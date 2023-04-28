Whenever the Burlington and Westosha Central baseball teams get together, a great high school game is going to happen.

Thursday was no different for the Southern Lakes Conference rivals.

Senior Murphy Diggins doubled home two runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a 4-4 tie and fellow senior Wren Dietz pitched a scoreless ninth to give the Demons a 6-4 victory over the Falcons at Paddock Lake.

Burlington (7-6, 5-3 SLC) earned a season sweep of Westosha (7-6, 2-5) — the Demons won 3-2 Monday — and it was Burlington’s fourth sweep in the last six seasons.

The Demons also won both SLC meetings in 2021, 2019 and 2017. Last year, the Falcons had just their second sweep in the last 10 seasons, winning 11-10 and 7-6.

“I told a new assistant coach (for Westosha) that this was typical of a Burlington-Westosha game,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “They’re always close, with extra innings, walkoffs, you name it.”

As an example, in six of the last 10 seasons, the run differential in games between the teams was no more than three.

Thursday, Burlington struck first with two runs in the top of the first inning and one in the top of the third. Westosha scored three in the fourth and one in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead, then the Demons scored one in the sixth to tie the game.

After scoreless seventh and eighth innings, junior Aben Beinlich led off the ninth with a hit. The next batter, senior pinch hitter Owen Munson, laid down a two-strike bunt intended to be a sacrifice, but he beat out the play for a single.

Diggins then came through with a double to score both runners.

Dietz put the Falcons down in order in the bottom of the ninth, two on strikeouts, for the save.

Beinlich earned the victory on the mound, entering the game in the third inning after starter Carter Baumeister developed arm soreness, Staude said. Beinlich pitched six innings, allowing four hits and four runs, none of them earned, along with three walks and four strikeouts.

“Aben came in and got us to the ninth,” Staude said.

Senior Kaleb Zabielski, who pitched a complete-game three-hitter Tuesday and played at third base Thursday, used his bat to set the tone. Hitting in the leadoff spot, he went 4 for 4 with four singles and added a walk to reach base five times. He also had four stolen bases and he scored two runs.

“He’s been on a roll and had a good week,” Staude said of Zabielski. “He’s one of our senior leaders and it’s nice to see him do well. He was in the middle of everything.”

Dietz went 2 for 5 with an RBI, Baumeister went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Diggins finished 2 for 4 with his double and two RBIs.

“We had a solid game throughout and had our best at-bats all year,” Staude said.

WATERFORD 6, ELKHORN 0: The Wolverines kept pace near the top of the Southern Lakes Conference standings thanks to a dominant pitching performance from Tyler Lusic Thursday at Elkhorn.

Lusic struck out 10 batters and walked one, allowing four hits across five innings for Waterford (8-2, 5-1 SLC). The Wolverines also hit two home runs to pull away from Elkhorn (3-10, 2-6).

“Tyler commanded the strike zone with multiple pitches from pitch one,” Waterford coach Matt Read said. “It was a heck of a performance on the mound by him. Garrett Kay closed the last two innings with two dominant frames of his own.”

Kay struck out four and walked one in two hitless innings of relief.

The Wolverines pulled ahead in the third inning with a sacrifice fly, then took a 3-0 lead in the fourth on a two-run home run by Seth Hernandez. In the top of the sixth, Kay hit a solo home run, then Jack Butler hit an RBI double down the right field line.

Hernandez, Butler and Dylan Questad each finished with two hits for Waterford, which remains one win behind Union Grove (6-1 SLC) in the SLC standings at the halfway point of the conference schedule.

UNION GROVE 11, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1: Broncos junior starting pitcher Landon Dessart allowed one run to the Comets in their first at-bat, but nothing else, as Union Grove completed a Southern Lakes Conference season sweep Thursday in a five-inning game at Union Grove.

Dessart pitched all five innings and allowed four hits, one walk and struck out seven. The run was unearned.

Union Grove (9-2, 6-1 SLC) came right back on Delavan-Darien (3-7, 1-7), erasing the deficit quickly with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Broncos had one run in the third inning and six in the fourth, and the game ended in the fifth on the 10-run rule.

Four of the first five hitters in the lineup had two RBIs — leadoff hitter Leo Weist (2 for 3, double, two runs), No. 3 hitter Owen Nowak (0 for 2, one run), No. 4 hitter Nathan Williams (1 for 2, two runs) and No. 5 hitter Dessart (1 for 2).

Courtesy runner Matthew Gruber had three stolen bases and scored a run for the Broncos.

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 4, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2: The LPs rallied late to finish off a sweep of their Metro Classic Conference series Thursday at Beaumont Field.

Catholic Central (3-4, 3-4 MCC) led 2-1 through the first four innings, but Lutheran-Prairie (4-7, 2-3) scored three runs in the fifth to take control of the game.

Eli Gasau drove in two runs and Easton Charpentier hit a go-ahead RBI single for the LPs. Starting pitcher Riley Gavigan gave up two hits and no earned runs in five innings, and Charpentier earned a two-inning save to seal the win despite the two combining to walk seven batters.

"We got solid pitching from Riley and Easton on a day when neither had their best stuff, but they fought through to get outs when they were needed,” Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “Our bats came through when we needed them today."

Jayden Jaramillo and Cam Porcaro each finished with two hits for the LPs, which won both of their games against the Hilltoppers this week.

Danny Von Rabenau, William Leiting, Tai Loughrin and Austin Schwenn had key hits for Catholic Central.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 14, ST. CATHERINE'S 3: The Angels struggled in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Horlick Field.

Dominican (6-4, 3-2 MCC) scored one run in the first inning, then had a nine-run outburst in the fifth inning to pull away from St. Catherine’s (2-7, 1-6).

Devlyn Kellogg pitched 4⅓ innings, striking out four. John Perugini, Issac Cantu and Terrion Glass-Barnes each finished with two hits.

Boys tennis

BURLINGTON 4, UNION GROVE 3: The Demons outlasted the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Burlington.

The Demons and Broncos split the flights at singles. Union Grove's Nolan Shaub defeated Christopher Naber 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Quinn Mork defeated Quinn Solofra 6-4, 7-6 (6) at No. 4.

Burlington's singles wins were both by 6-0, 6-0 scores, by No. 2 Mitchell Crabtree over Henry Barrera and No. 3 Evan Deans over Jackson Woods.

Union Grove's No. 1 doubles team of Hayden and Domenic McDougal defeated Ian Nie and Jaxon Grant 6-2, 6-1, but it was the lone doubles victory for the Broncos.

Burlington's Patrick Savaglia and Ethan Van Swol won 6-0, 6-3 over Sam Grimes and Chris Swanson at No. 2 doubles and Kade Boyd and Porter Tiedt won 6-2, 6-0 over Samuel Moore and Nolan Framberg at No. 3 doubles.

"Obviously the top of the Union Grove lineup is really strong and we were just hoping to get them at the bottom part of the lineup and we did just that," Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said. "It was tight for a little while until No. 2 doubles sealed the win."

WATERFORD 7, WILMOT 0: The Wolverines swept a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Waterford.

Andrew Vescio got Waterford off to a good start with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles. Noah Leshok won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, Isaac Wong won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Jack Canright won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.

The No. 1 doubles team of Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke won 6-0, 6-2 and the No. 2 team of Derek Splitgerber and Sawyer Kastenson won 6-0, 6-0. Waterford won No. 3 doubles by default.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Senior Isaac Eisenman and sophomore Cam Betker of the Horlick/Park co-op team had the best scores for Racine County golfers Thursday at a Southeast Conference mini-meet at Bristol Oaks Golf Club in Bristol.

Eisenman shot a 52 and Betker had a 53, but they are the only two golfers on the team and no team score was posted.

Case finished sixth at 233, led by senior No. 2 player Noah Ferguson with a 55. Juniors Nolan Retzlaff and Cole Lutterman added a 57 and a 58, respectively, for the Eagles.

Franklin won the team title with 168 and Oak Creek was second at 176. Seniors Blake Callahan of Kenosha Tremper and Victor Ignatowski of Franklin were the co-medalists with 40s.