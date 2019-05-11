This time, The Prairie School boys tennis team gave itself a little cushion.
Behind three first-place finishes, the Hawks won the six-team Metro Classic Conference Tournament on Saturday at Prairie. They scored 30 points to finish seven points ahead of runner-up Kenosha St. Joseph. St. Catherine’s finished sixth with seven points.
“It was a great win for us,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “We thought it would come down to the wire with St. Joseph after they beat us last time we played them. But we managed to finish seven points ahead of them today, so that was great.”
Nick Ruffo defeated St. Catherine’s Sam French 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Other champions for Prairie were Kethan Bajaj, who defeated Greendale Martin Luther’s Alan Kopitske 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Anthony Babu and Finn Chilsen, who defeated Dominican’s Sam Keehan and Simon Nelson 6-2, 6-0.
The No. 3 doubles team of Quincy Eaton and Daniel Dreifuerst finished in second, losing to St. Joseph’s Logan Staples and Nick Powers 5-7, 7-5 (12-10).
“Chilsen had to come in for No. 1 doubles as Anthony’s partner was playing soccer today and he did well filling in for him,” Schafer said. “Nick has been great all year and has done a great job of turning his frustration during matches into a strong focus and elevating his level of play.”
The Angels finished in sixth with a score of seven points. French was their top finisher.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: On the strength of three champions, Waterford finished second to Badger at the eight-team meet. Badger scored 35 points and Waterford 24.5.
Sam and Josh Fay defeated Wyatt Van Dyle and Graham Bartel of Badger 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 1 doubles championship. The No. 3 doubles team of Jack and Drew DeGreef also rallied, defeating Badger's David Nica and Angel Perez 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-0 in the championship match.
Waterford's other championship came at No. 4 singles, where Noah Higgins defeated Eusebio Paniagua of Elkhorn 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
“It showed their perseverance to be able to win in three sets,” Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. “We are playing the best tennis that we have all year. It was huge.”
Union Grove's top finish was by the No. 2 doubles team of Tommy Hempel and Micket Rewolinski, which placed third. Hempel amd Rewolinski defeated Westosha Central's Jack Weis and Paul Capelli 6-2, 6-2 in the third-place match.
Burlington had fourth-place finishes from two singles players. No. 1 Malik Tiedt lost to Nick White of Elkhorn 6-3, 6-2 in the third-place match. No. 2 Quinn Adamek lost to Levi Hardesty of Westosha Central 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the third-place match.
WEST BEND EAST QUADRANGULAR: Aaron Antreassian continued to shine for Horlick, winning three singles matches at West Bend.
Antreassian defeated Alex Schaetz of West Bend East 7-7, 2-6, 10-6; Aaron Puent of La Crosse Aquinas 6-0, 6-0; and Alex Schaetz of Shorewood 6-0, 6-0.
Horlick lost 6-1 in each of its three dual meets.
Baseball
ST. CATHERINE’S 2, ST. JOSEPH 0: Sophomore right-hander Bennett Spolar relied on location to pitch a five-hitter and lead the Angels to a Metro Conference victory at Simmons Field in Kenosha.
Spolar entered the game with a 3-0 record and a 2.45 earned run average.
“He kept the ball around the plate,” St. Catherine’s coach Paul Pulera said. “I told him, ‘Make them earn it and let the defense play behind you.’ He stayed ahead in the count and he kept his pitch count down.”
Shortstop Logan Marino went 2 for 4 for the Angels (10-5, 6-3 MCC), who already matched their victory total from last season. Third baseman Ian Rognerud went 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored a run and designated hitter Zach Kaisler drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
UNION GROVE 15, PARK 0: A 10-run second inning helped the Broncos cruise to a nonconference win at Horlick Field.
TJ Manteufel went 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs for the Broncos (17-3). Carson Lapointe went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, Luke Hansel went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI and Jack Clark went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Chase Bloxdorf allowed two hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked one.
Jacob Pederson and Julius Dyess each singled for Park (0-18).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5, ST. JOSEPH 0: Junior left-hander John Huffman pitched a one-hitter and went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Simmons Field in Kenosha.
Huffman (3-2) struck out seven and walked two.
“He changed speeds very well, we played some nice defense behind him and that makes a difference,” said Catholic Central coach Jim Friend, whose team improved to 8-6 overall and 5-5 in the MCC.
Cade Dirksmeyer drove in three runs with a bases-loaded single in the sixth inning. Brandon Pum went 2 for 3.
BURLINGTON: The Demons rallied from a 9-6 deficit in the seventh inning to defeat Waukesha West 10-9 in the first of two nonconference games at Beaumont Field. Burlington’s four-game winning streak ended in the second game with a 5-1 loss to Jefferson.
Collin DeGroot got the save and went 1 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and a walk against Waukesha West. Otto Traxinger went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. And Riley Palmquist went 1 for 3 with two walks and two runs scored.
Against Jefferson, the Demons (15-3) led 1-0 after the third inning, but were limited to three hits. Jefferson (11-6) scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning and followed with three runs in the top of the seventh.
Jason Adams (2-1) pitched six innings for the Demons allowing two earned runs, five hits and four walks. He struck out eight.
Kale Dietz went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
DOMINICAN 3, RACINE LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 2: The LPs fell just short in a Metro Classic Conference pitcher’s duel at Aaron Field in Milwaukee.
Gabe Brandies pitched a complete game, allowing four singles and three walks. He struck out four. Tyler Hoover went 2 for 4 and Kody Krekling had a triple and an RBI. Will Dudley had the other RBI for the LPs.
Golf
RACINE INVITATIONAL: Case had three top-10 performances and placed second out of six teams at Ives Grove Golf Links.
Freshman Sam Nolan was fifth with an 84, junior Zak LaVassor was sixth (85) and sophomore Brayden Lopiccolo was 10th with an 86.
Kevin Leslie of Park was seventh with an 85.
Kenosha Tremper’s Cameron Huss earned medalist honors with a 69.
CHILTON INVITATIONAL: Union Grove’s Connor Brown earned medalist honors with a 73 at the Town and Country Course in Sheboygan.
Behind Brown, the Broncos finished had a team score of 319 — five points higher than champion Howards Grove (314).
“He would tell you he could have shot even better,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “He did have a double bogey, and can clean up his short game a little bit, but he is shooting so well off of the tee right now.”
Nate Koch added a 78 for the Broncos, followed by Sam Beyer (82), Zeb Braun (86) and Simon Graham (96).
