High school boys: Patience pays off for Union Grove's Cerfus

Isaiah Cerfus is being rewarded for his patience with the Union Grove High School baseball team.
As a sophomore, he was the third pitcher on a team that advanced to WIAA Division 2 championship game. And last year, of course, there was the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he has broken loose in a big way, leading the Broncos to an 11-3 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Waterford Thursday afternoon in Union Grove.
The right-hander allowed five hits in six innings with nine strikeouts. He also hit a three-run triple in the first inning and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
On Tuesday, Cerfus went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs in an 11-5 victory at Waterford.
"He just commanded the zone and threw strikes," Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. "He had both of his pitches working.
"He really didn't get to pitch a lot two years ago and he's taking advantage of it now."
Also leading the Broncos (2-0 overall and SLC) was Eric Williamson, who hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning.
Andrew Chapman went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Waterford (0-2 overall and SLC). Calvin Hancock hit a two-run homer.
BURLINGTON 15, WILMOT 10: The Demons survived a slugfest against the Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Burlington.
The teams combined for 13 extra-base hits, including five home runs. Burlington senior Joe Zuleger had two of them and drove in five runs. He went 2 for 2 with two walks and scored three runs.
Sophomore Wren Dietz also hit a home run, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and senior Kaden Kafar went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
The Demons (1-1 overall and SLC) had 16 hits and led 13-3 after three innings. Chase Ketterhagen scored four runs and Connor O’Reilly had a double and scored three runs.
Zuleger was also the winning pitcher, going the first three innings, allowing three runs and striking out three.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 9, ST, CATHERINE'S 1: The Angels were hindered by four errors in this Metro Classic Conference loss in Somers.
Logan Marino, a senior right-hander, allowed just one earned run in four innings. He struck out four. Greg Manley, a left-handed reliver, did not allow any earned runs in two innings of hitless relief. He struck out two.
Bennett Spolar drove in the only run for St. Catherine's (0-2 overall, 0-2 MCC).
SAINT THOMAS MORE 13, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5: Freshman Alex Vogt went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Hilltoppers, who lost this Metro Classic Conference game in Milwaukee.
Also leading Catholic Central (0-2 overall, 0-2 MCC) was Murphy O'Brien, who went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Boys golf
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI MEET: Case golfers carded consistent scores Thursday and the Eagles finished third in a Southeast Conference mini-meet at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
Senior Brayden LoPiccolo shot a 4-over-par 40 to finish third individually for Case, which totaled 173. Junior Sam Nolan shot a 43 and Jason Nelsen and Jack Boscher each shot 45s.
Horlick finished sixth (210), led by junior Mike Cerny with a 45. Park had an incomplete team and its only player, Alex Hutchinson, shot a 43.
Franklin won the meet with 164, led by John Mirsberger with a 39, and Kenosha Indian Trail was second at 172, led by medalist Dylan Moore with a 38.
Boys soccer
CASE 4, BELOIT MEMORIAL 4: A slow start made things interesting for the Eagles, coach Gregg Anderle said, but they rallied in the second half and scored in the final minute to salvage a draw with the Purple Knights in a WIAA Alternate Fall match Thursday at Beloit.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first half, Brett Stark started the comeback for Case (5-3-2) with an unassisted goal in the 51st minute. Six minutes later, Xavier Shroud scored on an assist from Mati Degefa to get within 3-2.
Connor Mills tied the match in the 69th minute, assisted by Charles Ray, but Beloit (5-6-2) regained the lead in the 78th minute and looked poised to pull out the victory.
However, Mike Cabaltera came to the rescue with less than 30 seconds left in the match, scoring the equalizer for the Eagles.
HORLICK 12, PARK 1: The Rebels led 9-1 at the half and dominated play overall for a victory over the Panthers in a WIAA Alternate Fall match at Pritchard Park.
The match was ended on the mercy rule in the 55th minute on a mutual decision by the coaches.
Park coach Cameron Pope, who is a good friend of Horlick coach Galen Irish, said the match was “a lesson in humility. There was a significant contrast between the two teams.”
Vinny Wentorf, the Panthers’ team captain, scored their only goal in the first half and played hard from beginning to end.
“He played as hard as ever has,” Pope said. “He never stops providing 100 percent effort. He’s a true captain and a model for his teammates.”
No further information was available about Horlick Thursday night.