in the basket and we couldn’t stop them in the second half,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.

Zac Montgomery led the Broncos with 17 points, 13 in the first half. Jackson Barber added nine points and two assists, Jack Waters finished with five points and five rebounds, and Jack Lee scored six points.

Union Grove trailed for a majority of the first half, but rallied to within one point by half. After Barber put the Broncos ahead with a basket in the first minute of the second half, they made three shots over the next 15 minutes.

Jake Dunham scored 32 points to lead the Rockets.

WAUKESHA WEST 64, WATERFORD 48: The Wolverines began the second half on an 11-3 run, but went stone cold the rest of the way and lost a nonconference game Tuesday at Waterford.

Waterford (6-7) trailed 30-29 at halftime, but the run put the Wolverines ahead by seven points and they seemed to be in good shape.

But after that, Waterford couldn’t buy a basket and West (6-5) took advantage by finishing the game on a 31-8 run.

“We shot the ball pretty well in the first half and made a couple of runs,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “In the second half we came out and went up 40-33 — we had some good looks and got good shots — then we went cold. They picked up the pressure and messed up our rhythm.”

West had 11 offensive rebounds and Roeglin said it used its transition game well off of the Wolverines’ 19 turnovers.

Senior guard Owen Martinson and junior guard Adam Chart each scored 13 points to lead Waterford, but no one else scored more than four. Martinson also had 13 rebounds and held West standout Dominic Hill (19.4 points per game) in check with 13 points.

Jake Thomsen led West with 20 points.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 68, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 40: The Hilltoppers struggled against the state-ranked Cavaliers in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Thomas More (8-2, 4-1 MCC), ranked eighth in Division 3 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, made 13 3-point shots to pull away from Catholic Central (3-8, 0-5 MCC).

“We struggled offensively,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said.

The Cavaliers led 39-22 at the half.

Evan Krien scored 21 points and added eight rebounds to lead the Hilltoppers. Smith praised the play of 6-foot-4 senior Ayden Muellenbach, who was tasked with guarding Thomas More 6-8 standout Sekou Konneh and kept him at his scoring average of 15 points.

Evan Oleson scored 17 points to lead the Cavaliers.

Boys swimming

RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP 123, KENOSHA TREMPER 36: Racine Unified Co-op won 11 of 12 events at Tuesday's Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.

Hugo Arteaga won four events and Nathaniel Foster, Jacob Hendricks and Brayden Moore each won three, and Kyle Ketterhagen and John Merrill won two.

Arteaga, Foster, Hendricks and Moore won two relays at the meet. The team won the 200- (1:38.55) and 400-yard freestyle relays (3:43.01). Arteaga also won the 100 butterfly (50.82) and 100 backstroke (1:02.06).

Foster won the 200 individual medley (2:20.51), Hendricks won the 100 freestyle (55.66) and Moore won the 500 freestyle (5:19.1).

Ketterhagen won the 200 freestyle (2:23.18) and was the anchor on the winning 200 medley relay (2:01.82) with Adam Ries, Aiden Chvilicek and Yash Patil. Merrill won the 50 freestyle (24.97) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.49).

PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE'S: After a month off of competition, PSC Aquatics won Tuesday's double dual meet at Whitewater High School.

PSC Aquatics won 81-75 over Whitewater and 80-76 against Platteville/Lancaster.

Nathan Breit, Timothy Peterson, Jack Borzynski and Nolan Mrotek set a team record while winning the 200-yard medley relay (1:52.71). Breit, Peterson, Borzynski and Alex Waite set a team record with a win in the 200 freestyle relay.

Breit added wins in the 100 backstroke (1:00.92) and 200 individual medley (2:20.0). Peterson won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.81) and Mrotek won the 50 freestyle (25.89).