In a classic pitching duel that required extra innings to be settled, the Racine Lutheran-Prairie high school baseball team managed to break the stalemate.

With the game tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Easton Charpentier delivered a walkoff double to give the LPs a 1-0 win over Catholic Central Tuesday evening in a Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field.

Cameron Porcaro and Eli Gasau hit back-to-back singles with one out to put two runners on base for Lutheran-Prairie (3-7, 1-3 MCC), then Charpentier hit a line drive to the right-center field gap to drive in the winning run.

"That was one of the best high school games I've been involved in,” LPs coach Jeff Wilson said. “The pitching was great on both sides, with both teams trying to scrape together just one run."

Both starting pitchers, Lutheran-Prairie's Jason Schmierer and the Hilltoppers' Alex Vogt, threw outstanding games. Schmierer threw 7⅔ hitless innings while striking out 16, and Vogt pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out 10.

Schmierer had to be pulled in the eighth inning after reaching the pitch-count limit. Riley Gavigan finished the game for the LPs and got all of his outs on strikeouts, including two in the top of the ninth that stranded Catholic Central runners on second and third.

Austin Schwenn finished the game for the Hilltoppers (3-3, 3-3), striking out three and allowing six hits. Three of the six hits allowed were the final three batters of the game in the ninth inning.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Lutheran-Prairie and snapped a two-game winning streak for Catholic Central.

Gasau led the LPs by going 3 for 5 with a stolen base.

CASE 11, PARK 0: (5 INNINGS): Austin Sigrist delivered a gem on the mound for the Eagles as the bats came to life in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Horlick Field.

The Eagles (3-7, 1-6 SEC) opened the game with a three-run first inning. It would be all the run support Sigrist would need as he struck out 10 and allowed four hits and two walks in five innings against the Panthers (1-8, 1-6). Sigrist also went 2 for 3 at the plate with one RBI, a walk, stolen base and run scored.

Case finished strong at the plate with one run in the third followed by a three-run fourth and four-run fifth inning to seal the game on the 10-run rule. Junior first baseman Joe Bline went 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored.

Elliot Bednar pitched for the Panthers, allowing six runs (one earned) on five hits and striking out five.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 2, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were held to four hits in their Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Kenosha.

Gavin Gain pitched a complete game for Horlick (0-9, 0-7 SEC), but the Red Devils (7-2, 5-1) scored on RBI singles in the third and fourth innings to take control of the game.

Gain threw six innings, striking out two and allowing two earned runs on six hits. Kaleb Steinmetz had two hits to lead the Rebels and Stevie Dombrowski and Parker Jensen also added singles for Horlick.

DOMINICAN 11, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: The Angels lost a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Whitefish Bay.

St. Catherine’s (2-6, 1-5 MCC) fell behind early as Dominican junior Charlie Wahlen hit a single to score two runners in the first inning. Wahlen also pitched all five innings for the Knights (4-3, 2-1), allowing two hits and striking out 11.

Senior Terrion Glass-Barnes and sophomore Isaac Cantu each had one hit to lead the Angels. Senior John Perugini pitched two innings for St. Catherine’s with three strikeouts and five hits, and sophomore Travion Thompson pitched the final two innings.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET: Union Grove senior Jacob Brown was the medalist, but the Broncos finished one shot behind Waterford for third place Tuesday in the second Southern Lakes Conference major meet of the season.

Playing on the South and East courses at Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn, Brown shot a steady 1-over-par 73 to win by two strokes over Westosha Central’s Dylan Bruni (75). Brown had two bogeys on the front nine, but erased them with back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th holes. Brown finished with a bogey on the 18th hole.

Westosha Central won its second straight major meet, totaling 313. Waterford was second at 334, Union Grove had 335 and Burlington was fifth at 361.

Sophomore Jackson Heath and senior Mason Roanhouse each shot an 82 for the Wolverines to tie for sixth, and Heath was sixth on the WIAA tiebreaker. Junior Brogan Finnegan shot an 83 to tie for eighth and junior Adam Chart shot an 87 for Waterford.

After Brown, senior Nathan Beutel shot an 83 for the Broncos to tie for eighth, freshman Cody Nelson had an 89 and senior Jack Beyer shot a 90.

Junior Benjamin Graham led Burlington with an 84 to tie for 11th. Seniors Mason Meier (87), Kane Walby (91) and Brett Foulke (99) rounded out the Demons’ top four.

Boys tennis

BURLINGTON 6, WILMOT 1: The Demons swept doubles and nearly won every match against the Panthers Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Burlington.

Jaxon Grant and Ian Nie, who started the season in singles but have become a solid No. 1 doubles team, beat Isaac Blount and Connor Jackson 6-3, 6-3 to begin the sweep and improve to 2-0 in doubles.

“We moved around the lineup a little, switching some guys from singles to doubles, and it paid off,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said. “Ian and Jaxon have played a few singles matches, but have solidified themselves into our No. 1 doubles for now.”

The other two doubles teams had pretty easy wins for the Demons. Patrick Savaglia and Ethan Van Swol (No. 2 doubles) won 6-0, 6-1 and Kade Boyd-Porter Tiedt (No. 3) won 6-0, 6-0 to improve to 6-2.

In singles, Michael Crabtree (No. 2) won 6-4, 6-0 and Evan Deans (No. 3) won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 1 singles, Burlington’s Chris Naber and Wilmot’s Ray Dippold were tied 4-4 in the third set when Naber tripped and fell on the court. He finished out the match, but Dippold won 6-0, 1-6, 6-4.

“He could not quite recover from (the fall),” Ken Savaglia said.

DOMINICAN 4, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 2: The Angels won two matches Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Lockwood Park.

The No. 1 doubles team of Isiah Mata and Jacob Murray won a very close match over the Knights’ Tristan Rouse and Morris Steinberg, losing the first set on a tiebreaker, then coming back to win the match 6-7 (7), 6-4, 10-8.

The other winner for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran was No. 4 singles player Henry Randolph, who beat Erich Ternes 6-1, 6-0.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 5, UNION GROVE 2: Nolan Shaub continued to shine at No. 1 singles as the Broncos lost in a Southern Lakes Conference meet Tuesday at Delavan-Darien.

Shaub beat Delavan-Darien's Quinn O’Grady 6-0, 6-0 and remains unbeaten this season at 9-0.

Union Grove also won at No. 1 doubles as twins Hayden and Domenic McDougal beat Brendan Moralez and Mauricio Duran 6-4, 6-0.

Track & field

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE RELAYS: Lincoln Myer had a strong outing for Case at the Southeast Conference Relays Tuesday at Oak Creek.

Myer highlighted his day with the top distance for the Eagles winning triple jump relay, finishing second overall with a leap of 42-½. The winning team included Jamari Cottingham (39-4) and Benjamin Kortendick (38-11).

Myer and Kortendick placed second in the 4x100 relay (44.75) with Latrell Herrington and Michael King, and Myer, Kortendick and Herrington were second in the 4x200 relay (1:33.07) with Larencio Muhammad.

Herrington and Muhammad took second in the 4x400 relay (3:33.46) with John Merrill and Jacob Haughton, and Merrill also was second in the distance medley (11:26.48) with Philip Weiglein, Beckett Pawlak and Carson Buckli.

Case was third in the 300 intermediate hurdles relay behind a third-best individual time by Eli Anderson (43.87).

Blake Fletcher led Horlick to second place in the shot put relay, finishing with the third-best individual effort (42-11½), and he was also part of the third-place 800 sprint medley relay (1:41.56) with Reggie Hubbard Jr., Elijah Barajas and Nick Loew.

Carson Fletcher led Horlick to second in the discus relay and had the second-best overall throw (129-11).

Emmanuel Johnson and Tre Carothers launched Park to victory in the high jump relay. Johnson (6-6) had the best individual performance, Carothers (5-10) was second and Jacob Freeman (5-8) tied for fourth.

Park and Case were neck and neck in the long jump relay. Park's Johnson (20-9¾) placed second overall ahead of Case's Myer (20-8½) but consistency by the Eagles gave them second ahead of the Panthers in third.

Oak Creek won the boys team title with 104.5 points, with Franklin (101.5) second and Case (78.5) third. Horlick (41) finished sixth and Park (40) was seventh.

The Case girls had the best finish by county schools as the Eagles took third in the 4x800 relay (10:57.00) with Lilly Reaume, Molly Maller, Abby Robson and Amelia Wiesner.

Horlick finished fourth in the same relay with Aleah Hackman, Natalie Jones, London Pugh and Mary Weisensel (11:51.72).

Kenosha Indian Trail won the girls team title with 124 points ahead of runner-up Franklin (122). Case (39) finished fourth, Horlick (22) was seventh and Park (3) was eighth.

UNION GROVE MEET: The Union Grove girls won eight events and placed first at a four-team meet Tuesday at Union Grove.

Union Grove's Brooklyn Lamers won both the 100-meter high hurdles (16.79) and 300 low hurdles (50.42).

Union Grove won the 4x100 relay (54.61) with Eleanor Gajewski, Ryan Curtin, Brynn Caldwell and Cassie Klepp. The Broncos also won the 4x800 relay (11:25.19) with Jenna James, Ava Mars, Lindsey Caluette and Noelle Bowers.

Riley Kayler won the 1,600 (5:24.35) ahead of Ashley Lamers (5:47.28) in second.

Alyssa Gruber won the 400 meters (1:02.23), Alyssa Simpson won the 800 (2:36.04) and Morgan Feuker won the shot put (31-7½).

Jenna Weis was a double-event winner for Burlington, in the 200 meters (27.31) and the pole vault (10-0). Burlington won the 4x200 relay (2:05.85) with Ella Turke, Elli Ehlen, Clara Munson and Dakota Taylor.

Union Grove won the girls meet with 86.5 points and Burlington (33) finished fourth.

Kacey Spranger and James May gave the Union Grove boys their two event victories at the meet. Spranger won the 100 meters (11.38) and May won the triple jump (37-1¼).

Tommy Teberg provided Burlington its lone event win, placing first in the 200 meters (22.87).

Westosha Central won the six-team boys meet with 80 points. Union Grove (28) was fourth and Burlington (25) was sixth.