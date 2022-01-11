High school boys roundup: Brumby brothers lead way for Case

Even without starting forward Amari Jedkins, the Case High School boys basketball team didn’t miss a beat Tuesday.

The Brumby brothers combined for 41 points and despite a late rally by Oak Creek, the Eagles remained unbeaten in the Southeast Conference with a 78-64 victory over the Knights at Case.

Jedkins, a standout 6-foot-8 senior forward, did not play — Case coach Jake Berce would not say why — but the Eagles (8-3, 6-0 SEC) had more than enough firepower to overcome Oak Creek (7-5, 3-3).

“It was a huge win for us.” Berce said. “The guys really stepped up.”

The older of the Brumby brothers, senior four-year starting guard Terryon, led Case with 24 points, going 13 of 15 at the free-throw line. He also had eight rebounds and five assists.

Brumby’s sophomore brother, Termarion, in his first year on varsity, finished with a season-high 17 points.

Terryon Brumby, who leads the team in scoring at 17.4 points per game, has been on a tear at the foul line, going 42 of 50 (84%) in his last five games. He went a combined 19 of 24 in the Eagles’ victories over Westosha Central and St. Catherine’s in the Go Sports America Holiday Classic at Carthage College in late December, and was 7 of 8 in an SEC victory over Kenosha Tremper on Jan. 4.

“I’m really proud of his leadership,” Berce said.

Senior guard Adrian Bryant had 19 points and junior 6-8 center Cam Werner added 10 points and continued to show his defensive prowess with five blocks.

The Eagles held the Knights to 23 points in the first half, but gave up 41 in the second half. At the eight-minute mark, Case led 61-35, Berce said. Oak Creek outscored the Eagles 29-17 the rest of the way.

“We played really good defensively until the six minute mark.” Berce said. “I’m really pleased with the effort — Oak Creek plays hard.”

Senior forward Carson Cordelli led the Knights with 22 points, including 15 in the second half, but no one else had more than nine.

PRAIRIE 71, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 49: The Hawks ended a three-game losing streak behind a strong offensive performance against the Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Somers.

Ashe Oglesby led Prairie (5-6, 3-3 MCC) with an impressive all-around performance. He had team highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds and also had two assists, three steals and three blocks.

Asanjai Hunter had 17 points, going 9 of 9 at the free-throw line, and Jayce Jaramillo had 15 points (3 of 7 from 3-point range). Each had three steals.

“We got off to a good start tonight and we’re able to keep our composure when they made a run in the second half,” Hawks coach Jason Atanasoff said. “I was happy to see Jayce Jaramillo play well tonight. He’s been in a bit of a shooting slump and has worked tirelessly in the gym to get his stroke back.

“It feels good to see the boys get a win.”

Atanasoff said Sebby Babu got his first start Tuesday and had a pair of 3-pointers for six points, and senior Jack Heath scored his first varsity points on a 3-pointer.

Prairie won for the first time since Dec. 23 against Union Grove.

Ryan Strutz had 17 points and Antonio Moyao had 11 for Shoreland (5-4, 2-3).

NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 60, WATERFORD 57: The Wolverines kept the game close in the second half, but couldn’t secure the victory in a nonconference game Tuesday at Waterford.

Waterford (4-7) led Eisenhower 34-19 at the half, but the Lions turned the game around and outscored the Wolverines 41-23 in the second half.

Senior forward Griffin Opgenorth led the Wolverines with 16 points. Owen Martinson scored 14 points and Eric Kunze added nine. No one else scored more than six.

Waterford struggled at the free-throw line, going 2 of 10 in the second half and 11 of 27 in the game.

Will Bauer had 16 of his game-high 18 points in the second half on four 3-point baskets and 4 of 4 shooting at the foul line in the second half to lead Eisenhower (2-8). Braden Obst added 15 points and Ari Nimani had 11.

The loss ended the Wolverines’ three-game winning streak.

MUKWONAGO 72, BURLINGTON 61: The Demons fell behind in the first half and were unable to catch up in a nonconference loss Tuesday night at Mukwonago.

JR Lukenbill led Burlington (7-4) with 21 points and Connor Roffers added 16, but Mukwonago (8-3) had four players score more than 10 points each.

Mukwonago’s Joey Jendusa led all scorers with 22 points.

The Demons trailed 35-26 at the half.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 68, RACINE LUTHERAN 45: The Crusaders continued to struggle Tuesday, losing their seventh straight game in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Lutheran.

Senior Gavin Zawicki had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Crusaders (3-7), 0-6 MCC), but the Lancers (9-2, 5-1) took control of the game in the first half.

St. Joseph, ranked seventh in Division 4 in the WBCA/wissports.net coaches poll, led 31-19 at halftime.

Nick Yohn added 10 points for the Crusaders and Eric Ibarra finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

Andrew Alia led the Lancers with 18 points.

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 66, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 37: Playing their fifth game in eight days and third in four days, the Hilltoppers lost a nonconference game Tuesday night at Brookfield.

Catholic Central (1-10) trailed by six heading into the final minute of the first half before Brookfield Academy (6-4) went on a 6-0 run. The Blue Knights outscored the Hilltoppers 39-22 in the second half.

“The final score was not indicative of the game,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “They just wore us down. We’re a tired team and I think that factored into this a little bit.”

Daniel von Rabenau led the Hilltoppers with 11 points and Max Robson added 10 points and five rebounds.

Senior forward Calahan Miles was tasked with guarding Brookfield Academy’s leading scorer, Peytan Clarey (14 points per game), and held him to three points. Miles finished with seven points and two rebounds.

“I’m very pleased with Cal’s performance,” Smith said.

Maliq Crawford led the Blue Knights with 14 points.

Boys swimming

PRAIRIE-ST. CATHERINE’S: Timothy Peterson and Hemingway Fletcher had the best finishes for PSC Aquatics Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference meet against Badger Co-op and Platteville/Lancaster at Lake Geneva.

Peterson had the third-best times in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Fletcher had the third-best times in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and both were on the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, which also had the third-best times.

