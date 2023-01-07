High school boys roundup: Burlington boys basketball team grinds out win over Union Grove

Steve Berezowitz said his Burlington High School boys basketball team’s Southern Lakes Conference game against Union Grove was “a grinder.”

From the looks of it, the description of the game by the Demons’ coach was fitting.

His squad led 18-12 at halftime, then broke the game open midway through the second half and beat the Broncos 48-34 Friday at Burlington.

The victory kept Burlington unbeaten at 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the SLC, one game ahead of Westosha Central, which rolled past Delavan-Darien 73-31 Friday. The Demons are ranked fourth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll.

Burlington never trailed, but the first half was rough for both teams as they combined to go just 12 of 45 from the field.

“We were pretty lucky in the first half,” Berezowitz said. “We didn’t shoot well, but we kept the game close.”

Both teams picked up the pace in the second half, with the Broncos (7-3, 3-2) going on a 14-8 run and tying the game at 26-26 with 10:55 left in regulation on a pair of free throws by senior center Jack Waters.

After a Burlington basket, Btoncos senior forward Zac Montgomery scored to tie the game at 28-28 with 9:20 left.

It all went south from there for Union Grove, which didn’t make a 3-point basket in the game. The Demons’ 1-3-1 zone defense forced the Broncos to keep trying from outside, but the shots wouldn’t fall.

It was still a five-point game in Burlington’s favor (35-30) with 5:49 after Broncos' senior guard Jack Lee made two free throws, but Burlington finished the game on a 13-4 run.

“They had five possessions where they took it right to the rack and we were not able to stop them,” Pettit said. “We had a hard time closing out and hard time scoring. The 1-3-1 got us.”

The Demons’ leaders, senior forward JR Lukenbill and junior guard Connor Roffers, each average around 18 points per game, but were held to a combined 19 points.

Others picked up the slack.

Berezowitz was pleased with the play of junior guard Drew Lang, who came off the bench and led Burlington with 13 points; junior guard Tommy Teberg, who had nine points, and senior backup point guard Kieran Kendall, who played quality minutes.

“We did create a better attack to the basket,” Berezowitz said. “Tommy Teberg, Kieran Kendall and Drew Lang coming off bench were huge for us.

“Drew Lang was able to get to the basket and really gave us a boost with big minutes.”

Montgomery led Union Grove with 12 points and Waters had 10 points and nine rebounds.

“(Burlington) is a good team and we played as hard as we possibly could,” Pettit said. “Steve does a great job at coaching them up.”

PARK 64, KENOSHA TREMPER 60: The Panthers staved off a late surge to win a Southeast Conference game Friday at Park.

The Panthers (3-9, 2-3 SEC) pushed the pace early and led 25-18 after the first half. The Trojans (2-9, 0-6 SEC) bounced back early in the second half and took the lead at 32-31 after a 3-point basket by senior guard DeJuan Graise.

Park led by eight points with a minute remaining but missed seven free throws that kept the Trojans alive. The lead was trimmed to as close as three points, but the Panthers held on to win their second straight game.

"It was a good team win today," Park coach Casey Robbins said. "Overall we are starting to come together and everyone is buying in."

Junior forward Brayden Burgher led the Panthers with a double-double of a team-high 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kmareon Mayweather added 12 points and Willie Williams scored 10 points.

"Our bench played really well and we went 12 deep again," Robbins said. "We have really good bench depth and it makes it tough on substitutions because any of the guys can have a really good game."

Graise scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Trojans.

FRANKLIN 71, HORLICK 54: The Rebels had no answer for the Sabers’ Alex Mierow in their Southeast Conference loss Friday at Franklin.

Mierow, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, scored 24 points, 20 in the second half, as Franklin (6-4, 4-1 SEC) maintained a tie for the conference lead with Case and Kenosha Indian Trail.

“He was getting all of his points inside and was taking some shots we wanted him to take,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “We challenged him and he made the tough 2s.”

The Rebels (3-8, 2-3) never led and trailed 36-24 at halftime. Franklin pushed the lead to 20 and Horlick cut it back to 12, but could get no closer.

“It was one of those nights,” Treutelaar said. “They had a couple inches on us in some positions and Franklin is a tough place to play.”

Senior guard Jayden Wendt had a strong game, Treutelaar said, scoring 14 points with four 3-point baskets. Senior center Cam McIntosh also had 14 points, all in the second half.

Treutelaar also said the Sabers won the rebounding battle with their height advantage.

Will Gardner added 14 points for Franklin.

ST. CATHERINE'S 88, RACINE LUTHERAN 37: The Angels responded to their first loss of the season with a near-perfect night from Lamont Hamilton in Friday's Metro Classic Conference game at Racine.

Hamilton, a freshman guard, was 3 of 3 on 3-point attempts and finished 9 of 10 from the field while going 2 of 2 on free throws to score a career and game-high 23 points. He also provided four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The Angels (9-1, 5-0 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 3 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, led by 24 points at halftime and limited the Crusaders (2-7, 1-3 MCC) to a season low in points.

"Our team came out with positive energy and responded to expectations after our first loss of the season," St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson said. "We played hard, we played for each other and our execution was at a very high level.

"Tonight our spacing was good. Our cutting was good, our passing was good and our defense was great."

The Angels had three others score in double figures. Senior Davion Thomas scored 19 points with four steals and three assists, senior Evan Moherek scored 17 points and senior Isaiah Wray had a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds to go with three steals.

Sam Pitrof with 12 points and Alexander Loomis added 10 points and three rebounds for the Crusaders, who lost their fifth straight game.

DOMINICAN 96, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 40: The Hilltoppers couldn’t keep up with the Knights’ high-scoring offense Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.

Dominican (5-5, 3-2 MCC), which has scored more than 90 points in each of its victories this season, took no time to get things rolling offensively and outscored Catholic Central 55-24 in the first half.

The Hilltoppers (3-7, 0-4 MCC) have faced similar struggles in each of their MCC matchups this season, losing all but one game by 25 or more points.

“It was certainly an adventure,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “Dominican is a good team, and they really handed it to us tonight. “They did two things today: They shot the ball really, really well and they provided a lot of ball pressure.”

Dominican made 17 3-point baskets and had a consistent night overall, going 34 of 52 (65%) from the field and making 11 of 14 free-throw attempts. The Knights also played a tough press defense, Smith said, but when they eased up, senior forward Ayden Muellenbach stepped up and scored 10 points to tie his season high.

“He’s the kid that does everything you ask of him,” Smith said. “If you wanted him to be a screener or a defender or a rebounder, he will do those things no questions asked.”

Senior guard Evan Krien led the Hilltoppers with 15 points and three assists.

The Knights were led by sophomore forward Aaron Womack III, who scored a career-high 28 points. Three other Dominican players scored in double figures.

Wrestling

BURLINGTON: Ben Guerra and Austin Skrundz placed second as the Demons took third overall Friday at The Duffy Invitational at Port Washington High School on.

Guerra opened his 126-pound bracket with a bye before winning a 10-3 decision over Oconto Falls' Hunter Bozile. Guerra pinned New Berlin West/Eisenhower's Ryan Gillis (3:55) in the semifinals and lost a decision (7-3) in the first-place match against Luxemburg-Casco's Isaac Jerabek.

Skrundz, competing at 160, opened with a bye and then earned a major decision (11-3) over Kimberly's Cade Buchinger. The senior won a decision (4-3) over Luxemburg-Casco's Ryan Routhieaux in the semifinals before being pinned (0:37) in the first-place match by Homestead's Charlie Millard.

Evan Gill bounced back after a loss in the semifinals to defeat Oconto Falls' Garrett Ganter by decision (4-0) in the third-place match at 106.

Burlington placed third at the 16-team meet with 153 points, trailing only Luxemburg-Casco (254) and Baldwin-Woodville (189).