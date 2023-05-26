Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Prairie School boys tennis team has a reputation of being one of the best small-school programs in the state.

To prove that point, the Hawks kept up a pretty impressive streak Thursday at the WIAA Division 2 Brookfield Academy Sectional.

The doubles duo of senior Calvin Sharpe and sophomore Jonathan Orth qualified for the WIAA State Individual Tournament for the second straight year by going 2-1 and finishing third in the No. 1 doubles flight.

They will be joined by senior No. 1 singles player Taej Desai, who qualified for state for the first time by winning his first match at No. 1 singles in a third-set supertiebreaker.

The State Individual Tournament is Thursday through Saturday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Sharpe and Orth (18-4) continued a long string of Prairie doubles teams competing at state. Since the WIAA-WISAA merger in the 2000-2001 season, there has been just one year (2013) without a Prairie doubles team at state.

The Hawks still had a big presence at state that year, when Zane Navratil won the second of his three straight Division 2 singles titles.

In their first match Thursday, Sharpe and Orth had little trouble in a 6-0, 6-0 victory over seniors Tristan Rouse and Morris Steinberg of Whitefish Bay Dominican, which locked in the Hawks’ berth at state.

In the second round, Sharpe and Orth’s chance at a sectional title was derailed by junior Vibhu Guda and sophomore Sanjit Madireddi of Brookfield Academy (10-6). The Hawks played their usual game with few errors, but the Blue Knights’ duo won 6-1, 6-1. Guda was half of last year’s Division 2 state runner-up doubles team.

Sharpe and Orth beat Guda and Madireddi 6-4, 2-6, 10-4 earlier this season.

“We could have played with more energy, but we didn’t’ miss more than five or six shots,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “They were on fire.

“Usually we get points on volleys, but we didn’t win many of those. The ball kept coming back.”

In the third-place match, against seniors Alexander Diamantopoulos and Liam Houselander of New Berlin Eisenhower (16-12), Sharpe and Orth fell behind 2-1 in the first set, then won five straight games to win the first set.

In the second set, the teams were both on serve until 4-4, when the Hawks broke serve and held serve in the final game for a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

“Eisenhower came out very scrappy,” Schafer said. “They hit every ball back.”

This will be the third state appearance for Sharpe, who played at state in 2021 with Joseph Morales.

Schafer said Sharpe and Orth have a couple things to clean up, but they are playing well overall.

“The guys were in the right spots and hitting to the right spots, but they were just off target,” Schafer said.

In singles, Desai (15-10) had a battle on his hands in the first round with junior Sam Gagnier of Milwaukee School of Languages, finally pulling out a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 victory.

Desai was solid in the first set, but Schafer said he is struggling a bit with keeping the pressure on when he has the lead. As a result, Gagnier took a 5-0 lead in the second set.

Desai won three straight games in the second set to grab some momentum back before losing the set, and that turned out to be critical in the supertiebreaker.

Desai scored three straight points in the tiebreaker after it was tied at 4-4 and stayed ahead to finish off the match, collapsing to the court when it was over, Schafer said.

“Taej played a great first set,” Schafer said. “He was in control and moving the kid around, going for shots at a high-percentage pace.

“When he has the lead, he has to keep the pedal down and not get too comfortable. It's something he's working through and he found himself down in the second set. He had game points to get within 4-5, but he had built up enough momentum for the tiebreaker.”

Desai lost to junior Sonu Beeram (20-7) of Eisenhower 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals and lost 6-0, 6-0 to junior Hayden Latus (16-5) of Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6-0, 6-0 in the third-place match.

Junior Nate Carson and senior Trent Adamson of Catholic Memorial (9-4) won the sectional No. 1 doubles title 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 over Guda and Madireddi, and junior Adrian Yin of Brookfield Academy (19-2), who was disqualified in last year’s state tournament, won the No. 1 singles title 6-1, 6-0 over Beeram.

Brookfield Academy won the sectional team title with 50 points and Catholic Memorial was second with 43. Prairie finished fifth with 15 points.

Baseball

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 6, CUDAHY 0: A strong pitching performance and late offensive surge were enough for the LPs to advance in the WIAA Division 2 regionals with a victory in a regional quarterfinal Thursday at Sheridan Park in Cudahy.

Jason Schmierer threw a complete-game shutout to lead Lutheran-Prairie (9-14), holding Cudahy (9-14) to four hits.

The LPs broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a Logan Beaudet RBI single and pushed the lead to 3-0 with an RBI single by Noah Neau.

Lutheran-Prairie added three more runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Josiah Van Swol, followed by a Riley Gavigan RBI single.

"Jason pitched a beautiful game,” LPs coach Jeff Wilson said. “He kept them off stride the whole game. It was nice to get timely hitting throughout the lineup, and getting those last runs in the seventh was a huge boost."

Schmierer struck out 13 batters and walked four. Matthew Hoeft led the LPs with two hits, including a double. Beaudet finished with two hits and Cameron Porcaro also had a double.

Lutheran-Prairie will play Tuesday in a regional semifinal at Metro Classic Conference champion Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (22-2), ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 8, HILBERT/STOCKBRIDGE 3: The Hilltoppers jumped on the Wolves’ pitchers in the first two innings and those runs held up behind the pitching of junior Alex Vogt Thursday in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game at Beaumont Field.

Catholic Central (6-13) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, all charged to Wolves’ starter Carson Grenzer, who allowed two hits and walked two. He faced seven batters and got just one out on 27 pitches, threw two wild pitches and hit a batter.

The Hilltoppers added three more runs off reliever Ayden Keuler in the bottom of the second inning, then were held in check by Keuler the rest of the way.

That was plenty for Vogt, who allowed five hits, three runs (two earned), struck out 11 and walked four in six innings. He threw 92 pitches, 60 for strikes, and allowed two runs in the third inning and one in the fourth.

Sophomore William Leiting got the side out in order in the top of the seventh with two strikeouts.

Junior Austin Schwenn went 2 for 4 and scored twice for Catholic Central. Vogt went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI, junior Brandon Fain went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Leiting was 0 for 2, but scored two runs. The Hilltoppers had five stolen bases.

Catholic Central, seeded eighth in its half of the sectional bracket, will have a tough test in Tuesday’s regional semifinal when it plays at No. 1 seed Palmyra-Eagle (21-3), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 5, ST. CATHERINE'S 2: The Angels’ season came to an end in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Thursday at Greendale.

St. Catherine’s (8-15) scored two runs in the top of the sixth to bring the score closer, but ultimately couldn’t catch up to Martin Luther (9-11), which scored all five runs in the first four innings.

Senior Terrion Glass-Barnes went 1 for 3 with a run scored to lead the Angels. Sophomore Travion Thompson, freshman Mauricio Talamanez and senior John Perugini accounted for the remainder of the Angels’ four hits.

Perugini pitched 3⅔ innings with six strikeouts, five hits and a walk, and senior Domonic Pitts pitched 2⅓ innings with two strikeouts, four hits and three walks.

Martin Luther pitchers Brendan Scheel and Nastacio Sanchez combined for seven strikeouts and three walks.

UNION GROVE 11, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 8: The Broncos used a fast start to bounce back from their first loss in 15 games with a nonconference victory between state-ranked teams Thursday at Nash Park in Kenosha.

Union Grove (21-3), ranked second in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, scored seven runs in the first and led St. Joseph 9-1 after two innings.

The Lancers (18-5), ranked ninth in Division 3 in the WBCA poll, scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to make things interesting, but senior Nathan Williams needed just five pitches to close out the win.

Along with the save, Williams hit a home run and finished with two hits and three RBIs. Senior Owen Nowak and juniors Beau Bloxdorf and Landon Dessart each had two hits and one RBI. Dessart also pitched the first six innings, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out six.

Junior Bobby Barrera added two RBIs and junior Hayden Jamison finished with a double for Union Grove, which settled for a tie with Waterford for the Southern Lakes Conference title after losing to the Wolverines Wednesday.

After hosting nonconference foe Case Saturday in their regular-season finale, the Broncos open WIAA tournament play Thursday in a Division 1 regional final at Union Grove against Lake Geneva Badger or Mukwonago, who play each other Tuesday in a regional semifinal.

WATERFORD 4, SUSSEX HAMILTON 3: Senior Garrett Kay set a school record during the Wolverines' nonconference victory Thursday at Sussex.

The Wolverines (19-4) and Chargers (11-13) combined to score all of the game's seven runs in the third inning.

Kay opened the top of the inning with a single to right field, the 110th in his four-year career and the most career hits in the history of the Waterford program.

Sophomore Connor Harvie followed with a walk and senior Max Northrop reached on an error to load the bases. Senior Calvin Hancock hit a single into center field that scored two runs and the next batter, senior Dean Buse, repeated the feat for a 4-0 Wolverines lead.

The Chargers responded in the bottom of the inning to close with 4-3, but the Wolverines managed the game to the finish line to earn a close win.

"Our pitching and defense made winning plays all game, especially late," Waterford coach Matt Read said. "They were where they were supposed to be, when they were supposed to be there and made the plays we needed to win.

"Our pitchers made some big pitches in big moments and did a great job also."

Waterford used three pitchers, starting with senior Tyler Lusic, who pitched two perfect innings with four strikeouts. Senior Ricky Maerzke weathered the storm of the third inning and settled down to throw three innings with three runs, three hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Zaiden Eblin closed out the final two innings, allowing one hit and four walks with a pair of strikeouts to keep Hamilton at bay.

HORLICK 17, PARK 0: Big games by seniors Caden Burbey and Jayden Wendt highlighted an overpowering day at the plate for the Rebels in a five-inning Southeast Conference game Thursday at Horlick Field.

The Rebels (9-17, 7-14 SEC) scored five runs in the first inning and followed with 11 runs in the second inning. Burbey went 3 for 3 with a triple, double, a walk, three RBIs and four runs scored. Wendt took advantage of hitting behind Burbey in the order and delivered a pair of doubles to drive in three runs and score three times.

The Panthers (1-26, 0-21) were limited to three hits with junior Carter Eschmann going 2 for 2 from the lead-off spot and freshman Caiden Wirkus hitting a double in his lone plate appearance.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 11, CASE 1: The Eagles were limited to three hits in a six-inning Southeast Conference game Thursday at Kenosha.

Case (7-18, 5-16 SEC) scored its lone run in the fifth inning on a single and stolen base by junior Collin Jaeger and an RBI groundout by senior Bryce Rybarik.

The Hawks (13-12, 12-9) had 10 hits and scored in each inning but the fifth.

The other two hits for Case, both singles, were by sophomore Anthony Bull and senior Ryan Passehl.