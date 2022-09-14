High school boys roundup: Case edges Park in intracity soccer showdown

The Case High School boys soccer team got a little help in its Southeast Conference victory over Park Tuesday at Pritchard Park.

The Eagles and Panthers played a close match, but an error by Park’s defense resulted in an own goal and a 1-0 victory for Case.

In the 24th minute, Carter Lieber of Case had the ball deep in Park’s end of the field trying to score when a Park defender made a play on the ball and knocked it into his own net.

Neither team scored during the remainder of the match, although the Eagles (7-2-0, 3-0-0 SEC) had a chance to go up 2-0. They were awarded a penalty kick in the second half, but Panthers goalkeeper Omar Valeriano made a critical save to keep the one-goal lead.

“Park played a great game and played with tremendous discipline,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “We dominated the possession but could not convert. They are a greatly improved team this year.”

The Eagles have not lost to the Panthers since 2016 and have outscored Park 31-1 from the 2017 season through this season.

Case junior goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim recorded his third shutout of the season and Anderle said Nattan Degefa, Tommy Fannin and Mason Hartung each had solid defensive performances. Case is tied with Kenosha Tremper and Oak Creek for first place in the SEC.

Park coach Cameron Pope praised Valeriano, who made eight saves, for his efforts and performance throughout the match.

“I think we were significant underdogs coming into the match after Monday’s loss and the success that Case has enjoyed,” Pope said.

Park (1-3-1, 0-2-1 SEC) suffered an 8-0 loss to Veritas/Tenor in a nonconference match Monday.

“The final result is a testament to how hard our boys played,” Pope said. “It was a very competitive game and it wasn’t a fluke result. I thought the scoreboard reflected the dynamics of the game and that we were most definitely competitive.”

HORLICK 2, BRADFORD/REUTHER 1: The Rebels earned their second victory of the season, but it may have been a costly one.

Senior defender and team captain Evan Lock, who scored both goals for Horlick (2-5-1, 1-2-0 SEC), was fouled in the second half of the match and has a possible broken collarbone, Rebels coach Galen Irish said.

Lock scored the first goal with about a minute left in the first half, winning a ball in the middle of the field and hitting a hard shot to beat Red Devils’ goalkeeper Dylan Rosales.

In the second half, the Red Devils (4-4-0, 0-3-0) scored early to tie the match at 1-1. Late in the match, Lock beat a defender and was dribbling the ball in the box when he was fouled from behind and fell forward onto the turf, Irish said.

Lock was awarded a penalty kick and converted it, then came to the sidelines and told the trainers he was hurt. He later went to the hospital for X-rays, Irish said.

“He was ahead of the defender, who nudged him and he fell forward awkwardly,” Irish said. “I’ve been coaching that kid for a long time. He’s a great student and the most coachable kid in the world.

“It would be a very tough loss to deal with and I hope it’s good news. He is the heart of the team.”

Horlick junior goalkeeper Jose Campos-Pastoressa, in his first match in goal, made six saves and the defense kept Bradford/Reuther in check.

That was critical, since a Horlick player received a direct red card from the official early in the second half for stepping on someone’s leg, Irish said. Shortly after the red card, giving them an 11-on-10 advantage, the Red Devils scored on a shot that hit the crossbar and bounced into the net. But that was all they would get.

“When we were down one guy, they were going to try to draw us out (of our defense), but we play a 4-5-1 shell, so it worked out.”

Irish said Campos-Pastoressa impressed him by making a nice play on a ball, coming out of the net to cut off a scoring chance.

“That gave him some confidence,” Irish said.

Bradford also received a red card later in the match, Irish said.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1, UNION GROVE 0: Thanks to an improbable goal from 60 yards, the Broncos are no longer undefeated.

In the 53rd minute of their Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday night at Paddock Lake, the Falcons (4-2, 2-1 SLC) ran a set piece against Union Grove (8-1, 2-1 SLC).

It resulted in Westosha’s Austin Dawson taking a direct kick from over 60 yards away. The shot went off the hand of Union Grove goalkeeper Hayden McDougal, hit the crossbar, ricocheted off of McDougal’s back and rolled in for a goal.

“I’ve never seen that happen before; I don’t even know what to say,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.

Despite not scoring, the Broncos had plenty of chances throughout the night. Jackson Barber had a shot go straight at the goalkeeper 10 minutes in and Owen Zikowski had two of his shots saved as well. There was a missed header in the sixth minute and a shot that went wide just before halftime.

Union Grove finished the game with 21 shots, nine of which were on goal. McDougal finished with four saves.

“They just didn’t have any rhythm,” Jung said. “You could just feel that something was off, we’re not there yet.”

Despite the loss, Jung feels that there are plenty of lessons to be learned in the experience. The Broncos, who entered the match ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, started the season 8-0-0 for the first time in school history, but four of the games were decided by two goals or less.

“The guys are upset,” Jung said. “We needed to be humbled. It could be a really good loss for us if there is such a thing.”

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 4, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines led early in their Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Waterford.

Senior midfielder Sebastian Ollanketo scored an unassisted goal in the fifth minute for Waterford (3-8, 1-2 SLC), but the offense slowed down significantly from there on. Badger (6-5, 1-2 SLC) scored its two first-half goals in the 18th and 25th minutes.

“We got the early goal which I am super proud of my team for,” Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. “We saw something we could take advantage of on film, we came up with a game plan and we executed. It was beautifully done and I’m super proud of my team for that. It is very hard for many high school teams to take tactics from a film session and actually apply it to a game. We did that tonight.”

The Wolverines' defense held tight until the 70th minute when the Badgers added their third goal. Badger then added a final goal in the 75th minute.

“We had some very real chances with a couple free shots at the top of the box that just went wide or miss hit,” Cresswell said.

The Wolverines had scoring opportunities in the 32nd and 50th minutes, Cresswell said, but ultimately could not convert either of them into a score.

ELKHORN 8, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons struggled in their Southern Lakes Conference match against the Elks at Burlington on Tuesday.

Elkhorn (5-1-1, 3-0-0 SLC), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, scored six goals in the first half.

“We just didn’t play well all around the board,” Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said.

Junior goalkeeper Caden Vargo made what Cacciotti referred to as a “couple of big saves” for the Demons (2-6-0, 1-2-0 SLC).

Boys volleyball

UNION GROVE 3, CASE 0: The Broncos held off the Eagles in three close sets for a sweep of their nonconference match Tuesday night at Case.

Union Grove (6-1) was unable to pull away from Case (2-3) in any of the three sets, but did enough to pull out a 25-20, 25-23, 25-22 victory.

“I thought we lacked some of the energy and efficiency we have been playing with all season,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “But the team was able to really battle hard at the end of each set to close them out and get the victory.”

Ty Geschke led the Broncos with a game-high 12 kills, along with nine digs and two aces. Hudson Dresen added nine kills and five digs, and Zac Montgomery had eight kills. Jack Waters finished with four kills and four blocks, James May had 10 digs and four aces, and Domenic McDougal had 38 assists.

The Eagles were led by Connor Sandkuhler with nine kills, Cameron Werner with five blocks and Deon’Te Cottingham with 17 assists.

• Saturday, Union Grove finished fifth in the 16-team Waukesha Fusion Tournament at Waukesha South, going 3-1.

The Broncos beat Greendale 2-1, Westosha Central 2-1 and Madison Edgewood/Country Day 2-0, then lost to Westosha 2-1 in their final match.

Geschke had 50 kills and 29 digs, Caeden Eichner had 105 assists, Dresen had 34 kills, 11 aces and 20 digs, Montgomery had 14 kills and eight blocks, and May had 47 digs to lead Union Grove.