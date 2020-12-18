High school boys: Racine Lutheran defeats Dominican for the first time

Safar, who also had 10 rebounds, has been playing well and is regaining his confidence after missing last season with a knee injury.

“Ethan had a great game,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “He’s getting better every day and his confidence is coming back. He’s comfortable being back on the court.”

Coach Berezowitz was also pleased with the overall effort of his team, especially when it didn’t start so well. The Elks (0-2) came out firing, making their first five 3-point shots and taking a nearly double-digit lead before the Demons responded.

“They put us on our heels a little and we had a hard time getting back into it,” coach Berezowitz said. “But we stayed calm and kept our composure well.

“Most of the time, we shared the ball. Kornely, Lukenbill and Safar did a nice of getting to the basket. We played good, unselfish basketball.”

Jordan Johnson helped the Elks stay in it for a while, finishing with 35 points.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 75, UNION GROVE 58: The second half turned out to be a disaster for the Broncos in their Southern Lakes Conference loss at Paddock Lake.