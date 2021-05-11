High school boys: Racine Lutheran golfers win third MCC Mini Meet

“Our bats came alive a little bit tonight,” Staude said. “This was a great bounce back performance from our match against Union Grove. Our pitching staff did a really nice job, too.”

FRANKLIN 6, HORLICK 3: After a hot start, the Rebels lost to the Sabers in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.

After two giving up two runs in the top of the first, Horlick responded with three runs to take the lead. But Horlick's offense went cold for the rest of the game.

“Their pitcher settled in after the first, but we still battled to the last pitch and had our chance,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “Tip your cap to Franklin for getting a few clutch hits late in the game. The best thing about baseball is tomorrow is a new day and you can get this taste out of your mouth tomorrow at their place.”

J.J Bardega was the starter for Horlick (0-7, 0-7), pitching 5⅔ innings with two strikeouts and 18 first-pitch strikes.

“J.J. pitched another great game and didn’t deserve a loss tonight,” Funk said. “He battled every pitch and as a team we made a few mistakes tonight that cost us, but we will learn from them and get better.”

Joey Prudhom had two walks for Horlick.