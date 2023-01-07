High school boys roundup: Burlington basketball team suffers first loss of season

Playing basketball games on back-to-back days, especially with an early second-day game, can take its toll on the best of teams.

It happened to the Burlington High School boys Saturday.

The Demons, coming off a tough 48-32 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Union Grove Friday night, had a quick turnaround on Saturday on the road at the #swingfam Showcase in Waunakee and lost to Mount Horeb 58-49.

The loss ended Burlington’s season-opening nine-game winning streak.

“Back-to-back got us today,” Demons coach Steve Berezowitz said. “We were out of sorts — we played a decent first half, but we could not get our offense going in the second half. We were not at our best today.”

Burlington (9-1), ranked fourth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, won its first nine games by an average margin of 24 points, but a two-hour road trip, plus playing games less than 24 hours apart, took its toll.

The Demons led 32-31 at halftime, with junior guard Connor Roffers scoring 13 points and senior forward JR Lukenbill scoring seven.

In the second half, the only two players to score for Burlington were Roffers and Lukenbill and the Demons were outscored 27-17 by the Vikings (8-3).

Berezowitz said his team was just 8 of 31 from 3-point range in the game.

“We did a good job creating shots, but it was one of those games where they didn’t go down,” Berezowitz said. “A lot of those shots rolled out and it was one of those afternoons.”

Roffers finished with 24 points and Lukenbill had 13.

Berezowitz wasn’t totally disappointed with the result, using it as a learning tool for later in the season.

“It was a good learning experience,” Berezowitz said. “It’s something we can be able to put in our back pocket as to what we can do differently.”

Josh Manchester had a game-high 26 points to lead Mount Horeb, 17 of them in the second half.

GREENFIELD 62, UNION GROVE 59, OT: The Broncos and Hustlin’ Hawks were tied 54-54 at the end of regulation, but state-ranked Greenfield made two big 3-point baskets in overtime, including a buzzer-beater, to win a nonconference game Saturday at Greenfield.

The first half featured two big point swings. Union Grove (7-4) trailed 11-0 in the first six minutes of the game and were behind 26-13 with 6:20 left in the half, but after a time out, the Broncos went on a 13-2 run to trail by just two points (28-26) at halftime.

“Down 26-13, we made a quick change on defense,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “They had hit six 3s in a row and we went to a zone and they couldn’t hit and we got back in it.”

In the second half, the Broncos tied the game at 43-43 with 7:47 left in regulation, then Greenfield broke out to a 54-47 lead with 5:05 left.

But the Hustlin’ Hawks (8-1), ranked eighth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, were held scoreless the rest of the way in regulation and Broncos senior Owen Nowak tied the game at 54-54 with 1:05 left.

Greenfield missed a 3-pointer with eight seconds left and senior point guard Jackson Barber missed a 3 for Union Grove with two seconds left in regulation.

Barber, who scored all 12 of his points in the second half and overtime, made the first basket of the extra period, then Greenfield made a 2-pointer and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions for a 59-56 lead with 1:58 left.

With one minute left, Union Grove junior forward Landon Dessart was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to tie the game at 59-59.

With one second left, on a set play, the Hustlin’ Hawks made a 3-pointer from the corner for the win.

Senior forward Zac Montgomery led Union Grove with 15 points, Barber had 12 and Dessart finished with 11.

Greenfield, which went 15 of 38 from 3-point range, got 3-pointers by Anthony Carter and Omar Surveyor-Juarez in overtime. All seven players who scored for the Hustlin’ Hawks had six or more points, led by Carter and Javanni Blackman with 11 points each.

Wrestling

CASE: Carter Leiber won the championship at 132 pounds and three other Eagles finished in the top four Saturday at the Bauer Brawl at West Allis Hale.

Leiber (9-2) won two of his three matches on pins, opening with a pin in 3:23 over Sam Strangfeld of Menomonee Falls in the quarterfinals.

Leiber won a close match in the semifinals, winning a 4-2 decision over Sullivan McManigal (16-8) of Hartford.

In the championship match, Leiber had his quickest pin of the meet, beating Dylan Buhler of Hale (6-6) in 52 seconds.

Isaiah Giron (6-7) finished third at 120, opening with a technical fall win (15-0, 2:22) over Alex Lake-Savage of Watertown Luther Prep, then losing on a 41-second pin to defending Division 3 state champion Co’Ji Campbell of Kenosha St. Joseph in the semifinals.

In the third-place match, Giron won a 10-5 decision over Noah Hill of Hartford.

Mateo Fuentes (6-4 at 170) and Declan Nelson (6-4 at 285) each finished fourth for the Eagles, who finished 11th in the 16-team meet with 55.5 points.

Hartford won the meet with 189 points.

BRADFORD INVITATIONAL: Elijah LaFountain won the championship at 182 pounds Saturday for the St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central co-op team at the Kenosha Bradford Invitational.

LaFountain (18-3), at 182 pounds, had four straight pins after a first-round bye and spent just 4:37 on the mat in those four matches.

He started his run with his fastest pin of the meet, beating Brandon Beauford of Westosha Central in 47 seconds.

LaFountain pinned Jacob Turner of Whitefish Bay in 1:36, Lucas Rathje of Shoreland Lutheran in 1:15 and Cody Slater of Janesville Parker in 59 seconds to round out his day.

The next biggest point scorer for the Angels was Luis Rivera (7-11 at 160), who finished fifth and pinned Finn Paxton of Palmyra-Eagle in 1:49 in the fifth-place match.

St. Catherine’s Co-op finished seventh in the 16-team meet with 48 points.

The Horlick/Park co-op had two wrestlers at the meet and Jack Vick-Baker finished second at 126 pounds.

Vick-Baker went 3-2 and faced the same wrestler in the second round and in the title match, getting pinned both times. David Kleiner of Whitefish Bay pinned Vick-Baker in 3:55 in the second round and in 3:25 in the title match.

Vick-Baker pinned Madex Norman of Parker in 2:47 in the semifinals.

Case finished 13th with 14 points.

WATERFORD: The Wolverines had five wrestlers at the Cheesehead Invitational at Kaukauna and just two of them earned places Saturday in the 39-team tournament that featured teams from eight states.

Hudson Halter had the best finish for Waterford, finishing 12th at 120 pounds. Halter (19-6) went 4-4, including a sudden victory decision (4-2) in the consolation quarterfinals against Lucas Ryan of Arrowhead. Halter lost to Joel Muehlenbeck of Prospect (Illinois) on a 5-3 decision in the 11th-place match.

Bryce Konwent (17-9) was 13th at 152, pinning Drew Torza of Yorkville (Illinois) Christian in 3:55. Torza won a 13-6 decision over Konwent earlier in the meet.

The Wolverines totaled 43.5 points to finish 37th. Simley (Minnesota) won the team title with 509 points, Millard South (Nebraska) was second (464.5), Southeast Polk (Iowa) was third (458) and host Kaukauna had the best Wisconsin finish, taking fourth (452).