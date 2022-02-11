High school boys roundup: Burlington hangs on to beat Delavan-Darien; Case's McCray wins sectional diving title

It got a little hairy at the end for the Burlington High School boys basketball team Friday night.

Delavan-Darien rallied from a double-digit deficit to make this Southern Lakes Conference game close, but the Demons were able to persevere and withstand a Comets’ near miss on a half-court shot for a 60-58 victory at Delavan.

Burlington (14-6, 9-2 SLC) led 34-27 at halftime, then built a double-digit lead before Delavan-Darien (9-13, 3-9) cut into the lead. The Demons never fell behind, but stayed just a possession or two ahead.

“We let them get back in it,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “We were not quite as efficient as we needed to be on both ends of the floor all night.”

Clinging to a 57-54 lead with under two minutes left in regulation, the Demons got a couple of steals. One they converted into free throws, but the second one made everyone on the Demons bench hold their collective breath.

Junior JR Lukenbill, who finished with a career-high 29 points, took a pass and drove down the center of the lane, but the Comets’ Logan Mortlock got under Lukenbill as he went up for the basket and undercut him. Lukenbill fell to the floor and hurt his right (shooting) wrist with 51.3 seconds left.

“It was an over-aggressive hustle play,” Berezowitz said. “It wasn’t intentional.”

Berezowitz isn’t sure how serious the injury is, but will know more this week.

Connor Roffers shot the free throws and missed them both, but Burlington got another steal. The Demons couldn’t convert, then R.J. Jordan made a basket for Delavan-Darien to make it 57-56.

The Comets fouled right away and this time, Roffers made both free throws for a 59-56 Burlington lead with 16.2 seconds left.

Mortlock scored on putback of a missed 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left and the Comets immediately fouled Roffers again. He made the first foul shot and missed the second.

The Comets put up a shot from just beyond half court at the buzzer and the ball hit the back of the rim.

“We got a couple of stops in the last minute that we really needed,” Berezowitz said. “Delavan played a great game. We did not match up great with their two big kids (6-foot-6 Erik Cesarz, 6-4 Cal Lumkes) and they played really well. A couple of their guys hit shots we did not plan on them hitting.”

Lukenbill had six 3-point baskets as part of his point total and Roffers added 17 points. Tommy Teberg was also in double figures with 10 points for the Demons, who are still just two games behind conference leader Westosha Central with three SLC games left.

Cesarz and Jordan, who averages 11 points per game, each had 18 points for Delavan-Darien.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 84, WATERFORD 57: The Wolverines had their four-game winning streak snapped after a poor first half led to a Southern Lakes Conference loss Friday at Paddock Lake.

Falcons’ senior guard and NCAA Division I prospect Jack Rose was a major reason for that tough start as he scored 16 of his game-high 28 points in the first half. Waterford (9-11, 4-7) trailed 40-21 at halftime.

The Wolverines played better in the second half, but the damage was done. Brogan Finnegan scored nine of his team-high 13 points in the second half to help the cause and Adam Chart and Teegan Spence had six points each.

Liam Cockrell added nine points and Spence and Eric Kunze each had eight points for Waterford.

MARTIN LUTHER 69, RACINE LUTHERAN 48: The Crusaders shot 33 percent from the field and lost for the fifth consecutive time Friday night in a Metro Classic Conference game at Racine Lutheran.

Lutheran (5-17, 1-13 MCC) fell behind early and trailed the Spartans 34-19 at the half.

Senior forward Gavin Zawicki led all scorers with 23 points and made 10 of 13 shots from inside the 3-point line. Zawicki also had eight rebounds and three steals. Junior guard Eric Ibarra added 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The Crusaders struggled from 3-point range, shooting 3 for 23.

Four players scored in double figures for Martin Luther (6-15, 5-8 MCC).

KENOSHA BRADFORD 72, PARK 34: The Panthers lost their fourth game in the past seven days, falling behind early in their Southeast Conference game Friday night at Kenosha.

Park (4-15, 1-11 SEC) trailed the Red Devils 41-22 at the half.

Sophomore forward Brayden Burgher led the Panthers with 11 points and freshman Isaiah Robinson added nine points.

Keviyon Price led Bradford (10-10, 4-7 SEC) with 20 points.

Boys swimming/diving

CASE: Eagles senior Azaan McCray won the diving competition in the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional, and got an early preview of the state meet, after his performance at Muskego High School Friday.

McCray scored 531.95 points, his second-best career total, and beat Wauwatosa East/West senior Mason King (509.50) by more than 22 points to win the Greenfield Sectional.

With so few divers this season — there were only 38 divers competing in six Division 1 sectionals Friday — four sectionals were combined into one super sectional. Divers from the Greenfield, Muskego, Verona Area and Waukesha South sectionals competed side-by-side at Muskego, but the results were broken down into their individual sectionals.

Among the divers McCray got to see were defending state champion Jan Lanser of West Bend East/West, 2020 runner-up Drew Bennett of Madison Memorial and King, the runner-up last year.

Lanser scored 619.50 to win his sectional and Bennett scored 578.50 to win his sectional. Based on these scores and scores at the other two sectionals, McCray will be the No. 3 seed.

Also for Case, sophomore first-year diver Corbin Bochinski totaled 277.65 points, but will not likely advance to state.

“Azaan did well,” Case diving coach Jackie Turner said. “He missed a couple things here and there, but overall he kept his composure for the entire meet and didn’t let the mistakes get to him. It was a nice warmup to state.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0