High school boys roundup: Catholic Central baseball team rallies for walk-off win

It took an extra inning, but the Catholic Central High School baseball team won in dramatic fashion on Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers tied their game against Racine Lutheran-Prairie with a three-run fifth inning, then got a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 4-3 victory in a Metro Classic Conference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

After trailing the LPs 3-0 after three innings, the Hilltoppers (3-2, 2-2 MCC) rallied to tie the game with a three-run fifth inning. Murphy O’Brien and Alex Vogt each drove in a run in the fifth.

Catholic Central completed the comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning when O’Brien drove in Danny Von Rabenau on a sacrifice fly.

Early on, the LPs (4-3, 2-3) went ahead ahead with RBI doubles by Jayden Jaramillo in the first inning and Julian Morales in the second inning. Jason Schmierer drove in a run in the third inning to give Lutheran-Prairie a 3-0 lead.

Schmierer, the LP’s starting pitcher, held the Hilltoppers scoreless through the first four innings before they got to him in the fifth. Camdin Jansen reached base three times, on a hit, a walk and he was hit by a pitch for the LPs.

Catholic Central pitcher Cal Miles recovered from a shaky start to pitch seven innings and strike out nine. Max Robson pitched the eighth and escaped a jam to set up the dramatic finish.

With the win, the Hilltoppers have won three consecutive games after starting the season 0-2. Lutheran-Prairie has lost three of its last four.

FRANKLIN 4, HORLICK 3: The Rebels lost on a walk-off walk in their Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Franklin.

Franklin (5-1, 4-0 SEC) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning, but Horlick (2-6, 2-5) responded with three runs to take the lead in the fifth.

The Sabers tied the game in the sixth inning with an RBI groundout, then won on a walk-off walk with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Tanner Isaacson and Caden Burbey each had a double to lead the Rebels. Isaacson finished with two RBIs and Dom LaCanne drove in one run.

Adan Martinez-Ponce pitched all 6⅓ innings for Horlick, striking out two and allowing three earned runs on nine hits.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 5, CASE 4: The Eagles lost a Southeast Conference game in heartbreaking fashion Tuesday at Kenosha.

After Case (2-5, 2-4 SEC) took a 2-0 lead, Kenosha Bradford (1-6, 1-4 SEC) responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.

The Eagles scored two runs in the top of the seventh to retake the lead, but the Red Devils walked the game off in the bottom half of the inning with three runs, the tying run coming home on a sacrifice fly and the winning run coming home on a single.

Joe Bline led Case with two hits and a run. Austin Sigrist drove in two runs and Dean Moore finished with one RBI.

Sigrist also pitched five innings, allowing just two hits and two unearned runs while striking out six.

OAK CREEK 26, PARK 0: Senior Matt Kirchoff was the shining light for the Panthers in a Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Horlick Field.

Kirchoff went 3 for 3 and had three of the team’s four total hits in the five innings played.

Shortstop Elliot Bednar had the other hit for Park (1-5, 0-4 SEC).

The Panthers used six pitchers and combined for eight strikeouts, but they allowed 20 hits and walked seven.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET: Union Grove got a 1-2 finish by senior Simon Graham and junior Jacob Brown, but finished second to Westosha Central Tuesday at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington in the second Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet of the season.

Graham was the medalist with a 2-over-par 74 that included back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th holes and 12 pars. He shot 37 on the front and back nines.

Brown had four birdies, seven bogeys and six pars in his round of 77 (39-38), tying for second with RJ Jordan of Delavan-Darien, but winning the WIAA tiebreaker.

The Broncos totaled 346 to finish 10 behind the Falcons (336), whose players shot scores between 82 and 86. Junior Nathan Beutel had an 85 for Union Grove.

Waterford finished fourth at 362, led by an 81 by freshman Robbie Meyers, who had 10 pars in his round.

Burlington finished seventh at 393, led by seniors Ryan Gonzalez and Oliver Traxinger with 94s.

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE MINI-MEETS: Prairie finished third in both Metro Classic Conference mini-meets played Tuesday at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin.

The Hawks totaled 202 in the first meet, played on the front nine, and Cam McPhee led the way with a 43 to tie for second place behind medalist Donovan Harwood of Whitefish Bay Dominican, who shot a 41. Andrew Schaefer shot a 52 and Ben Reynolds had a 53 for Prairie.

Nick Delimat of Catholic Central, which had an incomplete team, matched McPhee’s 43. Eli Friesema led St. Catherine’s, which also had an incomplete team, with a 62.

Dominican won the first mini-meet with 192.

In the second mini-meet, played on the back nine, McPhee continued to play well for the Hawks (189) by shooting a 44 that tied him for third place with two other players. Reynolds added a 45 to finish sixth.

For Catholic Central, Delimat slipped to a 48 and tied for 11th, but Calvin Topt, who shot a 67 in the first meet, came down to a 49 to finish 13th.

Friesema shot a 54 to lead the Angels.

Milwaukee Saint Thomas More won the second mini-meet with 179, led by a 1-2 finish by Justin Kaczynski (39) and Daniel Brooks (43).

Boys tennis

CASE 6, PARK 1: The Eagles picked up their first Southeast Conference win of the season Tuesday at Case.

Case (2-3, 1-1 SEC) lost just one of the four contested matches; Park did not have any doubles players. The Eagles lost just one game.

At No. 2 singles, Tommasso Chieregato defeated Park’s Andres Ventura 6-0, 6-1. Andre Cartagena and Dante Lewis each won 6-0, 6-0, with Cartagena beating Grant Sawisky at No. 3 and Lewis, playing his first match for the Eagles, beating Cameron Boley at No. 4.

The Panthers victory came at No. 1 singles, where Kyle Ketterhagen defeated Francesco “Frankie” Punzo 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 in a supertiebreaker third set. Case coach Maureen Asfeld said Punzo rallied from 0-3 in the second set, but never led the supertiebreaker.

WATERFORD 4, ELKHORN 3: The Wolverines won their Southern Lakes Conference meet behind strong play at singles Tuesday at Waterford.

Andrew Vescio, Gus Frost and John Durand each won their singles flights, with Vescio (No. 1 singles) and Frost (No. 3 singles) winning 6-1, 6-1 and Durand (No. 4 singles) winning 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 1 doubles, Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke won 6-3, 7-5 for Waterford.

BURLINGTON 5, WILMOT 2: The Demons earned their first Southern Lakes Conference victory of the season Tuesday at Wilmot.

Burlington dropped the top two singles matches, but Christopher Naber won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and Eli Solofra won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.

The Demons won both of the doubles matches 6-0, 6-0. Zeke Tiedt and Luke Zigler won at No. 1 doubles and Patrick Savaglia and Owen Denoto won at No. 2 doubles.

PRAIRIE 6, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 1: The Hawks won all four singles matches in their Metro Classic Conference meet Tuesday at Prairie.

At No. 1 singles, Taj Desai won 6-1, 6-0 , Mauricio Garduno won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Carson Emery won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Saitej Avula won 7-5, 7-5 at No. 4 singles.

Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and Ryan Matthew and Devin Stoltenberg won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles for Prairie.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0