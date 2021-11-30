High school boys: Park's defense shines, Burlington's late rally falls short

For the first time since 2017, the Park High School boys basketball team is 2-0 and coach Tray Allen believes that speaks volumes about the team he has.

The Panthers used a suffocating man-to-man defense to hold Burlington to 12 first-half points, then held on late for a 40-38 victory over the Demons in a nonconference game Tuesday night at Park.

Burlington (0-1) took a near full-court shot at the buzzer for the win, but it bounced off the rim.

Tyvon Cade led Park with 12 points and Daeyzjuan Williams added 11. Jalen Hargrove also scored nine points in the win.

Connor Roffers had a game-high 13 points for the Demons and JR Lukenbill scored 12 and also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

“We hung our hat on defense again,” Allen said. “I don’t know if we would have hung onto a nine-point lead with four or five minutes left last year, so that speaks volumes on this group of guys we have right now.”

The game, which was the season opener for Burlington, started out scoreless for the first five minutes. Hargrove came off of the bench to score all nine of his points in the first half to help push Park to a 23-12 halftime lead.

“He sparked us tonight,” Allen said of Hargrove. “He just gave us great minutes and a lot of energy off the bench.”

“We just got off to a rough start offensively,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said.

In the second half, Burlington’s offense found life thanks to Roffers and Lukenbill. Lukenbill scored all 12 of his points in the second half and Roffers scored nine as the Demons outscored Park 28-17 in the second half.

“We did a much better job of attacking the basket in the second half,” Berezowitz said. “I like how our guys competed and they never quit.”

The Demons were able to rally and get within two points of the lead at 38-36, but Tre Carothers had a steal and layup to steady the Panthers. Burlington once again pulled within two at 40-38, then sent Park to the free-throw line. The Demons rebounded the missed free throw and just missed a spectacular game-winning shot.

“It was kind of amazing,” Berezowitz said. “It’s not your goal to have to knock in a game-winning three-quarter court shot, but it almost worked.”

Burlington shot 30 percent from the field and made just 2 of 8 free throw attempts. Park was 12 of 20 at the line.

As the Panthers move into Southeast Conference play on Friday night against Case, Allen is preaching patience with his young team.

“We went up by nine and we still had guys trying to rush shots,” Allen said. “Guys were trying to do it by themselves and we need to continue to trust each other.”

As for the Demons, Berezowitz is hoping that more games will help his inexperienced team continue to gel.

“We had a lot of guys out there getting their first varsity minutes tonight,” Berezowitz said. “If you’ve never been through it, for them it’s a new experience on the road.”

ST. CATHERINE’S 76, ELKHORN 71: The Angels are still in learning mode so far this season and learned more about themselves Tuesday as they held off nonconference foe Elkhorn in their home opener at St. Catherine’s.

Thanks to just one turnover and a combined 30 points by senior guard Alijah Matthews and junior guards Evan Moherek and Davion Thomas-Kumpula, St. Catherine’s (2-1) took a 35-20 lead at halftime and was cruising.

“We were sharing the ball and supporting each other (in the first half) and it was a clinic on how we took care of the ball,” St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said.

The Angels ran their lead to 22 points early in the second half, but the rest of the second half was a different story as the Angels started to rush a bit and the Elks (0-2) took advantage with their physical presence inside.

“They kept coming to the rim and outrebounded and outmuscled us,” Thompson said. “In the second half, we got a little more selfish and quicker and had 12 turnovers.”

Elkhorn battled back and got the deficit down to four points late before St. Catherine’s was able to close out the game. One of the keys to the Elks’ rally was the performance of senior guard Drew Davey, who scored 28 of his game-high 32 points in the second half. Twelve of his 13 baskets came inside the arc.

“We had enough spunk at the end and did what we had to do,” Thompson said. “We were fortunate to learn the lessons of closing out a competitive contest with a win.”

Moherek, Matthews and Thomas-Kumpula carried the scoring load for the Angels, combining for 63 points. Moherek had 22 points, including 6 of 6 free-throw shooting in the second half; Matthews had 21 points, 14 in the first half; and Thomas-Kumpula had 20 points. St. Catherine’s was 21 of 26 from the line, 15 of 19 in the second half.

“We’re making progress,” Thompson said.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 48, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 43: The Hilltoppers trailed by 18 points early, but fought back to make the score close in their season-opening Metro Classic Conference loss to the Pacers at Somers.

Calling it “opening-night jitters,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said, his team didn’t come out with much intensity and the Hilltoppers paid for it by trailing 25-7.

“They took it to us in the first 10 minutes,” Smith said. “We dug ourselves an 18-point hole.”

After a time out, Smith had the Hilltoppers pick up their defensive intensity and they were able to get with single digits (30-21) at halftime.

The defensive push continued in the second half and kept Shoreland (2-0) on its toes until the end. Catholic Central outscored the Pacers 36-23 after that initial 25-7 start.

“We put a lot of pressure on the ball and it worked in our favor,” Smith said. “We should have done that sooner and it would have generated more tempo. Once we started playing with tempo and intensity, we found our groove.”

Senior forward Cal Miles, who played all 36 minutes, went 4 of 5 from inside the arc and 5 of 10 overall from the field for 11 points to lead the Hilltoppers. He also shared the team lead in rebounds (six) and assists (three).

Junior guard Evan Krien had 10 points and senior guard Max Robson added nine points and three assists. Senior forward Mitchell Dietzel had six rebounds and junior guards Danny Von Rabenau and Christian Pedone also had three assists each.

Anthony Moyoa led the Pacers with 16 points and Ryan Strutz and Brayden Van De Water added eight each.

MILWAUKEE PIUS XI 76, WATERFORD 50: The Wolverines kept it close in the first half, but the Popes it open in the second half and won a nonconference game Tuesday at Waterford.

Waterford (1-2) stayed within single digits at 37-29 at halftime, but was outscored 39-21 in the second half.

Much of the damage by Pius (3-0) came from sophomore guard Jaquan Johnson, who has already received two NCAA Division I scholarship offers. Johnson had 25 points, half of them at the free-throw line (12 for 18).

Waterford got double-digit point performances from Eric Kunze with 11 points and J.D. Beesley with 10. Owen Martinson contributed nine.

Swimming

CASE 131, PARK 29: The Eagles got four first-place finishes from both Hugo Arteaga and Braydon Moore in their season-opening Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Park.

Arteaga won the 200-yard individual medley (2:08.57) and the 100 backstroke (58.96), Moore won the 100 butterfly (1:00.61) and the 100 breaststroke (1:14.36) and both were on the winning 200 medley relay with Bryce Helland and Adam Ries (1:54.22) and winning 400 freestyle relay with Ries and Jacob Hendricks (3:50.24).

Azaan McCray won the diving (256.25 points) and led off the winning 200 freestyle relay that also included Jayden Haigh, Noah Fiorentino and Srikar Munagavalasa (2:08.99).

Other first-place finishes for the Eagles were by John Merrill in the 50 freestyle (26.95), Hendricks in the 100 freestyle (59.64) and Ries in the 500 freestyle (6:18.23).

Park had one winner, Ethan Scholzen in the 200 freestyle (2:52.43).

BURLINGTON CO-OP: The Demons had three second-place finishes, two thirds and four fourths Tuesday and finished third in the Southern Lakes Conference Relays at Lake Geneva Badger.

All three runner-up relays featured junior Hopking Uyenbat. The 400 individual medley relay of senior Spencer Gross, junior, Caleb Weis, sophomore Craig Evander and Uyenbat was second in 4:17.08; the 1,000-yard freestyle crescendo relay of sophomore Nathan Schmidt, Weis, junior Christian Venegas and Uyenbat was second in 12:01.00; and the 100 freestyle relay of Gross, Uyenbat, senior Joseph Ryan and Weis was second in 49.46.

Burlington Co-op totaled 156 points, finishing behind Badger Co-op (234) and Elkhorn (168).

