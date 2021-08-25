High school boys: Racine Lutheran soccer wins season opener

The Racine Lutheran High School boys soccer team opened its 2021 season Wednesday with something it hasn’t had in nearly two years:

A victory.

The Crusaders, who have struggled over the past several seasons, gave up an early goal to Wilmot, then came back strong to win 3-1 for their first victory since Sept. 5, 2019 — coincidentally, also against Wilmot.

“This was a good way to start the year for the boys,” said Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda, whose team went 0-15 last fall. “We controlled the pace of play tonight and it’s a great feeling for the kids.”

It was also the first season-opening victory for the Crusaders since winning their first five games in the 2015 season, when they went 7-9-2, their best season in the last 10 years.

LaBoda said his team came out “lazy” in the opening minutes of the match and Wilmot took advantage by scoring in the sixth minute.

That seemed to wake up the Crusaders, who got the equalizer in the 22nd minute on a goal by Logan Schoff, assisted by Steel Felaschi.

The score was 1-1 at the half and remained there until a pair of goals in a four-minute span gave Lutheran the lead for good.