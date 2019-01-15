The Prairie School boys basketball team got a much-needed boost of confidence Tuesday night.
After losses to St. Catherine’s and Kenosha St. Joseph last week, the Hawks bounced back with a complete effort and near-perfect game plan for a 68-49 victory over Racine Lutheran in a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.
The victory completed a Prairie sweep of the Crusaders — the girls won 63-57 Tuesday in the early game in the Johnson Athletic Center — and it also denied Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen his 500th career coaching victory.
The Hawks (7-5, 4-3 MCC), coming off a 55-52 loss Friday to St. Joseph (3-9, 1-6), got out of the blocks quickly, taking a 33-16 lead at halftime. Four players each scored at least five points in the first half, led by Quinton Stafford with seven points.
“As frustrating as Friday evening was, tonight was equally as satisfying,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “Our boys executed the game plan to near-perfection and deserve all the credit.”
The second half was mostly even, with the Hawks outscoring the Crusaders 35-33.
Prairie’s Antuan Nesbitt scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half — he went 7 of 9 from the field and missed just one shot inside the arc — to share team scoring honors with Jack Polzin. Nesbitt also had 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Konnor Kamm and Jacob Fallico each added 10 points and Stafford had nine points and five assists.
It was a frustrating night for Christensen, who is stuck on 499 victories. James Wilson had 17 points, Jackson Woodward had 12 and Elijah Solis added nine points and team highs with eight rebounds and three assists.
“We played with no intensity, not until we got so far down,” Christensen said. “(Prairie) came out fast in the first seven or eight minutes and they had four or five offensive rebounds that they converted into points. We made some runs in the second half, but they outhustled us. Give them credit.”
PARK 77, KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 49: After starting the season 0-2, the Panthers have caught fire.
Park (8-2) has won eight straight games, including its nonconference victory at Wales, and Panthers coach Jim Betker is attributing the success to stellar team play.
“We’ve been a really focused team defensively and we’re doing a great job of sharing the ball,” Betker said. “That’s what it takes to be a good team.”
Larry Canady led the Panthers with 25 points, including three 3-pointers and 4 of 4 shooting from the free-throw line. Zyiere Carey had 13 points and Malachi Alexander had 10, the other two Panthers’ players in double figures.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 55, ST. JOSEPH 48: The Hilltoppers rallied in the second half to earn a Metro Classic Conference victory at Kenosha.
Catholic Central (6-7, 4-4 MCC) trailed 21-17 after the first half. In the second half, the Hilltoppers were successful in getting to the free-throw line against the Lancers (3-9, 1-6) and going 27 of 33 on the night.
The Hilltoppers had four players score in double figures, led by junior guard David Doerflinger with a team-high 15 points. Chas Miles scored 12 points, going 6 of 6 from the line; Bennett Wright scored 11 points, going 9 of 11 from the line; and sophomore guard Brandon Pum’s points all came from the free throw line, going 10 of 10.
Catholic Central has won three of its last four games following a five-game losing skid.
“It was a slugfest,” Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. “The name of the game tonight was free throws.”
WAUKESHA WEST 74, CASE 65: The Eagles had their chances against state-ranked Waukesha West in a nonconference game at Waukesha, but a potential signature victory was derailed by poor shooting.
Case (8-4), which was within 32-30 at halftime, went just 6 for 32 from 3-point range in the game.
“We just had an extremely cold shooting night and they play a 1-3-1 defense,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “They played a halfcourt 1-3-1 for most of the game and they have so much length.
“We handled the zone. We were just not hitting our shots. We’re talking wide-open 3s. They were in and out and all that and that obviously could have changed the game.”
Freshman Terryon Brumby led the Eagles with 16 points and JaKobe Thompson added 12. Amari Jedkins, a 6-7 freshman center, scored nine.
The Wolverines (12-1), ranked fifth in Division 1 in this week’s Associated Press state poll, was led by Cam Palesse with 21 points and Rocky Martinez Jr. with 20.
WAUKESHA NORTH 52, BURLINGTON 44: The Demons had a three-point halftime lead against the Northstars, but lost a nonconference game at Burlington.
North (5-9) outscored the Demons (7-6) 28-17 in the second half to hand Burlington its third straight loss.
Joey Berezowitz was the only Burlington player to score in double figures with 11 points. Dylan Runkel added eight points.
JEFFERSON 75, UNION GROVE 56: Luke Hansel scored a team-high 11 points as the Broncos lost a nonconference game at Union Grove.
Union Grove (4-8) trailed 36-21 after the first half and fell behind by as many as 21 points, Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. The Broncos were able to trim the lead to seven points, but the Eagles (10-3) held on.
“It would have been real easy for our guys to quit,” Pettit said. “We just ran out of gas as we started to comeback in the game.”
Sam Rampulla had 10 points for the Broncos in the first half, but the junior center was held scoreless in the second half. Nate Koch and Dylan Mutchie each added eight points. The Broncos are 2-2 in their last four games.
Boys swimming
CASE 102, PARK 61: The Eagles used their depth, winning seven events and taking second in eight more, for a Southeast Conference victory at Park.
Joe Skantz led Case with four victories, winning the 50-yard freestyle and swimming a leg on the winning 200 medley relay (1:50.67), 200 freestyle relay (1:38.11) and 400 freestyle relay (3:44.05).
Drew Esson was also on all three relays and Ryan Hart won the 100 freestyle (54.55) and swam on the two freestyle relays. AJ Wampole won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.81) and swam on the medley relay, and Azaan McCray won the diving with a personal-best of 234.75 points.
“For a freshman, that’s a really amazing score,” Eagles diving coach Jackie Turner said.
The Panthers (1-5) won five events, including two races that came down to the final few yards.
Josh Abel won the 100 butterfly in 58.31, just 0.14 seconds ahead of Esson. Park coach Pete Leslie said Abel was three-fourths of a length behind down the stretch, but was able to outtouch Esson at the finish.
Abel also won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.85 to move into 10th place all-time at Park in the event.
The other close race was in the 500 freestyle, where Drake Ludvigsen dropped eight seconds off his previous best time from Saturday to win in 5:58.97, just 0.16 seconds ahead of Case’s Tim Riegelman.
FRANKLIN 131, HORLICK 45: The Rebels had several personal bests in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Franklin.
The Rebels (2-4 SEC) had one second-place finish and five third-place finishes. The second place came from the 200-yard freestyle relay of Mike Cerny, Eric Herrmann, Bryson Doering, and Ali El Kasatmi in 1:55.56.
Cerny added a personal best of 1:05.29 in the 100 freestyle and Herrmann had a personal best of 1:24.80 in the 100 breaststroke, both placing third.
Others with personal bests and finishing third for the Rebels included Austin Lentz in the 200 individual medley (2:32.88), Scott Palmer in the 50 freestyle (25.50 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:43.47) and Frank Christensen in diving (177.20).
Wrestling
CHRISTIAN LIFE 54, ST. CATHERINE'S/LUTHERAN 24: Anthony Cable (160 pounds), Jackson Bandkowski (170) and Adam Boehm (195) all recorded pins in the Angels' dual meet loss at Kenosha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.