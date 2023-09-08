If you have noticed anything about the Case High School football team over its first three games this season, you will note the passing game has been the team’s strength.

Well, maybe the Eagles aren’t as predictable as you thought.

Case cranked up its running game in the second half Thursday, totaling nearly 300 yards and scoring four touchdowns on the ground, to beat Kenosha Bradford 37-21 in a Southeast Conference game at Pritchard Park.

Over their first three games, the Eagles (3-1, 1-1 SEC) averaged about 235 yards per game through the air and just 62 per game on the ground.

That flipped in a big way Thursday. Case ran just three running plays for little yardage in the first half, but Eagles coach Anton Graham realized they could get the job done on the ground in the second half.

“We had to make an adjustment,” Graham said. “We went in at the half and I told the boys we have to come out and run the football.”

Senior running back Michael King Jr. took that assignment to heart and dominated the Red Devils (1-3, 0-2) by running for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, all in the second half, for an average of 13 yards per carry.

Graham threw in sophomore running back Rocco Fiorita as change of pace and he ran for 59 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries (5.4 per carry). Even senior quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld got in on the running action with 39 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Anton praised his offensive line, led by seniors Payton Allen and Kameron Burns, for controlling the line of scrimmage and allowing the Eagles to run for 297 yards on 37 carries. Case outgained Bradford 462-175 overall.

“The offensive line did a heck of a job in the second half,” Anton said. “As a whole, they took over the ball game in the second half.”

The running game may have broken loose, but Case’s passing game was not dormant by any means.

Senior wide receiver Termarion Brumby scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter on a 47-yard pass from Nabbefeld, who was 13 of 26 for 165 yards and one interception. Brumby had just two catches for 58 yards, his first game under 100 yards this year.

Junior tight end Jacob Haughton had a breakout game as a receiver, catching seven passes for 88 yards to match his season totals through the first three games (eight catches, 94 yards).

“He had a huge game and made some key plays and key first downs for us,” Anton said of Haughton, who also kicked a 39-yard field goal and was 4 of 5 on extra points. “He was a workhorse for us.”

Haughton also added to his highlight collection, Anton said, as he hurdled over a defender and ran another one over during a play.

In the Eagles’ season-opening 26-20 victory over Westosha Central, Haughton caught the winning touchdown while lying on his back in the end zone.

In addition to his running prowess, King was a standout on defense as a linebacker.

“Mike King had an amazing night,” Graham said. “He showed how good an athlete he truly is. He played offense and defense and he was gassed.”

King made a highlight defensive play early in the second half, Anton said, when he missed a tackle at the Bradford 20-yard line, then ran down the field and caught the runner from behind on the Case 15 and forced a fumble.

Anton thought the Eagles recovered, but the referees ruled there was simultaneous possession. The Red Devils kept the ball and eventually scored, but it didn't matter much.

Also playing well on defense, Anton said, was junior linebacker Misha Grayson.

The defense held the Red Devils to just 52 yards rushing and 123 passing and forced five turnovers — four fumbles and an interception by junior defensive back Ziarre Griffin.

Boys soccer

UNION GROVE 5, KENOSHA TREMPER 1: The Broncos rebounded again after a tough loss, scoring all of their goals in the first half and beating the previously unbeaten Trojans in a nonconference match Thursday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

Union Grove (4-2-0), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, was coming off a 4-0 loss to second-ranked (Division 2) Southern Lakes Conference rival Elkhorn, but the Broncos were ready to play against Tremper (5-1-0).

“This was a good bounceback game for us,” Broncos coach Sean Jung said.

Senior forward Owen Zikowski and sophomore forward Niall Hagen led the way for Union Grove, combining for three goals and two assists.

“Owen is our consistent senior leader and our only (senior) on the field,” Jung said. “Everybody looks to him. He loves that role and is doing a really good job for us helping the younger players along.

“Niall, as a pure talent, is our most talented player — he’s phenomenal. If we can get him more involved (in the offense), he will be even more dangerous.”

Zikowski scored in the sixth minute, assisted by Hagen, and Hagen assisted sophomore forward Ethan Barsch on the Broncos’ second goal in the 13th minute.

Zikowski scored again in the 19th minute, assisted by junior defender Jackson Zimmerman, to put Union Grove up 3-0.

The Broncos struck again near the end of the first half on goals by sophomore midfielder Cristian Gutierrez in the 37th minute (junior midfielder Tyler Hagen assist) and Niall Hagen in the 40th minute (Barsch assist).

Tremper scored early in the second half, then the match got chippy and five yellow cards were handed out, two to Union Grove.

“It was basically a lot of disconnected long balls and a lot of fouling,” said Jung, who was able to rest many of his starters in the second half. “It became a very unattractive game to watch.”

Freshman goalkeeper Finn Jacobs had three saves for the Broncos.

MUSKEGO 3, CASE 0: Senior forward Corbin Bochiniski scored the only goal for the Eagles in their nonconference match Thursday at Muskego.

Bochiniski volleyed a corner kick in the third minute to net his first goal of the season. The Eagles (2-4-0) led throughout the entire first half, but an equalizer scored by Muskego in the 45th minute flipped the momentum the way of the Warriors.

Muskego (3-1-1), which tied with state-ranked Arrowhead in a Classic Eight Conference match on Tuesday, scored its other goals in the 61st and 70th minutes.

“The boys played well,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “It’s a growth process for us. We are growing and learning. Muskego is a quality team.”

• On Wednesday, the Eagles held on late to beat Kenosha Bradford 3-2 in a Southeast Conference match at Case.

Case (2-3-1, 1-1-0 SEC) took the lead two minutes into the match on a goal by freshman Max Meza-Carcamo, but the Red Devils (0-6-0, 0-1-0) tied the score in the 12th minute.

Case senior Tommy Fannin gave the Eagles the lead again early in the second half, scoring on a free kick from the top of the box. In the 56th minute, Case took a 3-1 lead on a goal from Carter Leiber from 32 yards.

Bradford scored in the 70th minute, but was unable to get the equalizer.

“It was a good win,” Anderle said. “We are still refining our game and have not yet hit stride, but we showed growth tonight.”

Goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim made 10 saves for the Eagles.

BELOIT MEMORIAL 7, HORLICK 0: The Rebels had just three shots on goal and were shut out by the Purple Knights Thursday in a nonconference match at Beloit.

Horlick (1-3-1) allowed three goals in the first half and four in the second to Beloit Memorial (3-4-2).

• On Wednesday, the Rebels were shut out by Oak Creek 8-0 in a Southeast Conference match at Oak Creek.

Goalkeeper Paul Fronjian-Friso made 11 saves for Horlick (1-2-1, 0-2-0 SEC) and Rebels coach Galen Irish praised the play of Gio Maccanelli, Alex Valdivia and Christian Amezcua.

Oak Creek (4-0-0, 1-0-0) is ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

ST. CATHERINE’S 6, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3: On Wednesday, the Angels used a strong first-half performance to pull away and upset the state-ranked Pacers at Somers in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

St. Catherine’s (3-0-1 overall) scored four consecutive goals late in the first half and early in the second to take control of what was a 2-2 match.

Shoreland (3-3-0), ranked ninth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, struck first in the third minute, but the Angels responded with an unassisted goal by Wade Roberson in the fifth minute.

Roberson struck again in the 20th minute with an unassisted goal to give St. Catherine’s the lead, but the Pacers tied the match again two minutes later.

In the 29th minute, Galvan started the Angels’ scoring run with a goal assisted by Juan Bueno, who followed four minutes later with his own unassisted goal.

Just over a minute into the second half, freshman Andrew Babington gave the Angels a 5-2 lead with an unassisted goal, his first varsity goal. Six minutes later, Edgar Gomez added another unassisted goal to build a comfortable lead.

St. Catherine’s goalkeeper Edgar Cesario made three saves.

PRAIRIE 8, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: On Wednesday, the Hawks scored three goals in the first 10 minutes in a dominant showing at Wind Point in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

Prairie (3-0-1 overall), ranked 10th in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, took the lead in the first minute of the match when Jon Orth found Nick Peterson for a goal. Two minutes later, Peterson scored again unassisted, then found Gabi Kuvshinikov for a goal in the seventh minute for a 3-0 lead over the Crusaders (2-2-0).

Orth had his second assist of the match in the 15th minute, this time finding Caden Roehl-Landrum. Parker Kohl increased the lead to 5-0 by converting on a penalty kick in the 32nd minute. Peterson added a goal in the 39th minute, assisted by Ty Ouradnik.

In the second half, Kohl scored off an assist by Kuvshinikov and Roehl-Landrum scored off Peterson’s third assist.

The match ended after 60 minutes on the mercy rule.

Goalkeeper Danny Gaus made 12 saves for the Crusaders and Prairie goalkeeper Dalton Ahlensdorf had three saves.

PARK 1, FRANKLIN 1: On Wednesday, the Panthers earned a draw in a Southeast Conference match at Pritchard Park.

Park (0-1-2, 0-0-2 SEC) took an early 1-0 lead on a goal from Jova Flores in the 34th minute. Franklin (1-1-1, 1-0-1) tied the match in the 60th minute on a penalty kick.

“Our team played with all their heart,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “I'm extremely proud of them. Franklin is a very talented squad.”

Boys volleyball

WILMOT 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos had a solid showing in the first set, but were swept 30-28, 25-18, 25-18 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at Wilmot.

Senior outside hitter Hudson Dresen had 20 kills and two blocks to lead Union Grove (1-2, 1-1 SLC). Junior setter Caden Eichner had a season-high 33 assists and junior libero Nolan Schwaab led the defense with 17 digs.

Union Grove will play its next match at home next Thursday against SLC rival Burlington (4-6, 1-0 SLC).

ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: On Wednesday, the Angels earned a sweep with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-10 Southern Lakes Conference victory at St. Catherine’s.

Lucas Adams led St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie (1-2, 1-1 SLC) with three kills, three aces and 11 assists. Sam Pitrof led all players with four kills, and Christian Cervantes and Caleb Scott matched Adams with three kills each. Scott also had three blocks and Parker Kauzlarich had four digs against the Purple Knights (0-2, 0-2).

OAK CREEK 3, PARK/HORLICK 0: On Wednesday, HP United had a few “growing pains,” coach Pete Leslie said, and were swept by the Knights 25-16, 25-24, 25-16 in a Southeast Conference match at Oak Creek.

Cameron Jones had eight kills, Fischer Jackson had seven kills and Cameron Betker had 18 assists for Horlick/Park (1-1 overall and SEC) against Oak Creek (3-3, 1-1).

KENOSHA BRADFORD 3, CASE 2: On Wednesday, the Eagles won the first two games, but the Red Devils rallied to win a Southeast Conference match 19-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-12 at Case.

Case is 1-1 overall and in the SEC. Charles Pryse had 20 kills for Bradford (2-0, 2-0).