High school boys roundup: Martinez-Ponce helps Horlick baseball team end seven-game skid

The Horlick High School baseball team was in a funk coming into its city rivalry doubleheader against Park Wednesday at Horlick Field.

Adan Martinez-Ponce pitched the Rebels back into the win column.

The Rebels' senior ace threw a complete game, allowing one unearned run on six hits, no walks and striking out 11 as Horlick beat the Panthers 14-1 in the first game of an SEC doubleheader.

No results were available Wednesday night for the second game.

The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Rebels (3-8, 3-7 SEC), who were outscored 51-15 during the streak.

Horlick scored in four of the first six innings and led 6-1 after six, then found its offense and scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

The Rebels had 15 hits, led by leadoff hitter TJ Williams, who went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and three runs scored.

Ben Dineen and Gavin Gain each went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, No. 2 hitter Caden Burbey went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored, and No. 3 hitter Tanner Isaacson went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored.

Martinez-Ponce threw 95 pitches, 68 for strikes.

“Adan was great yet again on the mound,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “He continues to pound the zone and keep hitters off balance.

“Tanner had big hit in the first that got us going early. The top of the lineup was big for us today.”

Joseph Espinoza drove in Matt Kirchoff in the fourth inning for Park’s only run of the game. Kirchoff went 2 for 3 with a stolen base for the Panthers (1-8, 0-7 SEC).

KENOSHA TREMPER 10-13, CASE 9-0: The Eagles were swept by the Trojans in a Southeast Conference doubleheader Wednesday at Tremper.

Case (3-9, 2-8 SEC) had a good chance to win the first game. Trailing 6-2 after four innings, the Eagles staged a comeback and took a 9-6 lead with a seven-run outburst in the top of the fifth inning. Tremper (11-1, 9-1) got one run back in the fifth, then scored one in the sixth and two in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the victory.

Austin Sigrist went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Eagles. Ryan Passehl went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Dean Moore went 2 for 2 with a sacrifice and three stolen bases.

Pitchers Mateo Fuentes and Jacob Haughton combined for three strikeouts and eight walks in the first game.

The second game was all Trojans as they closed out the game on the 10-run rule with an eight-run fifth inning. Jalani Hudnall pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts for Tremper.

Joe Bline and Lincoln Myer each had one hit for the Eagles.

Pitcher Carlos Cervantes struck out five batters and walked four.

ELKHORN 4, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons were no-hit by Elks pitchers Brayden Marks and Wyatt Rushing Wednesday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn.

Burlington (5-7, 4-4 SLC) pushed one run across in the top of the sixth inning, scored by David Kraus. Zayne Koehnke walked three times and Wren Dietz and Ryan Dummer each walked twice for the Demons.

Marks walked six and struck out five over the first five innings and Rushing walked four and struck out two in the final two innings.

Elkhorn (7-9, 5-4) scored three runs in the first inning and one in the fourth, with Marks helping his own cause with two RBIs.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET: Union Grove’s Simon Graham, Nathan Beutel and Jacob Brown finished second, third and fourth, respectively, but the Broncos finished a close third behind Lake Geneva Badger and Westosha Central Wednesday at Twin Lakes Country Club in the third Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet of the season.

Graham shot an 80, Beutel had an 81 and Brown shot an 82, but Union Grove’s fourth scoring player, Will Klaus, had an off day and shot a 99 as the Broncos totaled 342.

Led by medalist TJ Walton with a 78, Badger totaled 339 to edge the Falcons (340). Both teams had three players finish in the top 10 and shoot 85 or better.

Burlington finished fifth at 380, one shot behind fourth-place Delavan-Darien (379) and two shots ahead of sixth-place Waterford (382).

Robbie Meyers was 11th for Waterford at 86 and teammate Jackson Heath was 15th at 91. Burlington was led by Jonathan Cowan in 16th (92) and Ryan Gonzalez in 19th (94).

Boys tennis

WATERFORD 7, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Wolverines lost just two games in singles Wednesday and won the only three-set match of the day for a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Delavan.

Waterford’s No. 1 singles player, Andrew Vescio, won 6-0, 6-0 over Kush Patel to start the singles sweep. Spencer Gross (No. 2 singles) and John Durand (No. 4) also won 6-0, 6-0, and Gus Frost (No. 3 singles) beat Yash Patel 6-2, 6-0.

The Wolverines’ doubles teams had to work harder for their victories. The closest match was at No. 3 doubles, where Gavin Obermeyer and Sawyer Kastenson needed three sets to get past Kennedy Shepard and Michael O'Dell 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke beat Matthew Flores and Gabe Rodriguez 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles and Derek Splitgerber and Noah Leshok beat Camden Lockhart and Kenneth Shackett 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.

UNION GROVE 7, WILMOT 0: The Broncos won all six contested matches and three flights had their first victories of the season in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Wednesday at Union Grove.

Nolan Shaub began the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Soren Miller won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Gianni Scacco won 6-0, 6-0 for his first win of the season at No. 3 singles. The Panthers had no No. 4 singles player.

Twins Hayden and Domenic McDougal won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles for the Broncos, while Ryan Hoke-Chris Swanson (6-0, 6-0) and Christian Demarest-Sam Grimes (7-6, 6-2) won their first matches of the season at No. 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.

BADGER 6, BURLINGTON 1: The No. 2 doubles team of Patrick Savaglia and Owen Denoto was the only winning entry for the Demons Wednesday in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Lake Geneva.

Savaglia and Denoto improved to 7-5 with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Jonny Klug and Rex Champman

Burlington’s No. 3 doubles team of Drew Stutzman and Eli Solofra split the first two sets with the Badgers’ Clark Greene and Hiro Yagimuma, but lost the match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 7, PRAIRIE 0: The Hawks were shut out in a nonconference meet Wednesday at Wind Point.

The closest match of the afternoon for Prairie came at No. 1 doubles, where Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth were defeated by Paul Yoon and Liam Houselander 6-3, 6-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0