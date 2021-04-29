High school boys: Patience pays off for Union Grove's Cerfus

Isaiah Cerfus is being rewarded for his patience with the Union Grove High School baseball team.

As a sophomore, he was the third pitcher on a team that advanced to WIAA Division 2 championship game. And last year, of course, there was the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he has broken loose in a big way, leading the Broncos to an 11-3 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Waterford Thursday afternoon in Union Grove.

The right-hander allowed five hits in six innings with nine strikeouts. He also hit a three-run triple in the first inning and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

On Tuesday, Cerfus went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs in an 11-5 victory at Waterford.

"He just commanded the zone and threw strikes," Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. "He had both of his pitches working.

"He really didn't get to pitch a lot two years ago and he's taking advantage of it now."

Also leading the Broncos (2-0 overall and SLC) was Eric Williamson, who hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning.

Andrew Chapman went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Waterford (0-2 overall and SLC). Calvin Hancock hit a two-run homer.