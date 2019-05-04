The Prairie School boys tennis team edged Waterford to win the Racine County Invitational Saturday.
It was the Hawks' singles players who made the difference.
No. 2 Nick Ruffo, No. 3. Kethan Bajaj and No. 4 JD Dreifuerst each won and Prairie edged Waterford 30 points to 29.25. Dreifuerst usually plays at No. 2 doubles.
“Our singles have been playing well all year," Schafer said. "Nick and Kethan have been strong all year and they kept that level of play going today. JD ended up playing No. 4 singles due to his partner being gone today and he wound up winning it with a smartly-played match."
Ruffo bounced back from a 5-2 deficit against Burlington’s Quinn Adamek to win 7-6 (5), 6-3. Bajaj defeated Waterford’s Max Engel with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. And Dreifuerst defeated Waterford’s Noah Higgens 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.
“Some kids were gone today due to a music event so we had to have some players step up and fill in for them and they played really well," Schafer said. "Without how well they stepped up today, we don’t win this tournament."
All three Waterford's doubles teams won. No. 1 Sam and Josh Fay defeated Union Grove’s Drake Miller and Ethan Squires 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 Ethan Brannen and Isaiah Bergstedt defeated St. Catherine’s Caleb Chernouski and Sam French 6-2, 4-6, 10-6; and No. 3 Jack and Drew DeGreef defeated Union Grove’s Logan Wirtz and Lucas Martin 6-1, 6-0.
Union Grove finished third with 17.5 points. The Broncos had two second-place finishes from No. 1 and No. 3 doubles.
St. Catherine's was fourth (11.25), led by Ethan Woitach, who lost 6-2, 7-6 (3) to Horlick’s Aaron Antreassian in the No. 1 singles championship match. Also finishing second were Chernouski and French.
Case finished fifth (11) and had four fourth-place finishes: No. 2 Connor Mills, No. 3 Haedwn Ford and No. 4 Will Moes in singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Jack Chen and Hubert Smielecki.
Horlick tied for sixth with Burlington (7.5) and had a first-place finish by Antreassian at No. 1 singles. The Demons had a second-place finish by Adamek at No. 2 singles.
Park finished eighth with no points.
Baseball
UNION GROVE 9-18, MUKWONAGO 5-2: The Broncos kept pace with Burlington in the Southern Lakes Conference by splitting a doubleheader Friday. And then they dominated Mukwonago in a nonconference doubleheader Saturday.
Isaiah Cerfus, who took a loss in relief in the second game against Burlington, bounced back to earn the victory in the opener against Mukwonago. He struck out five in 5⅓ innings.
Gavin Erickson led Union Grove's nine-hit attack by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and scoring three runs. Owen Erickson, Gavin's brother, and Will Painter each drove in two runs.
The Broncos (14-3) pounded out 10 hits and drew 14 walks in the second game. Luke Hansel went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Driving in two runs were TJ Manteufel, Gavin Erickson, Carter Verwey and Collin Long.
BURLINGTON 22, FRANKLIN 9: The Demons scored in every inning but the fourth and produced 23 hits in a nonconference victory at Franklin.
Trent Turzenski went 5 for 6 with a double and five RBIs to lead Burlington (12-2). Trey Krause went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Jason Adams went 4 for 6 with a double and three RBIs.
Adams (2-0) earned the victory with four innings of two-hit relief. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out four.
WATERFORD 9-2, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 8-1: Waterford stayed in the hunt in the Southern Lakes Conference with a pair of one-run victories at Paddock Lake.
Andrew Chapman drove in three runs and Boyd Biggs and Hunter Karpinski added two each in the first game. The Wolverines scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win.
Biggs earned the victory with two innings of four-hit relief. He struck out two.
In the second game, Waterford (10-9, 6-4 SLC) was limited to four hits, but lefthander Cole Weinkauf pitched a four-hitter. Weinkauf struck out six, walked two and did not allow an earned run.
The Wolverines are tied for third with Wilmot in the SLC.
LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 5, SAINT THOMAS MORE 3: Connor Kelly went 4 for 4, stole eight bases and scored three runs in a Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee.
The LPs (8-4, 6-1 MCC) scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a tie. Alex Kelly singled, stole second and scored on Connor Kelly's single. Connor Kelly then stole second and third and scored on Tyler Hoover's single.
Camdin Jansen (1-1) earned the victory with three innings of hitless relief. He struck out three. Tim Nelson got the save after striking out three in one inning.
Hoover went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Gabe Brandies also went 2 for 4 with a walk.
On Friday night, The LPs committed seven errors in a 12-2 nonconference loss to Rufus King at Milwaukee.
Will Dudley went 2 for 2 with a walk and an RBI for the LPs.
ST. CATHERINE'S 6, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 4: An RBI single by Anthony Schiro helped stake the Angels to a 3-1 lead in the first inning and they went on to win a Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field.
Sophomore righthander Bennett Spolar improved to 3-0 after allowing three earned runs in five innings. Noah Rogers came on to earn the save with two innings of one-hit relief.
Ian Rognerud doubled and drove in two runs for St. Catherine's (8-4, 4-3 MCC). Logan Marino went 2 for 3 and scored a run.
Leadoff hitter Jimmy Keeker went 1 for 4, had two RBIs and scored a run for the Hilltoppers (6-6, 4-4 MCC). Lefthander Johnny Huffman allowed four hits in six innings. He struck out six and allowed three earned runs.
TREMPER 19-12, PARK 3-2: Jared Mai of Park went 1 for 3 with an RBI in each game of a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Kenosha. Julius Dyess also had an RBI for the Panthers (0-14, 0-11 SEC).
• A couple of dominating pitching performances highlighted a doubleheader between the top two teams in the Southern Lakes Conference Friday at Beaumont Field in Burlington. Burlington won the first game 5-4 before Union Grove came back to win 3-2 in the second game.
Trent Turzenski pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and allowed only one earned run in the first game.
Jason Adams doubled and drove in three runs for the Demons. Adams, Michael Rozell, Trey Krause and Tucker Strommen each had two hits.
Jack Clark drove in two runs for Union Grove. Starting pitcher Jake Zimmerman allowed four hits and one earned run in five innings.
In the second game, Hansel (3-0) pitched a four-hitter and struck out 10 for Union Grove. (8-2 in SLC). Manteufel went 2 for 2 with a double and solo homer, his fifth of the season.
Kale Dietz allowed three hits with five strikeouts for Burlington (11-2, 9-1 SLC). Riley Palmquist and Turzenski each drove in a run for the Demons.
Golf
ASHENFELTER INVITATIONAL: Waterford finished in fourth out of 13 teams at the Ashenfelter Invitational at Janesville Riverside Golf Course.
“We did pretty well today and I was extremely proud of our 2 to 4 players, they had rough front nines but then improved coming in,” said Waterford coach Paul Koszarek.
Josh Koszarek finished in fourth with a 75 and Logan Adams had an 89. The Wolverines finished with a score of 348.
Racine Lutheran finished in fifth with a score of 360. David Voss shot an 89.
Prairie finished in sixth (366). Jake Reynolds led the Hawks with an 84.
