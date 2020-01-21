High school boys: Racine Lutheran regroups to topple Prairie

HORLICK 56, OAK CREEK 52: The Rebels played outstanding defense and Darrien Long went on an offensive blitz to help them beat Oak Creek in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Oak Creek.

Horlick (4-9, 2-5 SEC), which has won two of its last three SEC games, held the Knights (8-5, 4-3) to one of their lowest point totals of the season.

Long, a sophomore forward, opened the second half with an inside basket and later made a key basket with about 2:30 left in the game that put the Rebels up by seven. He finished with 21 points, 19 in the second half.

“We found lightning in a bottle,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “He was getting it done inside and outside and he made a few free throws.

“He was getting it done from just about everywhere.”

Senior Patrick Wade and junior Jeno Stacy were the spearheads of the defense, keeping Oak Creek’s best offensive players, Jasin Sinani and Kael Stulo, in check, especially in the first half. Sinani, guarded by Wade, had just three points and Stulo, guarded by Stacy, had five.

The Rebels’ offense had its struggles in the first half, scoring just 12 points, but the defense held up its end.