High school boys roundup: Case soccer team finally gets better of Horlick in WIAA regional

After four years of frustration against its crosstown rival, the Case High School boys soccer team broke through when it mattered most on Tuesday night.

The Eagles, losers of five consecutive matches to Horlick dating back to 2018, scored three second-half goals for a 3-1 victory over the Rebels in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday afternoon at Pritchard Park.

The Eagles (10-6-2) lost to the Rebels 2-1 in Southeast Conference action on Oct. 4, beat Cudahy/St. Francis 6-2 on Oct. 5 and tied Kenosha Indian Trail on Oct. 6, but haven’t played since. The nearly two-week layoff didn’t seem to hurt their effort Tuesday.

“This win was huge for us,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. ”Not only from the playoff point of view, but because it gets a monkey off our back with Horlick. The boys played a solid match tonight.”

“We just got outplayed,” Horlick coach Galen Irish said. “Case played a really good game and we were on the defensive half of our field for a lot of it.”

Tuesday’s match started slow, with the teams scoreless at halftime. Case broke through first, when freshman Peyton Hoard found junior Corbin Bochinski for a goal in the 47th minute. In the 67th minute, senior Henry Stone doubled the lead with a goal from 15 yards.

Bochinski scored again in the 73rd minute to make it 3-0, but Horlick responded with a goal two minutes later from Leo Ratkowski.

“We were not efficient in scoring tonight, but much of that credit goes to Horlick,” Anderle said. “Nattan Degefa put on a master class in defending tonight with the support of junior defender Tommy Fannin. Corbin came through for us in the clutch not once, but twice, to ice the match.”

With the victory, the Eagles have 10 wins in a season for the first time since 2019.

For Horlick (6-9-2), a season plagued by injuries has come to a close. Early in the season, senior captain Evan Lock suffered a season-ending collarbone injury. Despite being shorthanded, the Rebels closed the regular season going 4-1-1 in their final six matches.

“We played through a lot of adversity,” Irish said. “There’s a positive in a sense that we’ll get another chance at it. I have a good group of guys, they’re fun to coach and we just fought through it.”

Irish praised the play of his back line as well. Goalkeeper Everett Eisenman made six saves.

“I thought our defense held for as long as they could,” Irish said. “They did their job and I’ll have all four back next year, which is a positive.”

It is Horlick’s earliest exit in the tournament since 2018.

UNION GROVE 6, BURLINGTON 0: The Broncos opened postseason play with a shutout of the Demons in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on a cold and windy Tuesday night in Union Grove.

Union Grove (18-2-0), ranked fourth in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, did not allow Burlington to take a shot on goal until the 68th minute. Senior Jackson Barber finished with a hat trick and Matt Lee added three assists to lead the Broncos.

“We were at the right mentality early in the game,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “We tackled and defended really well. You could see the desperation in switches as well. You have to play hard or you go home.”

Barber opened the scoring in the fifth minute, finding the back of the net with a shot assisted by Owen Zikowski. Barber scored again in the 31st minute with an assist from Jack Lee.

Freshman Niall Hagen broke the game open early in the second half with a pair of goals. His first goal came in the 51st minute, when he played a cross to Matt Lee, who immediately passed the ball back to Hagen for the open shot. One minute later, Hagen’s older brother, Tyler, found him for another goal.

In the 75th minute, Barber completed his hat trick with an assist from Matt Lee. Lee then found senior Ben Holland for the final goal in the 77th minute.

With the win, Union Grove has won at least one playoff match in four of the past five seasons. Goalkeeper Hayden McDougal made one save in the match and recorded his 12th shutout of the season to extend his school record.

Burlington finishes the season 4-11-1.

“It obviously is not the way we wanted to end the season but we just didn’t create enough opportunities,” Demons coach Jake Cacciotti said. “Credit to Union Grove, they played well.”

The Broncos host Westosha Central (11-3-4) in a Division 2 regional final on Saturday. The Falcons (11-3-4), ranked eighth in Division 2, handed Union Grove its only loss in Southern Lakes Conference play on Sept. 13, winning 1-0 on a goal from 55 yards out. Jung points to that loss as a turning point in his team’s season.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a revenge game, I just think we’d like to have a better showing,” Jung said. “That was by far the best thing that happened to us. It humbled us and they got hungry again. We still have a lot of work to do and we have a lot to earn.”

Since that loss, the Broncos have gone 10-1-0 and won a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title for the first time in program history.

Despite the success, Jung is confident his team is more focused now than it was earlier in the season.

“There’s a definite humility to the team now,” Jung said. “I’m not worried at all about any sort of arrogance. The guys are holding each other accountable. If we get beat, it’s going to be because the other team outplayed us and not because we didn’t show up.”

For Burlington, a rebuilding season came to a close early. The Demons lost five of their first six matches in a season where they had to replace 12 seniors, but closed the regular season by winning their final two matches. Brandon Lois, Burlington’s junior varsity goalkeeper for most of the season, made seven saves.

“We have a good core coming back,” Cacciotti said. “We knew this season was going to be an adjustment but they fought through it. I can’t thank the guys enough for their commitment and hard work.”

ELKHORN 5, PARK 1: The Panthers lost to the Elks in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday night at Elkhorn.

Park (4-8-0) was unable to overcome four goals by Ray Beilman of Elkhorn (11-4-1), which is ranked 10th in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season.

No further information was available Tuesday night.

WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 3, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines had their season come to an end with a shutout in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday night at Wisconsin Lutheran.

Waterford (4-14-1) lost to Wisconsin Lutheran (11-4-3) in the first round of the tournament for the second consecutive season.

No further information was available Tuesday night.

Volleyball

UNION GROVE 3, WATERFORD 0: For the first time in program history, the Broncos won a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title after sweeping the Wolverines 25-5, 25-17, 25-9 at Waterford.

The Broncos (21-6, 9-1 SLC) are co-champions with Wilmot (22-8, 9-1 SLC). The two teams split their regular-season matches, each winning in five sets.

“I was so excited about the way the entire season came together for us,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “On our first day of practice, our No. 1 goal was to win conference and put some numbers up on our banner that hangs in the gym.

“For us to be able to do that tonight was such a big moment for this program and for these players.”

Ty Geschke led the Broncos with 17 kills and three aces, Hudson Dresen added nine kills and four digs and Zac Montgomery finished with four kills, five blocks and two aces.

Senior setter Domenic McDougal finished with 30 assists and surpassed 1,500 career assists, “a huge milestone in his career,” Anderson said.

James May had a game-high eight digs along with two aces, and Will Marshall had five digs and three aces.

“All in all, it was a special night for Union Grove volleyball,” Anderson said.

The Broncos will turn their attention towards the postseason, which begins for them next Tuesday. They are the No. 1 seed in their sectional and will face the winner of Friday’s regional final between Westosha Central and Kenosha Indian Trail.

Waterford (0-12, 0-10 SLC), which completed its first season of boys volleyball, will not compete in the postseason.

BURLINGTON 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 2: After losing two straight five-set Southern Lakes Conference matches, the Demons finally won one Tuesday, beating the Falcons 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-9 at Burlington in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Despite being down two starters, Burlington was able to win a tough match after back-to-back 3-2 losses last week to SLC co-champions Union Grove (Oct. 11) and Wilmot (Oct. 13).

Wren Dietz was a major force at the net for the Demons (17-16, 6-4 SLC) Tuesday with 28 kills and three blocks. Braeden Tomczyk added 11 kills and Karsen Skiles had 10 kills. Chris Naber had 31 assists and Mason Tomczyk had 15 to set up many of those kills.

“Wren Dietz was unstoppable from the outside tonight and had an impressive night,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said.

The defense was also on point, led by Jackson Phillips with 27 digs, Braeden Tomczyk with 17 and Dietz with 10. Braeden Tomczyk had three aces and Mason Tomczyk and Kane Walby had two each.

“Our back row defense was also outstanding,” Jones said. “We played solid the entire night.”

WILMOT 3, ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 0: The Angels were missing their regular setter Tuesday, but their seniors played well overall during a 25-17, 25-15, 25-12 Southern Lakes Conference loss to Wilmot at St. Catherine’s in the regular-season finale for both teams.

With junior setter Lucas Adams out because of a family obligation, St. Catherine’s Co-op coach Reid Koenen said, senior Drew Schoneman, usually an outside hitter, did the setting in the first two sets. He finished with a team-high eight assists and also led St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie (2-15, 2-8 SLC) with five blocks.

Freshman Sam Pitrof had five kills, senior Tristan Ropiak had four kills, three blocks and eight digs, junior Jackson Smith had three blocks, senior libero Dylan Schmidkonz led the defense with nine digs and junior Caleb Scott had seven digs for the Angels.

“Although we weren't able to get the win, I think the senior leaders were still able to go out on a somewhat high note,” Koenen said. “All four of our seniors played well, especially since we were missing our setter. Tristan and Dylan played a good game defensively, and Jake (Murray) had a well-rounded game playing as an outside hitter and then setter for the last set.”

Wilmot (22-8, 9-1 SLC) and Union Grove (21-6, 9-1) tied for the conference title.

St. Catherine’s Co-op will play at Case Friday in a 7 p.m. WIAA regional final.