High school boys: Racine Lutheran soccer wins season opener

The Racine Lutheran High School boys soccer team opened its 2021 season Wednesday with something it hasn’t had in nearly two years:
A victory.
The Crusaders, who have struggled over the past several seasons, gave up an early goal to Wilmot, then came back strong to win 3-1 for their first victory since Sept. 5, 2019 — coincidentally, also against Wilmot.
“This was a good way to start the year for the boys,” said Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda, whose team went 0-15 last fall. “We controlled the pace of play tonight and it’s a great feeling for the kids.”
It was also the first season-opening victory for the Crusaders since winning their first five games in the 2015 season, when they went 7-9-2, their best season in the last 10 years.
LaBoda said his team came out “lazy” in the opening minutes of the match and Wilmot took advantage by scoring in the sixth minute.
That seemed to wake up the Crusaders, who got the equalizer in the 22nd minute on a goal by Logan Schoff, assisted by Steel Felaschi.
The score was 1-1 at the half and remained there until a pair of goals in a four-minute span gave Lutheran the lead for good.
Jackson Contreras scored in the 67th minute, assisted by Logan Rasch, and Jack George scored unassisted in the 70th minute.
Crusaders goalkeeper John Hansen had to make just two saves after the early goal by the Panthers as the defense tightened up.
LaBoda has six seniors on his team this year after having none last year and the experience is showing.
“It’s nice to see that leadership stepping up,” LaBoda said. “The seniors are happy to get the win on the board — they have been through some trials and tribulations the last couple of years.”
George, one of those seniors, helped Lutheran control play, as did Parker Roehring, one of three freshmen starting this year.
CASE 3, WATERFORD 2: The Eagles led 2-0 at the half and 3-0 early in the second half, then held on after losing a player to a red card and beat the Wolverines in a nonconference match Wednesday at Waterford, the season opener for both teams.
Case got on the scoreboard with a pair of goals within a minute of each other. Senior Mati Degefa scored off an assist by senior Xavier Shroud in the 23rd minute, then sophomore Corbin Bochiniski scored unassisted in the 24th minute.
In the 53rd minute, some rough play resulted in a penalty kick for the Eagles, which was converted by Degefa. On the play, Waterford senior Owen Thomson was issued a yellow card and Shroud was issued a red card, leaving Case with 10 players to finish the match.
The Wolverines scored two goals in a three-minute span — sophomore Chris Bird scored in the 60th minute and senior Owen Schneider scored in the 62nd, both assisted by freshman Jack Krueger — but Waterford could not get the equalizer.
Wolverines goalkeeper Alex Randelzhofer made 11 saves.
“Although we lost the game in the end, I believe there were more positives to take away than negatives,” Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. “The goals we produced were off very convincing build-up play and as close to walked in as you can get.
“I'm proud of the way we battled and fought back after going down 0-3. That takes character and drive.”
SHOREWOOD 4, UNION GROVE 1: The Broncos trailed just 1-0 at halftime, but the Greyhounds asserted themselves in the second half and won a nonconference match Wednesday at Union Grove.
Shorewood, which reached the Division 2 semifinals at the 2020-21 Alternate Season State Tournament this spring, scored two more goals before Union Grove senior Ryan Petrovic scored on a penalty kick in the 68th minute to make it 3-1.
Broncos coach Sean Jung, whose team is dealing with several injuries, praised the play of freshman Tyler Hagen, who was not expected to start, but came through with a strong performance.
“We have had an abundance of injuries and Tyler Hagen played a great game in the midfield,” Jung said. “It was a fantastic first varsity game.”
Boys volleyball
ST. CATHERINE’S/PRAIRIE/LUTHERAN: The new team — Prairie joined the previous co-op of St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran this year — split its two matches at a triangular meet Wednesday at St. Catherine’s.
The team lost to Shorewood 25-15, 25-13 in its first match, then came back and beat Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 25-16, 25-12.
New coach Eric Hollow said the team has just two returning players from last year and “looked timid” against Shorewood. The team looked much better in the match against the Red Devils, he said.
“We looked more loose and composed,” Hollow said. “We served much better and brought a much higher level of confidence and energy.”
CASE 3, PEWAUKEE 0: The Eagles opened their season Tuesday by sweeping Pewaukee 25-8, 25-13, 25-23 at Case.
Case last played during the WIAA Alternate Fall Season and coach Chris Falbo said it was good to be back to a normal schedule.
“It was great to get back onto the court and into a more normal season again,” Falbo said. “We were able to shake the rust off and try a couple different lineups throughout the match.”