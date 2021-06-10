High school boys: Prairie doubles team qualifies for WIAA State Tournament

“That boded well for us,” Schafer said. “They play the same kind of game we do, but they played our game better than we did.”

Eaton started cramping during the third-place match and he and Dreifuerst fought through it the best they could, but lost to Alek Kovalcik and Zach Khenaffi of Shorewood 6-4, 6-3.

Morales and Sharpe (13-3) opened with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Charlie Hieb and Niels Armbruster of Brookfield Academy at No. 2 doubles, then played an impressive first set against top-seeded Joe Zimmerman and Peter Ells of USM.

The Hawks’ duo had the momentum, Schafer said, but that was abruptly interrupted when one of the USM players developed a nosebleed between the first and second sets. They used their allotted 15 minutes of medical time and it also took time to clean up the court so the match could resume.

“They played one of the best doubles sets I’ve seen at Prairie in my 21 years,” Schafer said. “They played a nervous first game and were down 2-1, then they did not make an error. Morales hit all of his first serves in, they made all their volleys and had all the momentum.

“(The long delay) stopped any momentum they had.”