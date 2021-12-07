High school boys: Prairie's defense frustrates Catholic Central

Defense, and Sebby Babu, helped carry The Prairie School boys basketball team Tuesday night.

The Hawks’ tough defense made things rough for Catholic Central’s offense and Babu, a senior forward, was a major contributor after being promoted from the junior varsity in Prairie’s 60-40 Metro Classic Conference victory over the Hilltoppers at Burlington.

Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said the Hawks (2-1, 1-0 MCC) got started slowly, although the defense held Catholic Central (0-3 overall and MCC) to just five baskets in taking a 26-17 lead.

“It was clear we were knocking some rust off,” Atanasoff said.

Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said the Hawks caused his team fits on offense.

“They put pressure on the ball and they make it difficult to run your offense,” Smith said. “They play the passing lanes and try to speed the game up. They want you to play faster than you’re used to.”

Prairie took over in the second half, with Ashe Oglesby scoring 10 of his game-high 17 points as the Hawks outscored Catholic Central 34-23.

Babu, who was promoted to varsity after a solid week of practice, Atanasoff said, scored all eight of his points in the second half.

“It is nice to see a kid work so hard and do well,” Atanasoff said of Babu, an accomplished cross country and track athlete. “It’s something that gives the team a lift. The boys were cheering him on.”

Jayce Jaramillo had 11 points (three 3-pointers) and Asanjai Hunter added nine points, five assists and three steals. Kaleb Shannon had nine rebounds and four assists.

Cal Miles, who played nearly the entire game, led Catholic Central with nine points and added four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Max Robson added seven points for the Hilltoppers, who were missing a starter and played just seven players.

“I asked him to guard Oglesby and he had his hands full, but responded well,” Smith said. “He’s such a tough competitor and he battled all night.”

MUKWONAGO 83, WATERFORD 60: The Wolverines led 37-35 at halftime behind a huge performance by Owen Martinson, but the Indians’ Collin Madson went on a run of his own and led Mukwonago to a nonconference victory at Mukwonago.

Martinson scored 24 points in the first half, including five 3-point baskets and 3 of 3 free-throw shooting, and Waterford (1-3) was up at halftime.

But in the second half, Martinson had just four points, all on free throws, to finish with 28 points. Eric Kunze had seven of his 14 points in the second half, but no one else had more than four for the Wolverines.

Madson, meanwhile, had 17 of his 25 points in the second half as the Indians (3-0) outscored Waterford 48-23. Aidan Gilson-Calderon added 17 for Mukwonago.

Swimming

CASE 96, INDIAN TRAIL 86: Sophomore Hugo Arteaga continued to be a spark for the Eagles Tuesday, winning four events, and their depth carried them to a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at the YMCA Callahan Branch in Kenosha.

Arteaga won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:52.83 and the 100 butterfly in 54.24, and swam on the 200 medley relay (2:05.66) and winning 400 freestyle relay (3:45.62) that both won their races.

The other winner for Case (2-0 SEC) was Azaan McCray, who won the diving with 266.6 points.

The Hawks won seven events, but the Eagles had 16 combined second- and third-place finishes to Indian Trail’s seven.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0