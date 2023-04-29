The Horlick High School baseball team broke out of a funk Friday with its first victory of the season.

It looks like the Rebels may have started something.

Saturday, in the Racine County Baseball Showcase, Horlick made it two straight wins, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning for an 8-5 nonconference victory over Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Horlick Field.

The Rebels (2-10), who beat Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 10-3 Friday for their first win, fell behind 4-1 after four innings Saturday, but scored three runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 4-4.

After the LPs (4-8) regained the lead at 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Horlick came through in the top of the seventh.

Senior Caden Burbey tripled to lead off the inning and came home on a single by senior Jayden Wendt to tie the game at 5-5. The next batter, senior Kaleb Steinmetz, was hit by a pitch and senior Ben Dineen sacrificed them to second and third.

Colin Repa, one of just two sophomores on the Rebels’ roster, then came up with probably his biggest hit of his young career, a double that brought home both runners to put the Rebels ahead 7-5. Repa later scored on an error for the final run.

Dineen made sure there was no comeback for the LPs, pitching a scoreless seventh to earn the victory.

“It was great to see the kids respond the way they did,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “We didn’t quit and battled to the very end. The kids did a great job executing late in the game.

“Caden, Jayden, Kaleb, Ben and Colin were huge for us in the seventh to get us the lead and Ben shut the door for us.”

Repa had a big day, going 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a stolen base. Burbey (double, triple), Wendt and Steinmetz each had two hits, scored two runs and an RBI, and senior Parker Jensen had two hits and two steals.

Horlick starting pitcher Vinny Vlach went the first 3⅓ innings and allowed six hits, four runs, walked one and struck out two. Dineen went the final 3⅔ and allowed five hits, one run, walked none and struck out two.

For Lutheran-Prairie, junior Riley Gavigan went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, junior Noah Neau also went 3 for 4 and junior Easton Charpentier went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

ST. CATHERINE’S 21, PARK 5: In the first game Saturday at Horlick Field in the Racine County Baseball Showcase, the Angels turned around an early deficit and rolled to a nonconference victory.

The Panthers (1-11) scored two runs in the first inning and three in the second to jump out to a 5-2 lead on St. Catherine’s (3-8). Seniors Elliot Bednar and Linkin Cain each had an RBI in the second inning for Park.

The Angels flipped the game in the top of the third inning, scoring seven runs to take a 9-5 lead. They added five runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth, and the game ended in the bottom of the fifth on the 10-run rule.

One of the major factors in the victory for St. Catherine’s was its baserunning as they had 21 stolen bases, five by freshman Mauricio Talamantez, four by senior Domonic Pitts and three each by sophomores Isaac Cantu and Nathanyel Callis. Talamantez was walked four times.

Senior John Perugini went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, one of four players to score three runs for the Angels. Callis went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs, and senior A.J. Ruiz and Cantu each scored three times.

Pitts pitched a complete game with three hits, 11 strikeouts, two walks and just two earned runs.

For Park, Bednar went 1 for 2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs, and junior Carter Eschmann was 1 for 3 with a triple.

The teams combined for 11 errors.

• Two other games in the Showcase, Waterford vs. Catholic Central and Case vs. Union Grove, were scheduled to be played at Case, but were rained out.

BURLINGTON: The Demons won a pair of nonconference games at the Kimberly triangular Saturday at Kimberly.

Burlington opened with a 6-4 win over Kimberly. The Papermakers (7-2) led 2-0 after the first inning, then the Demons (9-6) responded with runs in each of the next three innings to lead 4-2.

The Papermakers scored twice in the fifth inning to tie the game at 4-4, but the Demons plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh with Kaleb Zabielski shutting the door for the win.

Zabielski pitched 2⅔ innings in relief of starter Weston Kairis and allowed no runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two.

Ethan Daubner led the Demons at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double, sacrifice fly and two RBIs.

Burlington completed the triangular sweep with a 7-2 win over Jefferson (10-3). Saturday's finale proved more comfortable with the Demons taking an early lead and not looking back.

Burlington led the Eagles 2-0 after the first inning. The Eagles added a run in the fourth and fifth inning but the Demons added a three-spot in the bottom of the fifth to build a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Wren Dietz started for the Demons and pitched six strong innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven. Drew Weis pitched one inning in relief and didn't allow a hit while walking two and striking out one.

The top of the order rolled for Burlington. Zabielski, Dietz and Aben Beinlich combined for six of the team's eight hits against the Eagles. Zabielski went 3 for 4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored. Dietz went 2 for 2 with a home run, double, two RBIs, two walks and a run scored. Beinlich went 1 for 2 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.

Boys golf

FALCON MATCH PLAY INVITATIONAL: Union Grove seniors Jacob Brown and Nathan Beutel both won all four of their matches and led the Broncos to the championship of the two-day Falcon Match Play Invitational, which concluded Saturday at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton.

They were the only two golfers to go undefeated in the eight-team tournament and it required a one-hole playoff to determine the tournament champion. Brown had a birdie on the first sudden-death hole and Beutel had a par to give Brown the title.

Sophomore Caden Eichner won three matches and freshman Cody Nelson won two as the Broncos totaled 13 points.

Waterford also had a good day, taking second place with 10 points. Three players — sophomores Robbie Meyers and Jackson Heath and junior Adam Chart — won three matches each.

Saturday was the first match of the season for Meyers, who was an All-Racine County first-team selection last year.

Burlington finished eighth with four points, led by senior Kane Walby with two wins.

RACINE INVITATIONAL: Will Schaefer of Prairie had the best individual score among Racine County golfers Saturday at the Racine Invitational at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

On the Red and White courses at Ives Grove, Schaefer shot an 84 to finish fourth. He had a 43 on his first nine and 41 on his second nine and led the Hawks to fourth place in the five-team tournament.

Callahan Polzin added a 94 and Jack Regner had a 97 for Prairie, which totaled 392.

Case, which finished fourth at 390, was led by Tyler Kubiak, who shot a 93 and tied for eighth. After the WIAA tiebreaker was applied, Kubiak finished 12th.

Also for the Eagles, Cole Lutterman had a 98, Noah Ferguson had a 99 and Mason Hartung had a 100.

For Horlick/Park, which had an incomplete team, senior Isaac Eisenman had a 102 and sophomore Cameron Betker had a 107.

Kenosha Tremper’s Owen DeRousse was the medalist with a 78, two shots ahead of runner-up Crede Neuberger of Milwaukee Marquette.

The Hilltoppers had their top four players in the top six and won the team title with 336. Tremper was second at 357.

Boys tennis

PRAIRIE: The Hawks had a tough day at a three-team meet at Brookfield Academy, losing to two of the top four teams in Division 2.

Prairie lost 6-1 to Brookfield Academy, ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state poll, and 7-0 to Waukesha Catholic Memorial, ranked No. 4.

The only winner for the Hawks was the No. 1 doubles team of Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth, which beat Brookfield Academy’s Vibhu Guda and Sanjit Madireddi 6-4, 2-6, 10-4. Guda was half of last year’s Division 2 state runner-up doubles team.

Sharpe and Orth also had a strong showing against Nate Carson and Trent Adamson of Catholic Memorial, losing 7-6 (5), 6-1. The Crusaders’ duo was seeded fourth and finished sixth at state last year.