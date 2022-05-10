High school boys roundup: Horlick's Martinez-Ponce blanks Case on three-hitter

The Horlick High School baseball team entered Tuesday's game against Southeast Conference rival Case looking to right the ship.

Horlick has had an up-and-down season and was freshly removed from seeing a season-best three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday with a 13-1 loss at Muskego.

Thanks to the efforts on the mound by starting pitcher Adan Martinez-Ponce, the Rebels bounced right back into the win column, shutting out Case 6-0 at Horlick Field.

The Rebels (6-9, 6-7 SEC) opened their season winning two of their first three games, but that was followed by a seven-game losing streak that featured a pair of one-run defeats. The team then picked up three straight wins until the loss Saturday.

Not wanting to endure another losing spell after a run of success, Horlick received a pitching performance to ensure that wasn't going to happen.

Martinez-Ponce pitched a complete game for the Rebels. The senior allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out seven. Martinez-Ponce also two RBIs at the plate to help his own cause against the Eagles (3-11, 2-10 SEC).

In addition to Martinez-Ponce, center fielder Tanner Isaacson drove in two runs on a 1 for 3 day. Caden Burbey went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI, and TJ Williams went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Anthony Bull, Dean Moore and Ryan Passehl were responsible for all three singles collected by the Eagles. Passehl added a stolen base.

Carlos Cervantes entered in relief of Eagles' starter Austin Sigrist and pitched the final two innings, allowing one run (zero earned) on two hits while striking out two.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 6, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 2: The LPs bats were stifled in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Elijah Niemiec pitched seven innings for the Cavaliers (9-5, 5-2 MCC) and allowed only two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 13.

The LPs (6-6, 2-6 MCC) finally broke through in the fourth inning. Ben Tietyen drew a walk, Julian Morales hit a single and Matthew Hoeft loaded the bases with another single. Jayden Jaramillo smacked a single up the middle to score Tietyen and Morales, but the LPs were unable to push anymore runners across the plate.

Jason Schmierer took the loss on the mound for the LPs, going 5⅔ innings and allowing five hits and six runs (four earned).

"Jason threw a nice game for us," Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. "He got into a bit of trouble in the first, but worked out of it and settled down to pitch well. Other than the fourth inning, we just couldn't figure out their pitcher."

KENOSHA TREMPER 10, PARK 0: The Panthers dropped the first of a three-game Southeast Conference series against the Trojans Tuesday at Kenosha.

“Tremper threw a good game and kept our hitters off-balance all night,” Park coach Tim Glidden said.

The Panthers (1-13, 0-12 SEC) were limited to two hits, by Joseph Espinoza and Braden Roushia. The game ended after six inning on the 10-run rule.

“Elliot Bednar started off and pitched a great game for us,” Glidden said. “He gave us a chance and we had a couple of plays not go our way and errors forced him out early.”

Bednar pitched three innings, allowed five hits, and had two strikeouts and a walk. Riley Johnson relieved Bednar and pitched a partial inning with one strikeout and one walk. Isaiah Harris pitched the remainder of the game for Park and walked five.

“The final wasn’t what we wanted but we saw growth tonight and that was exciting,” Glidden said.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET NO. 4: Union Grove finally came out on top of a Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet Tuesday, edging Westosha Central by one stroke at Delbrook Golf Club in Delavan.

After finishing second to the Falcons in the first two majors and third behind Lake Geneva Badger and Westosha in the third one last week, the Broncos had three players shoot 78 or better and totaled 329 to the Falcons' 330.

Waterford finished fifth with 340 and Burlington was sixth with 345.

Junior Jacob Brown continued his strong play for Union Grove by shooting a 3-over-par 73 on the North and South courses at Delbrook to finish second to RJ Jordan of the host Comets (71). Brown had two birdies and five bogeys in his round.

Senior Simon Graham shot a 76 to finish third and junior Nathan Beutel shot a 78 to finish fifth, winning the WIAA tiebreaker against freshman Robbie Meyers of Waterford.

The key to the victory was Broncos freshman Caden Eichner, who was the last player to finish. He shot a 102, but had a par on his final hole that gave Union Grove the win.

“He didn't know it, but we were only up one stroke and he needed to par his last hole for us to win,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “Our top three players really did their part today. They were all in the top five today, which is impressive.

“Jacob continues to play at a high level. Simon struggled a little on the greens but still managed to shoot a 76, and I was also really happy with how Nathan played.”

After Meyers, who was sixth on the tiebreaker, junior Mason Roanhouse shot an 85 and freshman Jackson Heath had an 87 for the Wolverines.

Burlington’s top two players had season-best scores — senior Ryan Gonzalez shot a 79 to finish eighth and sophomore Benjamin Graham shot an 85.

Boys tennis

SAINT THOMAS MORE 4, PRAIRIE 3: The Hawks narrowly lost a Metro Classic Conference meet Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Prairie won the first three singles flights. Taej Desa (No. 1 singles) defeated Aidan Snyder 6-1, 6-3; Mauricio Garduno (No. 2) beat Sam Nyrkov 6-1, 6-0; and Benjamin Menzhuber (No. 3) beat Adam Dolata 6-0, 6-4.

The turning point came at No. 2 doubles, where Parker Kohl and Devin Stoltenberg pushed hard, but lost to Thomas More's Noel Goyco and Joshua Kuspa 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2.

"Our new players are learning how valuable match experience is as they played much better today than yesterday, but they still struggled to finish the big points," Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. "They have been learning with every match."

OAK CREEK 7, CASE 0: The Eagles were swept in a Southeast Conference meet Tuesday at Case.

Andre Cartagena, competing at No. 3 singles for Case, provided the most resistance of the meet, losing to Oak Creek's Andrew Schuerman 6-2, 6-1.

"(It was) a great day for tennis," Case coach Maureen Asfeld said. "We had a lot of strong rallies and great shots. Oak Creek was fun to play against and really challenged our players."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0