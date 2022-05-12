High school boys roundup: Burlington beats Badger on walk-off walk; also beats Horlick

The Burlington High School baseball team made its fans wait a little longer than expected Thursday to begin Fan Appreciation Night.

The Demons played a pair of games, the first against Southern Lakes Conference foe Lake Geneva Badger and the second against nonconference foe Horlick, and they needed 10 innings to beat the Badgers 2-1.

In the nightcap, the official game for Fan Appreciation Night, Burlington (10-8) rolled to a 13-0 victory over the Rebels in five innings.

The game against Badger (7-11, 4-7 SLC) was a pitchers’ duel, with the Badgers scoring a run in the second inning and the Demons (7-4 SLC) answering in the bottom of the third on an RBI by Connor O’Reilly.

Burlington’s starting pitcher, Ty Sagedal, had a long, efficient outing, going nine innings and throwing 102 pitches. He allowed just three hits, walked three and struck out four.

In the 10th inning, Gage Peterson entered the game for Burlington and allowed one baserunner, who reached on an error, and struck out two.

In the bottom of the inning, Demons’ pinch hitter Donovan Appleby hit a one-out double off Jacob Needle, Badger’s third pitcher of the game, to start the rally.

Owen Munson ran for Appleby and reached third after Needle walked two batters. With two outs, Sagedal also walked to drive in Munson with the winning run, Burlington’s first walk-off win of the season.

“It was such a well-pitched game,” Demons coach Scott Staude said. “Their third pitcher just lost it.”

Staude knows how Badger feels. The Demons have lost four one-run games this season and in two of them, their opponent walked off the game.

Waterford won 5-4 on April 11 by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh and Westosha Central won 11-10 on April 25 by scoring two in the bottom of the seventh. Burlington also lost at home to Westosha 7-6 when the Falcons scored a run in the top of the eighth.

Badgers starter Tyler Deleskiewicz didn’t allow a hit in the first 6⅓ innings and struck out nine, but also walked seven and hit a batter.

Against Horlick (7-10), which had won five of its last six games, the Demons got off to a fast start, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first, then adding three in the third and four in the fourth to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Pitchers Peterson, Wren Dietz and O’Reilly combined to hold the Rebels to one hit, a single to TJ Williams off Peterson, who struck out three.

The Demons, who extended their winning streak to five games following a three-game skid, had just seven hits, all singles, with O’Reilly going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Sagedal driving in three runs.

UNION GROVE 6, WILMOT 0: Brady Clark pitched 6⅓ scoreless innings and the Broncos scored all of their runs in the third inning for a Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Wilmot.

Clark scattered three hits, walked four and had three strikeouts. Nathan Williams finished the game by striking out the final two batters.

Union Grove (12-4, 7-2 SLC), which has won five of its last six games, got most of its seven hits in the third inning. Landon Dessart, Josh DeGroot, Williams, Ty Geschke and Beau Bloxdorf each drove in a run in the inning.

Owen Nowak led the offense for the Broncos, going 2 for 4 with a double, stolen base and a run scored, and Williams hit a double and scored a run.

Coupled with Westosha Central’s 5-4 loss to Elkhorn Thursday, Union Grove is tied in the loss column with the Falcons (9-2 SLC), who are ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 18, MARTIN LUTHER 3: The Hilltoppers scored in all but the first inning against the tired Spartans to win a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Greendale.

Catholic Central (6-5, 5-4 MCC) actually trailed 1-0 after the first inning to Martin Luther (4-11, 3-8), which was playing its eighth game in the last eight days. After that, the runs kept coming for the Hilltoppers.

The lead was 6-2 after three innings and 12-3 after five, then Catholic Central finished off the scoring with a six-run sixth.

Will Leiting had a huge game for the Hilltoppers, going 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs, two walks, two stolen bases and four runs scored. All but one player scored at least one run, with Austin Schwenn and Murphy O’Brien scoring three each. Schwenn was also one of four players with two RBIs each.

Alex Vogt allowed eight hits, struck out five and walked two in 5⅔ innings. Danny Von Rabenau struck out the final batter of the game.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 5, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 1: The LPs had trouble bringing runners home Thursday in their Metro Classic Conference loss to the Cavaliers at Horlick Field.

Lutheran-Prairie (6-8, 2-8 MCC) scored its only run in the bottom of the second inning when Jayden Jaramillo doubled, went to third on a ground ball and scored on an infield single by Kaden Crawford.

That made the score 2-1, but Thomas More (10-5, 6-2) scored two runs in the third inning and one more in the fifth.

The LPs, who have played six games in six days, have lost three straight and have scored just four runs in those games.

“We had our chances today,” Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “We got runners on base, but couldn’t push them across.

Ben Tietyen went 3 for 4 and Matthew Hoeft went 2 for 4 for the LPs. Julian Morales pitched a complete-game eight-hitter, allowing three earned runs and striking out three.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case finished third and Horlick senior Mike Cerny had the best score among Racine players Thursday at H.F. Johnson Park in the seventh Southeast Conference mini-meet of the season.

Senior Sam Nolan and Jack Boscher each shot a 3-over-par 39 on the back nine for the Eagles, who totaled 164 strokes. Senior Parker Zigas added a 42 and senior Dalton Gain had a 44.

Cerny shot a 2-over 38 that featured seven pars and two bogeys and tied him for third with two other players. The Rebels did not field a complete team.

Park was sixth with 190, led by senior Alex Hutchinson with a 46. His three teammates shot under 50.

Franklin had three players shoot under 40 and won the meet with 155. Oak Creek had two players with 39 and was second with 160.

Blake Callahan of Kenosha Tremper was the medalist with a 36.

