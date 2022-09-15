High school boys roundup: Park soccer team ends SEC futility with win over Horlick

For the first time in more than three years, the Park High School boys soccer team has won a Southeast Conference match.

One year removed from being outscored 59-2 in conference play, the Panthers scored the first four goals of the match against short-handed Horlick and ended a 16-game SEC losing streak with a 4-1 victory Thursday at Horlick’s Levonian Field.

“I’m super proud of the boys,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “They’re starting to really gel as a team and we look forward to continuing to build on this success.”

Park (2-3-1, 1-2-1 SEC) is the only school in the SEC that will play in Division 2 in the WIAA playoffs, making competing in conference games more challenging than usual. However, the Panthers entered Thursday’s game with a dose of confidence after a close 1-0 loss to Case, which is part of a three-way tie for first in the SEC.

Meanwhile, Horlick (2-6-1, 1-3-0 SEC) went into the game with much lower morale after senior captain Evan Lock suffered an injury in a game Tuesday against Kenosha Bradford/Reuther. The Rebels were also without a starter because of a red card he received Tuesday, and fellow captain Alex Valdivia had to leave Thursday’s match 10 minutes in with an injury.

“It’s a learning experience,” Horlick coach Galen Irish said. “Even in warmups, it was kind of weird not having Evan be a part of that. It just felt like something was missing and we’re going to have to get past that.”

The Panthers capitalized, getting on the scoreboard in the 30th minute with an own goal deflected in off a corner kick. After going into the half with a 1-0 lead, Park doubled that with an unassisted goal from Neto Slores in the 50th minute. Pope credited Slores for keeping the team focused after Tuesday’s close loss.

“Neto is just a real role model on and off the field,” Pope said. “He’s a leader by example and if somebody gets more credit, he would deserve it. He’s pivotal on our team.”

In the 60th minute, Adam Ahaukal gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead with a goal assisted by Dom Wentorf, and Daniel Mora scored in the 65th minute off an assist by Omar Cruz.

Horlick scored in the 75th minute when Roman Nasser scored off of a free kick.

“Park plays very well,” Irish said. “They’re a very improved team; they’re good.”

Park goalkeeper Omar Valeriano made a match-high six saves. Horlick goalkeeper Paul Fronjian-Frizo made two saves.

The victory was also Park’s first over Horlick since 2014.

CASE 2, BURLINGTON 2: The Eagles led 2-0 midway through the first half, but the Demons battled back with one goal before halftime and another in the second half and this nonconference match Thursday at Case ended in a draw.

After Case (7-2-1) took the lead, Alex Kieffer won a ball in the Eagles’ half of the field and scored unassisted on a counter play to get Burlington (2-6-1) within 2-1 at the half.

The Demons tied the match in the second half when a crossing pass intended for Devin Melchiorre in the box was headed out by Case, but got deflected back to Melchiorre and he scored.

Both teams had their chances to score and break the tie, Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said.

Cacciotti said the Demons’ best chance came on a breakaway on which they had a 2 on 1 against Eagles goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim, but the shot was rushed and Meisterheim made the save.

In the final minutes, Case had a golden opportunity to score, Cacciotti said. The Eagles took a shot that was curving left to the far post, but Demons junior goalkeeper Caden Vargo made the save.

That was one of two strong plays by Vargo, who came close to double-digit saves, Cacciotti said. In the first half, Case was threatening and sent a cross in to the box, but Vargo came out of the net and punched the ball away to disrupt the play.

“It was another great game for him,” Cacciotti said.

The match may have been a turning point for Burlington, which has had trouble both holding onto leads and coming from behind.

“This was a good result for us,” Cacciotti said. “We went behind first and sometimes when teams go down, everybody gets down. We didn’t do that today and we can believe we can do that in every game.”

No further information was available about Case Thursday night.

UNION GROVE 8, KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 0: Niall Hagen scored three goals and assisted on three more for the Broncos in a nonconference match Thursday at Union Grove.

Union Grove (9-1-0), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday, falling 1-0 to Westosha Central, and viewed Thursday's match with the Red Devils (4-5-0) as an opportunity to correct their previous wrongs.

"We wanted to see a response from them and for them to play with the right attitude," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.

Message sent, message received. The Broncos used a pressing style of defense that pinned Bradford/Reuther in its own half of the field for much of the contest.

Hagen opened the scoring with a goal in the 12th minute off an assist by Matt Lee, then finished a 60-yard run to score unassisted in the 24th minute. The Red Devils scored an own goal four minutes later and the freshman completed his hat trick in the 30th minute off an assist by Owen Zikowski for a 4-0 Broncos lead.

"(Hagen) has been dynamic all season," Jung said. "What he lacks physically as a 14-year-old he makes up for it with his work rate. He plays like he is a senior."

Hagen's run on the scoresheet didn't end with the hat trick. He also provided a hat trick of assists in the second half, by assisting on a pair of goals by Zikowski and one by Jackson Barber. Dylan Kenyon added to the goal scoring with an assist from Barber.

Union Grove goalkeeper Hayden McDougal had two saves and recorded his sixth shutout of the season.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders took the lead on an error by the Pacers’ defense, but Shoreland rallied in the second half with a pair of goals for a Metro Classic Conference victory Thursday at Somers.

Racine Lutheran 2-3-2, 0-2 MCC) got a gift in the 29th minute, when the Pacers were trying to reset their attack in the midfield. The defense kicked the ball back to Shoreland goalkeeper Connor Hahm, but the ball was inadvertently kicked high and it went over his head and across the goal line.

In the second half, the Pacers collected themselves and penetrated the Crusaders’ tight defense. Owen Hahm scored goals in the 48th and 65th minutes.

Despite the loss, Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda was very impressed with his young team, half of which is comprised of sophomores and freshmen.

“That was our most complete game to date,” LaBoda said. “Some of our young players grew up tonight and are getting what it takes for the next step for this program.

“The result doesn't show the positives we take away from tonight's game.”

Racine Lutheran senior goalkeeper Josh Radtke had 17 saves.

Volleyball

UNION GROVE 3, BURLINGTON 0: The Broncos used an energetic start and stayed perfect in Southern Lakes Conference play with a 25-19, 26-24, 25-16 sweep of the Demons Thursday at Union Grove.

“As a team, we were finally able to put all the pieces together and bring that big energy and big offensive game that we are capable of,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said.

Leading the way for the Broncos (7-1, 3-0 SLC) was Ty Geschke, who finished with 19 kills, four blocks and 11 digs. Hudson Dresen added eight kills and nine digs, Zac Montgomery had seven kills and three digs, and Domenic McDougal had 39 assists and four digs.

James May also played an important role in the win with 15 digs, five assists and four aces.

“I thought James May was particularly on point tonight as our libero,” Anderson said. “His passing, monster jump serve and his command of the defense really brought up our energy level and propelled us to the win.”

Leading the Demons (10-11, 2-1 SLC) was Wren Dietz with seven kills, Jackson Phillips with 17 digs and the Tomczyks, Mason and Braeden, each finished with eight assists.

“Union Grove brought the energy all match while we struggled with ball control, blocking and the attack,” Burlington coach Michael Jones said. “Hats off to Union Grove, who had a great night tonight.”

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 0: The shorthanded Angels put up a fight in the third set, but were swept 25-16, 25-17, 31-29 Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.

“We played a pretty solid match overall, but I think our poor serving came back to bite us in the end,” St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie coach Reid Koenen said. “I saw a lot of improvement in our serve-receive and offensive attack throughout the night.”

Drew Schoneman led the Angels (0-6, 0-3 SLC) with 14 kills and 14 digs. Tristan Ropiak had five kills, Lucas Adams had 23 assists and Ropiak and Dylan Schmidkonz had nine digs each.

Westosha Central is 4-5 overall and 2-1 in the SLC.

WILMOT 3, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines were swept by the Panthers 25-4, 25-5, 25-15 Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at Waterford.

Waterford (1-3, 0-3) had a rough night, serving at 63% efficiency and putting down just six kills in 58 attempts.

The Wolverines had 16 digs, led by junior Jase Whitford with six.