High school boys: Racine Lutheran golfers win third MCC Mini Meet

The Racine Lutheran High School boys golf team is making this a habit.
Led by medalist Brady Wilks, the Crusaders won Metro Classic Conference Mini Meet No. 3 Tuesday at Brighton Dale Links. It was Lutheran's third MCC Mini-Meet championship this season.
Playing on the White Course Front Nine, Wilks shot a 38. Scooter Molbeck added a 40, Riley Gall a 41, TJ Christensen a 44 and Jackson Woodward a 47.
Lutheran had a score of 163. St. Joseph was second with a 193. Prairie was fourth (205), Catholic Central seventh (289) and St. Catherine's ninth (321).
“Right now, Scooter, Riley and Brady are all fighting for the top finish within the conference," Lutheran coach Joe Woodward said. "TJ and Jackson are slowly improving each round. It's perfect timing for the conference championship and playoffs in June.”
Ben Reynolds led Prairie with a 47 and Finn Peterson added a 49.
Nick Dellmat had a 48 to lead Catholic Central.
St. Catherine's top finisher was Harry Sosnay, who had a 78.
Track & field
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE RELAYS: The Waterford girls finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference Relays at Waterford.
Gabriella Zito led Waterford by placing third in the 100 meters in 19.23 seconds, while Isabelle Sheeley was fourth with 19.72 seconds. Waterford’s Analyiah Guardiola, Rachel Roth, Emily Williams and Matyson Schaal placed second (1:59:01) in the 800 sprint medley.
Badger finished with 117 points, just five ahead of Waterford. Burlington was fourth (58), Union Grove was sixth (46) and Wilmot was seventh (40).
On the boys side, Waterford’s John Tromp was second in the 110 hurdles (17.62). Also for the Wolverines, freshman Bryce Ruland was third in the shot put (personal-best 42 feet, five inches) and fifth in the discus (120-2).
Lake Geneva Badger placed first with 116 points, 17 points more than runner-up Elkhorn. Waterford was fourth (70), Burlington fifth (66), Wilmot sixth (63.5) and Union Grove seventh (57.5).
“Our throwers continue to be a strength on our team,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “We will continue to grow and improve upon our performances as we move towards the second half of the season. There are many good things left to come for our small, but young, boys team.”
Baseball
CASE 16, KENOSHA BRADFORD 5: The Eagles dominated with an offensive explosion to beat the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference game at Case.
After going back and forth over the first five innings, Case went into the sixth inning up 7-4. In the top of the inning, Kenosha Bradford (0-9, 0-8 SEC) scored to cut the lead to two. In the bottom of the inning, the Eagles pulled by scoring nine runs.
“I think our hitting was contagious,” Case coach Frankie Jaramillo said. “We got guys on base and we were able to capitalize on hitter’s counts.”
Nolan Hodgins led the way for Case (3-6, 3-6) going 2 for 4 with three RBI. Jax Caverly, Alex Picciurro and Jordan Tuinstra each had two RBIs.
On the mound, Austin Siegrist allowed two runs in four innings. He allowed four hits and struck out three.
BURLINGTON 12-18, DELAVAN-DARIEN 3-3: The Demons' offense erupted in this Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader sweep at Beaumont Field.
In opener, Zayne Koehnke threw four shutout innings and went 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Connor O’Reilly was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
Burlington maintained its momentum in the second game, scoring 18 runs on 14 hits. The Demons scored seven runs in the seventh inning.
Joe Zuleger went 2 for 3, drove in three runs and scored two. Also leading the Demons (6-5, 5-2) were Chase Ketterhagen (1 for 4, four RBIs) and Kale Dietz (2 for 4 with three RBIs).
“Our bats came alive a little bit tonight,” Staude said. “This was a great bounce back performance from our match against Union Grove. Our pitching staff did a really nice job, too.”
FRANKLIN 6, HORLICK 3: After a hot start, the Rebels lost to the Sabers in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.
After two giving up two runs in the top of the first, Horlick responded with three runs to take the lead. But Horlick's offense went cold for the rest of the game.
“Their pitcher settled in after the first, but we still battled to the last pitch and had our chance,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “Tip your cap to Franklin for getting a few clutch hits late in the game. The best thing about baseball is tomorrow is a new day and you can get this taste out of your mouth tomorrow at their place.”
J.J Bardega was the starter for Horlick (0-7, 0-7), pitching 5⅔ innings with two strikeouts and 18 first-pitch strikes.
“J.J. pitched another great game and didn’t deserve a loss tonight,” Funk said. “He battled every pitch and as a team we made a few mistakes tonight that cost us, but we will learn from them and get better.”
Joey Prudhom had two walks for Horlick.
OAK CREEK 10, PARK 0: Oak Creek right-hander Tyler Peck pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine as the Knights beat the Panthers in a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek on Tuesday.
Peck only needed 62 pitches, 42 of which were strikes, to shut down the Panthers. The Knights jumped to an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then scored three runs in both the bottom of the third and bottom of the fourth innings.
Pierce Witkofski recorded the lone hit against Peck.
“Peck threw well, and he had us off balance all night,” Park coach Tim Glidden said. “We’re going to put this one away in the cupboard and get back at it tomorrow.”
ST. JOSEPH 16, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Hilltoppers were held to five hits in this Metro Classic Conference loss at Simmons Field in Kenosha.
Catcher Ty Loughrun went 2 for 2 and first baseman Austin Schwenn went 1 for 1 for the Hilltoppers (0-6 overall, 0-6 MCC).
Tennis
WATERFORD 6, BURLINGTON 1: The Wolverines beat the Demons in a Southern Lakes conference dual meet on Tuesday at Burlington.
For Waterford, Andrew Vescio defeated Maxwell Meier 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Spencer Gross defeated Luke Zigler 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and John Durand defeated Patrick Savaglia 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3.
The Wolverines swept through all three doubles matches with three wins in straight sets.
Xavier Neu had the only victory for Burlington defeating Derek Splitgerber 7-6 (1), 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
“Happy for Xavier at fourth singles,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said. “First match where he played all the way through and got the first set tiebreaker. Was hitting the ball well until the end.”
MARTIN LUTHER 7, ST. CATHERINE'S/RACINE LUTHERAN 0: St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran had no answer to Martin Luther, falling to the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference match.
Christian Klein played one of the most competitive matches for St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran, losing to Owen Laack 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
CASE 1, PARK 0: Jack Schmidtmann defeated Josh Abel 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to help Case beat an incomplete Park team in a Southeast Conference dual match at Case. The win marks Case’s first conference victory of the spring.
Eagles coach Maureen Asfeld said Schmidtmann “continued to hit solid strokes and moved his opponent around the court.”