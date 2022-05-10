High school boys roundup: Horlick's Martinez-Ponce pitches a complete game shutout over Case

The Horlick High School baseball team entered Tuesday's game against Southeast Conference rival Case looking to right the ship.

Horlick has had an up and down season and was freshly removed from seeing a season-best three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday with a 13-1 loss on the road to Muskego.

Thanks to the efforts on the mound by starting pitcher Adan Martinez-Ponce — the Rebels bounced right back into the win column. Horlick shutout Case 6-0 at Horlick Field.

The Rebels (6-9, 6-7 SEC) opened their season winning two of their first three games. That was followed by a seven-game losing streak that featured a pair of one-run defeats. The team then picked up three straight wins until the loss to Muskego on Saturday.

Not wanting to endure another losing spell after a run of success — Horlick received a pitching performance to insure that wasn't going to happen.

Martinez-Ponce pitched a complete game for the Rebels. The senior only allowed three hits and one walk while striking out seven. Martinez-Ponce also two RBIs at the place to help his own cause against the Eagles (3-11, 2-10 SEC).

In addition to Martinez-Ponce, centerfielder Tanner Isaacson drove in two RBIs at the plate on a 1 for 3 day. Caden Burbey went 3 for 3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. TJ Williams went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Anthony Bull, Dean Moore and Ryan Passehl were responsible for all three singles collected by the Eagles off of Martinez-Ponce. Passehl added a stolen base to his name once he reached base.

Carlos Cervantes entered in relief of Eagles' starter Austin Sigrist and pitched the final two innings allowing one run (zero earned) on two hits while striking out two.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 6, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 2: The LPs bats were stifled in a Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Elijah Niemiec pitched seven innings for the Cavaliers (9-5, 5-2 MCC) and only allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 13.

The LPs (6-6, 2-6 MCC) finally broke through in the fourth inning. Ben Tietyen drew a walk, Julian Morales hit a single and then Matthew Hoeft loaded the bases with another single. Jayden Jaramillo smacked a single up the middle to score Tietyen and Morales. But the LPs were unable to push anymore runners across the plate.

Jason Schmierer took the loss on the mound for LPs going five and two-thirds innings and allowing five hits and six runs (four earned).

"Jason threw a nice game for us," Racine Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. "He got into a bit of trouble in the first but worked out of it and settled down to pitch well. Other than the fourth inning, we just couldn't figure out their pitcher."

KENOSHA TREMPER 10, PARK 0: The Panthers dropped the first of a three-game Southeast Conference series against the Trojans on Tuesday at Horlick Field.

“Tremper threw a good game and kept our hitters off balance all night,” Park coach Timothy Glidden said.

Park (1-13, 0-12 SEC) were limited to two hits in Tuesday’s game -- which were split by Joseph Espinoza and Braden Roushia.

“Elliot Bednar started off and pitched a great game for us,” Glidden said. “He gave us a chance and we had a couple of plays not go our way and errors forced him out early.”

Bednar pitched three innings, allowed five hits, and had two strikeouts and a walk. Riley Johnson relieved Bednar and pitched a partial inning with one strikeout and one walk. Isaiah Harris pitched the remainder of the six-inning game for Park and walked five batters.

“The final wasn’t what we wanted but we saw growth tonight and that was exciting,” Glidden said.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET NO. 4: Union Grove finally came out on top of a Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet Tuesday, edging Westosha Central by one stroke at Delbrook Golf Club in Delavan.

After finishing second to the Falcons in the first two majors and third behind Lake Geneva Badger and Westosha in the third one last week, the Broncos had three players shoot 78 or better to total 329 to the Falcons, totaled 330.

Waterford finished fifth with 340 and Burlington was sixth with 345.

Junior Jacob Brown continued his strong play for Union Grove by shooting a 3-over-par 73 on the North and South courses at Delbrook to finish second to RJ Jordan of the host Comets (71). Brown had two birdies and five bogeys in his round.

Senior Simon Graham shot a 76 to finish third and junior Nathan Beutel shot a 78 to finish fifth, winning the WIAA tiebreaker against freshman Robbie Meyers of Waterford.

The key to the victory was Broncos freshman Caden Eichner, who was the last player to finish. He shot a 102, but had a par on his final hole that helped Union Grove avoid a playoff.

“He didn't know it, but we were only up one stroke and he needed to par his last hole for us to win,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “Our top three players really did their part today. They were all in the top five today, which is impressive.

“Jacob continues to play at a high level. Simon struggled a little on the greens but still managed to shoot a 76, and I was also really happy with how Nathan played.”

After Meyers, who was sixth on the tiebreak, junior Mason Roanhouse shot an 85 and freshman Jackson Heath had an 87.

Burlington’s top two players had season-best scores. Senior Ryan Gonzalez shot a 79 to finish eighth and sophomore Benjamin Graham shot an 85.

Boys tennis

SAINT THOMAS MORE 4, PRAIRIE 3: The Hawks narrowly lost out in a Metro Classic Conference meet on Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Prairie won their top three matches at singles. Taej Desai, at No. 1 singles, defeated Aidan Snyder 6-1, 6-3. Mauricio Garduno, at No. 2 singles, defeated Sam Nyrkov 6-1, 6-0. Benjamin Menzhuber, at No. 3 singles, defeated Adam Dolata 6-0, 6-4.

The turning point came at No. 2 doubles. Parker Kohl and Devin Stoltenberg pushed hard but were defeated by Saint Thomas More's Noel Goyco and Joshua Kuspa 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2.

"Our new players are learning how valuable match experience is as they played much better today than yesterday — but still struggled to finish the big points," Prairie coach Nick Schafer said. "They have been learning with every match and will use tomorrows much needed practice to work on finishing with more assertiveness."

OAK CREEK 7, CASE 0: The Eagles were swept in a Southeast Conference meet on Tuesday at Racine.

Andre Cartagena, competing at No. 3 singles for Case, provided the most resistance of the meet. Cartagena lost to Oak Creek's Andrew Schuerman 6-2, 6-1.

"A great day for tennis," Case coach Maureen Asfeld said. "A lot of strong rallies and great shots. Oak Creek was fun to play against and really challenged our players."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0